Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion0PrestonPreston North End0

West Bromwich Albion v Preston North End

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 25Button
  • 21Kipré
  • 5Bartley
  • 3Townsend
  • 2Furlong
  • 8Livermore
  • 27Mowatt
  • 20Reach
  • 11Diangana
  • 18Grant
  • 10Phillips

Substitutes

  • 7Robinson
  • 14Molumby
  • 16Clarke
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 36Palmer
  • 40Faal
  • 41Fellows

Preston

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Iversen
  • 2van den Berg
  • 5Bauer
  • 16Hughes
  • 44Potts
  • 18Ledson
  • 4Whiteman
  • 3Cunningham
  • 8Browne
  • 19Riis Jakobsen
  • 9Evans

Substitutes

  • 6Lindsay
  • 13McCann
  • 15Rafferty
  • 21Archer
  • 24Maguire
  • 25Ripley
  • 31Sinclair
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamPreston
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Greg Cunningham.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Ched Evans (Preston North End).

  3. Post update

    Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Adam Reach.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Preston North End. Brad Potts tries a through ball, but Emil Riis Jakobsen is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emil Riis Jakobsen (Preston North End) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Alan Browne.

  7. Post update

    Ched Evans (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion).

  9. Post update

    Alan Browne (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Grady Diangana.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Alan Browne (Preston North End).

  13. Post update

    Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Ledson (Preston North End).

  16. Post update

    Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Brad Potts (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Conor Townsend.

  20. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Sepp van den Berg.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham27176473254857
2Blackburn28157645301552
3Bournemouth27147643241949
4QPR2714674031948
5West Brom281210634201446
6Huddersfield2812883733444
7Nottm Forest2812793829943
8Middlesbrough2712693126542
9Coventry2611783530540
10Luton2610883832638
11Stoke27115113229338
12Sheff Utd2510693332136
13Blackpool27106112832-436
14Preston2781092933-434
15Millwall268992729-233
16Bristol City2896133649-1333
17Swansea258892832-432
18Birmingham2888123042-1232
19Hull2785142331-829
20Cardiff2665152847-1923
21Reading2784153351-1822
22Peterborough2655162353-3020
23Derby2781182626014
24Barnsley2628161741-2414
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport