League One
SunderlandSunderland19:45Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report will appear here

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 30th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham23145443162747
2Sunderland23144542261646
3Wigan21143440202045
4Plymouth24127538251343
5Oxford Utd23126539241542
6Wycombe2312653627942
7MK Dons22115642291338
8Sheff Wed2291033021937
9Portsmouth2210662822636
10Accrington24104103039-934
11Ipswich248883934532
12Charlton2385103028229
13Burton2284102428-428
14Cheltenham237792942-1328
15Bolton2275102933-426
16Shrewsbury2475122529-426
17Cambridge236893238-626
18Wimbledon216783035-525
19Fleetwood2357113643-722
20Lincoln City2257102431-722
21Morecambe2355133046-1620
22Crewe2346132139-1818
23Gillingham2238111834-1617
24Doncaster2244141339-2616
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC