Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

FA Cup third round live Dates: 7-10 January Coverage: Hull City v Everton (17:30 GMT) live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, 8 January, and Manchester United v Aston Villa (19:55) live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday, 10 January.

FA Cup third-round weekend is fast approaching - when lower league and non-league clubs attempt to shock more illustrious opponents.

More than 600 non-league clubs entered the competition, which started on 6 August with the extra preliminary round.

Four teams from outside the top four divisions in England have made it through to the third round - when clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter.

Who are they? Who do they face? What are they saying about their chances?

Here, BBC Sport takes a closer look at the non-league clubs looking to make headlines this weekend.

Chelsea v Chesterfield: Saturday, 8 January (17:30 GMT - live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, app & Red Button)

A non-league club drawn away to the champions of Europe - Chesterfield's tie at Chelsea epitomises the magic of the FA Cup.

It is not that long ago the Spireites were in League One (2016-17) but back-to-back relegations sent them spinning out of the EFL and into the National League, where they are in their fourth season.

The Derbyshire club will take 5,800 fans to Stamford Bridge for their first meeting with Chelsea since 1950.

But could Chesterfield really produce a surprise? Well, they have the National League's leading scorer in their ranks.

Kabongo Tshimanga, who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has scored 18 times in 20 games to propel his club to the top of the table.

Tshimanga signed for Chesterfield in the summer after scoring 19 for National League rivals Boreham Wood in 2020-21.

Leagues and positions: 2nd in Premier League v 1st in National League.

Best FA Cup runs: Chelsea - eight-time winners; Chesterfield - semi-finalists in 1996-97.

Chesterfield in the FA Cup this season: fourth qualifying round - away v Curzon Ashton 4-0; first round - home v Southend United 3-1; second round - away v Salford City 2-0.

Spireites boss James Rowe on facing Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel, speaking to the Derbyshire Times: external-link "It is a dream come true where I am in my career personally and what I can learn about that day. It is incredible to think where we were just a year ago, second from bottom, to where we are in the league now, and then to draw Chelsea out of the hat. It is great for the club."

Did you know? In the Premier League era, there have been 47 instances of non-league sides facing Premier League opposition in the FA Cup, with two of those winning - Luton at Norwich in January 2013 and Lincoln at Burnley in February 2017.

Kabongo Tshimanga is appearing in the FA Cup third round for the second successive season after being part of the Boreham Wood side that lost 2-0 to Millwall at this stage last January

Kidderminster Harriers v Reading: Saturday, 8 January (15:00 GMT)

Fifth in National League North, Kidderminster are the lowest-ranked club to make it to the third round. Their prize is a tasty home tie with Championship strugglers Reading at Aggborough.

The Worcestershire club are no strangers when it comes to impressive FA Cup runs. In 1993-94 they knocked out Birmingham City and Preston North End on their way to the fifth round and a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to West Ham. external-link

In 2013-14, they reached the fourth round where they lost 1-0 at Premier League Sunderland in front of a near-5,000 away following.

Kidderminster's average home gate in the sixth tier of English football is around 1,700 but all 5,000 tickets for Reading's visit have been sold.

Managed by their former midfielder Russell Penn, Kidderminster - who are full-time - have won five matches to reach this stage.

Kidderminster's Ashley Hemmings celebrates with fans after Harriers defeated Halifax in the second round

Leagues and positions: 5th in National League North v 21st in Championship.

Best FA Cup runs: Kidderminster - fifth round in 1993-94; Reading - semi-finalists in 1926-27 & 2014-2015.

Kidderminster in the FA Cup this season: second qualifying round - away v Sporting Khalsa 3-1; third qualifying round - away v Ware 1-1 (won 3-0 in the replay); fourth qualifying round - away v Bedfont Sports 1-0; first round - home v Grimsby Town 1-0; second round - home v FC Halifax Town 2-0.

Harriers striker forward Amari Morgan-Smith on facing Reading, speaking to BBC Hereford and Worcester: external-link "This is what the FA Cup is made for, it's made for upsets. It's made for great days for clubs of our size to have a day out and try and beat these teams. They're a Championship side, it's not going to be an easy game by any stretch of the imagination, but we're looking forward to trying to impose our style on them."

Did you know? Kidderminster's FA Cup run began on 18 September in the second qualifying round.

Yeovil Town v Bournemouth: Saturday, 8 January (17:45 GMT - live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, app)

Yeovil were a Championship club as recently as 2013-14 but are now in their third season outside the EFL.

When they were a League Two club in 2017-18, they lost 4-0 at home to Manchester United in the fourth round but they will be hopeful of giving Championship leaders Bournemouth a sterner test at Huish Park.

Forward Joe Quigley started his career at Bournemouth and will be looking to make an impression against his former club.

Another ex-Bournemouth player at Yeovil is midfielder Matt Worthington, who at the age of 19 came on as a substitute in the Cherries' Premier League match with Leicester in May 2017.

Manchester United's visit four years ago drew a crowd of 9,000. It is unlikely that many will be present on Saturday but National League Yeovil will be hoping for considerably more than their average league crowd of 2,099.

Joe Quigley played for Bournemouth's under-21s but left the Cherries in 2018 without making a senior appearance

Leagues and positions: 11th in National League v 1st in Championship.

Best FA Cup runs: Yeovil - fifth round in 1948-49; Bournemouth - quarter-finals in 2020-21.

Yeovil in the FA Cup this season: fourth qualifying round - home v Weymouth 1-1 (won on penalties in the replay); first round - away v Yate Town 5-0; second round - home v Stevenage 1-0.

Did you know? Yeovil Town are looking to reach the fourth round for the fifth time in their history, previously doing so in 1948-49, 2004-05, 2013-14 and 2017-18.

Boreham Wood v AFC Wimbledon: Saturday, 8 January (15:00 GMT)

Boreham Wood are enjoying an incredible season - chasing promotion to the Football League and through to the third round of the FA Cup for the second successive season.

This time last year they went out after losing 2-0 to Millwall, but boss Luke Garrard will be confident his side can overcome his former club AFC Wimbledon and reach the fourth round for the first time in the club's history.

Boreham Wood chairman Danny Hunter remortgaged his home in 2020 to help the National League club cope with the financial impact of coronavirus.

In May, Hunter warned fans that the club was heading for "life support" after finishing in the bottom half of the table.

But Garrard's team are just four points off the top with a game in hand on leaders Chesterfield approaching the mid-way point of the season.

They face a Wimbledon side that has won just six games out of 21 in League One.

Will Boreham Wood produce a surprise at their Meadow Park home and beat the team from two divisions above?

Leagues and positions: 4th in National League v 18th in League One.

Best FA Cup runs: Boreham Wood - third round in 2020-21 & 2021-22; AFC Wimbledon - fifth round in 2018-19.

Boreham Wood in the FA Cup this season: fourth qualifying round - away v Barnet 1-0; first round - home v Eastleigh 2-0; second round - home v St Albans City 4-0.

Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard on facing his former club AFC Wimbledon: "Wimbledon's going to be great because I genuinely love that football club. We've created history again for this club by getting in the third round in back-to-back seasons."

Did you know? Boreham Wood are the first non-league side to reach the third round in consecutive seasons since Eastleigh in 2015-16 and 2016-17.