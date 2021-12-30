Premier League
Man UtdManchester United3BurnleyBurnley1

Manchester United 3-1 Burnley: Cristiano Ronaldo on target as hosts move into top six

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments298

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his eighth Premier League goal of the season

Manchester United scored three first-half goals for the first time in the Premier League since January as they swept Burnley aside at Old Trafford to move back into the top six.

Scott McTominay's eighth-minute curler from the edge of the area was United's quickest top-flight goal since the Scot scored twice in the opening minutes against Leeds more than 12 months ago.

Jadon Sancho's deflected effort doubled the hosts' advantage before Cristiano Ronaldo - who had wasted a glorious chance after being sent clean through when the game was still goalless - tapped into an empty net after McTominay's shot had been touched on to a post by Burnley keeper Wayne Hennessey.

Aaron Lennon took advantage of a poor first touch from Eric Bailly to pull one back for the visitors with a clinical finish into the bottom corner.

However, in their first game since 12 December, Burnley lacked the stamina or the guile to trouble United further and remain in the bottom three.

The victory extends United's unbeaten run since the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to eight matches, although as they are only two points closer to the top of the league than the bottom, they still have some way to go if they are to start to create a meaningful legacy to the feats of Sir Alex Ferguson, who celebrates his 80th birthday on New Year's Eve.

Small signs of progress

There were two moments of small detail that were of major significance to the hosts in an opening period that represented the best 45 minutes of Ralf Rangnick's short time in charge.

The first came very early, when Mason Greenwood was beginning to run inside from the right wing. Edinson Cavani told him to stop and hold his position. It was the kind of authority United have lacked amid the recent arm-waving and general "whinging" as Gary Neville put it.

Greenwood obeyed, became more effective as a result and created space for others at the same time.

The second element was Sancho. The England man has been a shadow of the player who impressed so much at Borussia Dortmund, but the way he demanded the ball from Luke Shaw before steering into the far corner what would have been his first goal at Old Trafford had it not flicked off Burnley skipper Ben Mee was a welcome sign of confidence.

Hennessey's heroics

Although Rangnick made six changes to his starting line-up, the combination of injuries and positive coronavirus tests that deprived Burnley boss Sean Dyche of seven first-teamers was more of a blow.

The absence of England keeper Nick Pope was Covid related and meant only a second Premier League appearance since lockdown for former Crystal Palace keeper Hennessey.

The Wales international produced a couple of eye-catching saves, one of which prevented McTominay finishing off a length-of-the-field move in the second half.

Given the opposition and the time his side have been without a game, Dyche may not be too dispirited by the outcome. Sunday's trip to fellow strugglers Leeds is far more significant in the wider scheme of things.

Manchester United's next game is against Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday, 3 January (17:30 GMT). Burnley are next in action against Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday, 2 January (14:00).

Player of the match

McTominayScott McTominay

with an average of 7.33

Manchester United

  1. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    7.33

  2. Squad number21Player nameCavani
    Average rating

    6.41

  3. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    6.33

  4. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    6.27

  5. Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    Average rating

    6.24

  6. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    6.12

  7. Squad number11Player nameGreenwood
    Average rating

    6.10

  8. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    5.85

  9. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    5.66

  10. Squad number3Player nameBailly
    Average rating

    5.63

  11. Squad number31Player nameMatic
    Average rating

    5.63

  12. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    5.53

  13. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    4.78

  14. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    4.55

Burnley

  1. Squad number17Player nameLennon
    Average rating

    6.95

  2. Squad number13Player nameHennessey
    Average rating

    6.92

  3. Squad number5Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    6.41

  4. Squad number11Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    6.38

  5. Squad number6Player nameMee
    Average rating

    6.34

  6. Squad number9Player nameWood
    Average rating

    6.33

  7. Squad number18Player nameWestwood
    Average rating

    6.31

  8. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    6.31

  9. Squad number2Player nameLowton
    Average rating

    6.27

  10. Squad number4Player nameCork
    Average rating

    6.17

  11. Squad number7Player nameGudmundsson
    Average rating

    6.17

  12. Squad number16Player nameStephens
    Average rating

    5.57

  13. Squad number23Player namePieters
    Average rating

    5.18

  14. Squad number27Player nameVydra
    Average rating

    5.16

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 3BaillySubstituted forVaraneat 66'minutes
  • 5Maguire
  • 23Shaw
  • 39McTominay
  • 31Matic
  • 11GreenwoodSubstituted forDalotat 81'minutes
  • 25Sancho
  • 21Cavani
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forFredat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Rashford
  • 14Lingard
  • 17Fred
  • 19Varane
  • 20Dalot
  • 26Henderson
  • 27Telles
  • 34van de Beek
  • 36Elanga

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Hennessey
  • 2Lowton
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 6Mee
  • 3Taylor
  • 11McNeilSubstituted forPietersat 84'minutes
  • 18Westwood
  • 4CorkSubstituted forStephensat 58'minutes
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 17LennonSubstituted forVydraat 74'minutes
  • 9Wood

Substitutes

  • 16Stephens
  • 22Collins
  • 23Pieters
  • 25Norris
  • 26Bardsley
  • 27Vydra
  • 37Thomas
Referee:
Jonathan Moss

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home18
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 3, Burnley 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Burnley 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Tarkowski (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wayne Hennessey.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Diogo Dalot tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Tarkowski (Burnley) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ashley Westwood with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by James Tarkowski.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Erik Pieters replaces Dwight McNeil.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke Shaw (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  12. Post update

    Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Westwood (Burnley).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Diogo Dalot replaces Mason Greenwood.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Dale Stephens (Burnley).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Aaron Lennon.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. Ashley Westwood tries a through ball, but Aaron Lennon is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

303 comments

  • Comment posted by StrapOnSally, today at 22:10

    One for the older fans here, Harry MGuire makes Gordon McQueen look like Usain Bolt!

