West BromWest Bromwich Albion0PrestonPreston North End2

West Bromwich Albion 0-2 Preston North End: Emil Riis Jakobsen and Cameron Archer score in Lilywhites' win

Cameron Archer scores for Preston
Cameron Archer scored 12 minutes into his Preston debut after coming off the bench

Preston dented West Brom's hopes of automatic promotion with victory in a scrappy Championship encounter.

Emil Riis Jakobsen poked Preston in front from almost on the goalline after Greg Cunningham's ball into the box took a deflection off Kyle Bartley.

Debutant Cameron Archer headed in the second from close range after David Button parried Cunningham's cross.

Albion failed to register a shot on target as they lost at home in the league for the first time this season.

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 25Button
  • 21KipréSubstituted forGardner-Hickmanat 45'minutes
  • 5Bartley
  • 3TownsendBooked at 78mins
  • 2FurlongBooked at 49mins
  • 8LivermoreSubstituted forMolumbyat 73'minutes
  • 27Mowatt
  • 20Reach
  • 11Diangana
  • 18Grant
  • 10PhillipsSubstituted forRobinsonat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Robinson
  • 14Molumby
  • 16Clarke
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 36Palmer
  • 40Faal
  • 41Fellows

Preston

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Iversen
  • 2van den Berg
  • 5Bauer
  • 16Hughes
  • 44Potts
  • 18LedsonSubstituted forMcCannat 83'minutes
  • 4WhitemanBooked at 48mins
  • 3Cunningham
  • 8Browne
  • 19Riis JakobsenBooked at 52minsSubstituted forArcherat 64'minutes
  • 9EvansBooked at 69minsSubstituted forMaguireat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 6Lindsay
  • 13McCann
  • 15Rafferty
  • 21Archer
  • 24Maguire
  • 25Ripley
  • 31Sinclair
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamPreston
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Preston North End 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Preston North End 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Conor Townsend.

  4. Booking

    Sean Maguire (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion).

  6. Post update

    Sean Maguire (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Alex Mowatt.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Preston North End. Greg Cunningham tries a through ball, but Sean Maguire is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion).

  10. Post update

    Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Preston North End. Andrew Hughes tries a through ball, but Cameron Archer is caught offside.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Preston North End. Alistair McCann replaces Ryan Ledson.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Benjamin Whiteman.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Bauer (Preston North End).

  18. Post update

    Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Greg Cunningham (Preston North End).

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alan Browne (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  • Comment posted by TooMuchFluxx, today at 22:11

    Villains just love scoring against the baggies don’t they!

  • Comment posted by bigbob, today at 22:10

    Sacking incoming hopefully. Big Dave went for less

  • Comment posted by Themightymoors, today at 22:10

    Well done Preston!! Great start Cameron, congrats!! Keep working hard and you will be back at the Villa for next season pushing for regular first team minutes!! UTV!!

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham27176473254857
2Blackburn28157645301552
3Bournemouth27147643241949
4QPR2714674031948
5West Brom28129734221245
6Huddersfield2812883733444
7Nottm Forest2812793829943
8Middlesbrough2712693126542
9Coventry2611783530540
10Luton2610883832638
11Stoke27115113229338
12Sheff Utd2510693332136
13Preston279993133-236
14Blackpool27106112832-436
15Millwall268992729-233
16Bristol City2896133649-1333
17Swansea258892832-432
18Birmingham2888123042-1232
19Hull2785142331-829
20Cardiff2665152847-1923
21Reading2784153351-1822
22Peterborough2655162353-3020
23Derby2781182626014
24Barnsley2628161741-2414
View full Championship table

