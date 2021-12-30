Last updated on .From the section Championship

Since beating Blackpool 2-0 in their first away league game this season, Cardiff have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past 11 away games

Bournemouth extended their lead at the top of the Championship to four points with a 3-0 win over 10-man Cardiff.

The Cherries went ahead fortuitously as Ryan Christie's deflected effort found the net after 25 minutes.

Cardiff gave themselves a mountain to climb when Leandro Bacuna was sent off for a reckless two-footed challenge in first-half stoppage time.

Dominic Solanke added a second before Jefferson Lerma's shot struck the bar and was deflected in by Alex Smithies.

The win lifts Bournemouth four points above Fulham, who have a game in hand, while Cardiff are 20th and just three points outside the Championship relegation zone.

The Welsh side were at least competitive in the first half before Bacuna's dangerous foul made the contest relatively easy for the hosts after the interval.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker made two changes to the side that beat Queens Park Rangers on Monday to send the Cherries top of the Championship, with captain Lloyd Kelly and Jaidon Anthony returning.

Cardiff, who were playing for the first time since a visit to St Andrews on 11 December due to Covid-19, made three changes to the side that drew with Birmingham City, with Will Vaulks, Bacuna and Mark Harris recalled.

The Bluebirds made an impressive start to the contest and should have taken the lead on five minutes when Bournemouth failed to deal with a long throw, but striker Kieffer Moore's diving header was straight at goalkeeper Mark Travers.

The hosts, who were looking to complete a league double over Cardiff for the first time since the 1999-2000 season, threatened the Cardiff goal on 13 minutes, but Lewis Cook's effort was blocked by Aden Flint.

There was an element of luck as Bournemouth opened the scoring on 25 minutes when Christie's shot ricocheted off Mark McGuinness as he tried to block the ball and beat goalkeeper Alex Smithies, who was deceived by the deflection.

Both sides missed decent opportunities before the interval with Anthony's deflected shot saved by Smithies before the Bluebirds were denied again from close range as Travers blocked Moore's effort when he slid to connect with Ryan Giles' dangerous cross.

However, Cardiff's task against the league leaders became seismic on the stroke of half-time as Bacuna's two-footed lunge from behind on Philip Billing, which sparked a melee between the players, saw him rightly shown a straight red card.

Cardiff's hopes of rescuing an unlikely point endured another blow on 58 minutes when Wales striker Moore had to be helped off the field after sustaining a foot injury.

Bournemouth should have doubled their lead when Lerma headed over from a corner with no challenge forthcoming, but they did not have to wait long for a second as Solanke exchanged passes with Billing and calmly beat Smithies to score his 18th league goal of the season.

The 24-year old missed a great chance to double his tally three minutes later, but he fired over from close range after Christie's surging run with 15 minutes remaining.

Bournemouth added a third on 83 minutes when Lerma's shot struck the crossbar and hit goalkeeper Smithies, who could do nothing to prevent the ball crossing the line.

Christie missed a good chance to add a fourth with a minute remaining, but he dragged his shot just wide.