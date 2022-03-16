Everton v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton have picked up only three points in six league matches under manager Frank Lampard

TEAM NEWS

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin faces a fitness test having missed the defeat to Wolves on Sunday as he was unwell.

Defender Jonjoe Kenny is suspended following his red card in that match.

Newcastle's Joe Willock is available after illness, but fellow midfielders Joelinton and Jonjo Shelvey remain doubts.

Long-term absentees Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Federico Fernandez are still on the sidelines.

Fifty-nine percent of the Toffees' league shots on target under Lampard (10/17) all came in their 3-0 victory over Leeds last month.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton are without a win in their last three home league games against Newcastle and were beaten 2-0 in this fixture last season.

They've not lost consecutive league games at Goodison Park versus the Magpies since a run of three from 1958 to 1960.

Newcastle are aiming to win four successive league games against Everton for the first time since they did so between 1989 to 1995.

Everton

The three points Everton have won in 2022 is the fewest of any club in the top-four tiers of English football.

Their tally of 22 points from 26 league matches is their lowest total at this stage of any league campaign in their history (assuming three points for a win).

Their loss rate of 62% this season (16 defeats in 26 matches) is their highest in any league campaign in their history.

They have lost sixteen times at home since the start of last season, two more than any other top-flight side.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored more Premier League goals against Newcastle than he has against any other team, with all five of his goals against the Magpies coming in his last five appearances against them.

Newcastle United

Newcastle's nine-match unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an end against Chelsea. It was the first time they had failed to score in 10 top-flight matches since losing to Manchester City in December.

Aside from on the opening day of the season, this will be the first time that Newcastle are playing a league game against a side who are lower than them in the table.

They have won three of their five Premier League away games in 2022, after taking only three points from their nine away fixtures this season before the turn of the year.

Ryan Fraser has scored four Premier League goals against Everton, more than he has against any other side.

