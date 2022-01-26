Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Preston North End 2.
Preston dented West Brom's hopes of automatic promotion with victory in a scrappy Championship encounter.
Emil Riis Jakobsen poked Preston in front from almost on the goalline after Greg Cunningham's ball into the box took a deflection off Kyle Bartley.
Debutant Cameron Archer headed in the second from close range after David Button parried Cunningham's cross.
Albion failed to register a shot on target as they lost at home in the league for the first time this season.
More to follow.
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 25Button
- 21KipréSubstituted forGardner-Hickmanat 45'minutes
- 5Bartley
- 3TownsendBooked at 78mins
- 2FurlongBooked at 49mins
- 8LivermoreSubstituted forMolumbyat 73'minutes
- 27Mowatt
- 20Reach
- 11Diangana
- 18Grant
- 10PhillipsSubstituted forRobinsonat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Robinson
- 14Molumby
- 16Clarke
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 36Palmer
- 40Faal
- 41Fellows
Preston
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Iversen
- 2van den Berg
- 5Bauer
- 16Hughes
- 44Potts
- 18LedsonSubstituted forMcCannat 83'minutes
- 4WhitemanBooked at 48mins
- 3Cunningham
- 8Browne
- 19Riis JakobsenBooked at 52minsSubstituted forArcherat 64'minutes
- 9EvansBooked at 69minsSubstituted forMaguireat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 6Lindsay
- 13McCann
- 15Rafferty
- 21Archer
- 24Maguire
- 25Ripley
- 31Sinclair
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away19
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Preston North End 2.
Post update
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Conor Townsend.
Booking
Sean Maguire (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Sean Maguire (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Alex Mowatt.
Post update
Offside, Preston North End. Greg Cunningham tries a through ball, but Sean Maguire is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Offside, Preston North End. Andrew Hughes tries a through ball, but Cameron Archer is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Alistair McCann replaces Ryan Ledson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Benjamin Whiteman.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Patrick Bauer (Preston North End).
Post update
Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Greg Cunningham (Preston North End).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alan Browne (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Comments
Join the conversation