    • Reply posted by pundit 88, today at 22:17

      pundit 88 replied:
      Know what you mean . can see the resemblance .

  • Comment posted by YourMum, today at 22:16

    utd fan here. Still cant understand why maguire is on the pitch, or is captain. He doesnt deserve either.

    • Reply posted by 20timesmanutd, today at 22:20

      20timesmanutd replied:
      You're spot on he's absolute garbage yet for some reason seems undroppable.

  • Comment posted by Blocky Gregson, today at 22:13

    United are such a poor side, it hurts. Obviously I’ll take any win but I can’t see a solitary improvement on Ole’s team. Disjointed, passive and pedestrian. The bigger sides will murder this team. And let’s be honest, if Ole put on 2 defenders in the second half of a home fixture against Burnley, there’d be mass hysteria. Really really not enjoying United currently. They are a mess.

    • Reply posted by Dan Reds , today at 22:24

      Dan Reds replied:
      Utd are a terrible team to watch.

  • Comment posted by footfall22, today at 22:15

    Maguire will never be good enough in my opinion. Just cut your losses and come to some financial agreement so he can move to another club.

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 22:25

      Dad replied:
      Such a wealth of riches...on show...and on the bench and in the stands...hard to believe united are not top of the league for the new year..

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 22:14

    Better performance from the Newcastle match but still needs lots of improvement.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 22:31

      Forza Italia replied:
      It was a game of two halves. Neither manager will be happy with the performance, but at the end of the day it's 3 points to Manchester, and that's all that matters. More quality needed in the final third.

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 22:14

    Maguire writes another illustrious chapter in the book of crap defending with a foreward by Bissaka and a section of mediocrity in midfield by Matic. Sancho is proving another flop at £72m and back pass Cavani stays on till the end. But hey we caught a glimpse of Fred too!
    Dour performance that even three goals could not add flavour to it.

    • Reply posted by U17881151, today at 22:23

      U17881151 replied:
      Sancho really needs to back himself. He’s got the ability, just too timid right now.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 22:13

    I’ve always backed maguire for some reason. But he needs to improve massively. Looks so scared when the ball comes near him!

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 22:32

      Forza Italia replied:
      Sell him to Everton?

  • Comment posted by ABU_triggered, today at 22:09

    Lucky Utd or poor Burnley?

    Regardless, Utd seemed better without Fernandes.

    McTominay's new boots helped him do wonders. That new shoe polish helped too I think.

    Cavani, hardworking as always.

    Maguire ... Well, some things are better left unsaid.

    • Reply posted by Theres always next season, today at 22:13

      Theres always next season replied:
      He enhances his reputation yet again by being terrorised for pace by a 34 yr old

  • Comment posted by GRIMAN, today at 22:10

    A win but still not convincing. Burnley were given far too many chances.

  • Comment posted by Username321, today at 22:18

    Still can't understand how Man U paid £80million for Maguire.

    • Reply posted by fillinthecorner, today at 22:22

      fillinthecorner replied:
      Wait till the next two windows to see them panic splurge silly money on trying to keep up with the big clubs

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 22:11

    Not a criticism but how depressing is it watching utd right now , Ronaldinho looks well and truly peeved off.

    • Reply posted by macca, today at 22:14

      macca replied:
      Ronaldo bloody P/T

  • Comment posted by whole_world_gone_mad, today at 22:13

    Was there a football match on tonight?

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:16

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Apparently Yes. They couldn't convince the PL to postpone it.

  • Comment posted by pundit 88, today at 22:15

    Nothing has changed . Just a bit luckier tonight . Would struggle against any half decent team

  • Comment posted by bonasera, today at 22:12

    Maguire is a conman

    • Reply posted by Sean, today at 22:14

      Sean replied:
      No, he really is rubbish at defending....

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:12

    Nothing to get excited about, it was only Burnley.

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 22:31

      Dad replied:
      Damn okay well ...I was just putting my Ronaldo top of the league at Xmas t shirt on to celebrate..

  • Comment posted by Rafa, today at 22:17

    Hmm, was there much of a difference of a performance from the ones we have regularly seen under ole?

    • Reply posted by Isaac, today at 22:19

      Isaac replied:
      Man U were excitting under Ole than now

  • Comment posted by And this is what I said, today at 22:16

    Yep, Utd are progressing at last.

    They just beat Burnley.

    Everyone, let’s make a song and dance about it.

    • Reply posted by joe king, today at 22:22

      joe king replied:
      Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz very well constructed view of the game ! . yet another pointless lets bash utd post.

  • Comment posted by whole_world_gone_mad, today at 22:15

    Here comes banters from Liverpool fans on how MAN UTD gonna win the league this season….

    • Reply posted by U17881151, today at 22:19

      U17881151 replied:
      Liverpool have got smelly banter.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:10

    2nd half - zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

  • Comment posted by Cut Backward Deal Forward, today at 22:12

    Job done in the first half although Harry should have done better on Burnleys goal.

    United not good enough in the 2nd half but still secured the points.

    Wolves next.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 30th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City20162251123950
2Chelsea20126243142942
3Liverpool191252501634