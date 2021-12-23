Last updated on .From the section Irish

Callum Marshall shows his disappointment after Linfield's defeat to Ballymena in the League Cup last month

Linfield striker Callum Marshall is set for a big move to the Premier League after signing a three-year deal with West Ham.

The 17-year-old broke into the first team earlier this season and scored his first goal for the Blues against PSNI last month in the League Cup.

Marshall will join the Hammers in the January transfer window.

He is expected to play for Linfield Swifts in the Steel & Sons Cup final against Newington on Christmas Day.