Last updated on .From the section Hull

Grant McCann led Hull City to the League One title last season

Hull City boss Grant McCann will miss their game against Blackburn Rovers on 26 December after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Tigers boss is now self-isolating in line with government regulations and the team will be lead by assistant Cliff Byrne in his absence.

Hull are 19th in the Championship table, four points above the drop zone.

Four of Sunday's games in the second tier have been postponed because of Covid-19 cases.