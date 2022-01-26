Last updated on .From the section Championship

Cameron Archer scored 12 minutes into his Preston debut after coming off the bench

Preston dented West Brom's hopes of automatic promotion with victory in a scrappy Championship encounter.

Emil Riis Jakobsen poked Preston in front from almost on the goalline after Greg Cunningham's ball into the box took a deflection off Kyle Bartley.

Debutant Cameron Archer headed in the second from close range after David Button parried Cunningham's cross.

Albion failed to register a shot on target as they lost at home in the league for the first time this season.

