Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Keith Downing managed Cheltenham Town and spent time as West Bromwich Albion's caretaker manager before working with England's youth teams

Plymouth Argyle have brought in former Cheltenham Town, Bristol City and England youth coach Keith Downing.

The 56-year-old will work as a first-team head coach alongside new manager Steven Schumacher, who was promoted to the role earlier this month after Ryan Lowe left to become Preston boss.

Downing led England Under-19s to the 2017 European Championship title.

He moved to Bristol City in August 2020 to support then-manager Dean Holden, before leaving in October.

Downing, who spent the majority of his playing career with Wolverhampton Wanderers, was manager of Cheltenham for an 11-month spell from October 2007, and had six games as caretaker manager of West Bromwich Albion after Steve Clarke was sacked eight years ago.

"I have known Keith personally and professionally for a number of years," Argyle's director of football Neil Dewsnip told the club website.

"I can't think of anyone better to help Steven through the early stages of his managerial career.

"He has a wealth of experience and I have no doubt he will be incredibly supportive of Steven and Argyle's progression."

Schumacher, who was Lowe's assistant at Home Park until earlier this month, has won one and drawn one of his first three games in charge, and Downing will work alongside him and long-serving first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell.

"Keith is hugely experienced and his knowledge and reputation in the game is first class," said Schumacher.