Gigg Lane last played host to a football match in the summer of 2019, just prior to Bury's expulsion from the English Football League

A government-run community ownership fund has pledged to give Bury fans £1m towards buying their Gigg Lane ground, if they can raise the same figure.

The fund could pave the way towards a return to football at the stadium, before it is sold to developers.

Bury were expelled from the English Football League in August 2019 and went into administration in November 2020.

Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove said: "We are helping put power back into Bury fans' hands."

He continued: "The collapse of Bury FC is a stain on English football and the result of the game being ripped out of the hands of the supporters and communities who made it what it is by big business and corporate interest.

"I pay enormous tribute to Bury's supporters, who have shown incredible resolve in their fight to bring their beloved club back to life."

The £1m sum comes from the government's levelling up fund and comes following an application by fan group Forever Bury.

The funding will see Gigg Lane transformed into a "multi-use community asset", including an all-weather pitch and gym to be used by local schools and the public, as well as an adult education facility.

In addition, the Manchester Road Stand will accommodate NHS diagnostic and physiotherapy provision.

Since being expelled from the EFL, Bury FC owner Steve Dale put the Shakers into administration in November 2020 and in October, a consortium headed by supporters group Est.1885 entered into a period of exclusivity to buy the club - as well as the 12,500-capacity stadium.

A deal needs to be completed before Christmas in order to prevent the ground - which dates back to 1885 - from being sold to developers.

Analysis - Race on to bring football back to Gigg Lane

BBC Radio Manchester's Bill Rice

Today's announcement is the biggest step yet towards football returning to Gigg Lane from the 2022-23 season, although which team will be playing there is still unclear.

It is now 31 months since the 1-1 draw with Port Vale, the final game at the stadium before Bury's expulsion from the English Football League.

While work has been going on to try and acquire the club's name and history, supporters wanting to take advantage of the government grant will still need to raise the same amount themselves through fundraising and benefactors, and would need to submit an FA application swiftly if they are to enter a league next season.

Some fans are now watching Bury AFC, the non-league club formed by fans missing their football fix, and a merger of the old and new clubs is still a possibility.