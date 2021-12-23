Caoimhin Kelleher: Republic keeper 'saved our life' in shootout - Liverpool boss Klopp
Last updated on .From the section Irish
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Caoimhin Kelleher after the Republic of Ireland saved two penalties in the Carabao Cup shootout win over Leicester City at Anfield on Wednesday night.
The 23-year-old also made crucial saves in the second half as a thrilling quarter-final ended 3-3.
"It's not the first time he was part of these spectacular games," said Klopp.
"But this a step forward and he saved our life, he was really helpful tonight."
- Liverpool win shootout to knock out Foxes
- Keeper Kelleher commits future to Liverpool
- Liverpool beat Arsenal in shootout after 10-goal thriller
Liverpool fought back from 2-0 and 3-1 down with Takumi Minamino's last-gasp equaliser forcing the shootout.
Kelleher saved spot-kicks from Luke Thomas and Ryan Bertrand to help the hosts to a 5-4 penalties success.
The former Ringmahon Rangers player signed for Liverpool in 2015 and has made 12 senior appearances for the club.
The other spectacular game Klopp was referring to came against Arsenal in the League Cup in 2019 - the fourth-round tie at Anfield finished 5-5 before Kelleher saved Dani Ceballos' penalty to set up a 5-4 shootout win.
Klopp's young side against the Foxes also included Northern Ireland full-back Conor Bradley, with the 18-year-old playing the opening 45 minutes.
Liverpool will now take on Arsenal in next month's semi-finals while Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur.