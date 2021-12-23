Kieran Offord (left) was one of three teenagers selected by St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin

St Mirren will write to the SPFL to highlight "the need for change" after narrowly avoiding having to field nine teenagers against Celtic on Wednesday.

The Paisley side earned a goalless draw with three under-20 players in the XI, but feared they would have to select another six youngsters - none of whom had played before - as late as two hours before kick-off.

As it was, negative PCP tests cleared some senior players and their close contacts to take part in a game that St Mirren had tried to have postponed.

That request - and one to call off Sunday's trip to face Rangers - was rejected twice by the SPFL on the grounds that Jim Goodwin had more than 13 players over the age of 18 available, including a goalkeeper.

In a statement, chairman John Needham said the club feel there should be "judicious application of the rules... to take account of the law and guidance issued by government around testing and isolation".

"On behalf of the board I want to record our disappointment at the situation we found ourselves in," he added. "We plan to write to the SPFL to highlight the difficulties we faced and our view of the need for change.

"We do not believe the rigid application of rules, agreed in a different set of circumstances, is appropriate or fair.

"I must thank Jim Goodwin and his staff for a heroic performance on the pitch and the professional way everyone handled last night in the face of such adversity."