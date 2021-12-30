Championship
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth3CardiffCardiff City0

Bournemouth 3-0 Cardiff City: Cherries cruise to win over 10-man Cardiff

By Michael PearlmanBBC Sport Wales

Leandro Bacuna is shown red card as the players clash
Since beating Blackpool 2-0 in their first away league game this season, Cardiff have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past 11 away games

Bournemouth extended their lead at the top of the Championship to four points with a 3-0 win over 10-man Cardiff.

The Cherries went ahead fortuitously as Ryan Christie's deflected effort found the net after 25 minutes.

Cardiff gave themselves a mountain to climb when Leandro Bacuna was sent off for a reckless two-footed challenge in first-half stoppage time.

Dominic Solanke added a second before Jefferson Lerma's shot struck the bar and was deflected in by Alex Smithies.

The win lifts Bournemouth four points above Fulham, who have a game in hand, while Cardiff are 20th and just three points outside the Championship relegation zone.

The Welsh side were at least competitive in the first half before Bacuna's dangerous foul made the contest relatively easy for the hosts after the interval.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker made two changes to the side that beat Queens Park Rangers on Monday to send the Cherries top of the Championship, with captain Lloyd Kelly and Jaidon Anthony returning.

Cardiff, who were playing for the first time since a visit to St Andrews on 11 December due to Covid-19, made three changes to the side that drew with Birmingham City, with Will Vaulks, Bacuna and Mark Harris recalled.

The Bluebirds made an impressive start to the contest and should have taken the lead on five minutes when Bournemouth failed to deal with a long throw, but striker Kieffer Moore's diving header was straight at goalkeeper Mark Travers.

The hosts, who were looking to complete a league double over Cardiff for the first time since the 1999-2000 season, threatened the Cardiff goal on 13 minutes, but Lewis Cook's effort was blocked by Aden Flint.

There was an element of luck as Bournemouth opened the scoring on 25 minutes when Christie's shot ricocheted off Mark McGuinness as he tried to block the ball and beat goalkeeper Alex Smithies, who was deceived by the deflection.

Both sides missed decent opportunities before the interval with Anthony's deflected shot saved by Smithies before the Bluebirds were denied again from close range as Travers blocked Moore's effort when he slid to connect with Ryan Giles' dangerous cross.

However, Cardiff's task against the league leaders became seismic on the stroke of half-time as Bacuna's two-footed lunge from behind on Philip Billing, which sparked a melee between the players, saw him rightly shown a straight red card.

Cardiff's hopes of rescuing an unlikely point endured another blow on 58 minutes when Wales striker Moore had to be helped off the field after sustaining a foot injury.

Bournemouth should have doubled their lead when Lerma headed over from a corner with no challenge forthcoming, but they did not have to wait long for a second as Solanke exchanged passes with Billing and calmly beat Smithies to score his 18th league goal of the season.

The 24-year old missed a great chance to double his tally three minutes later, but he fired over from close range after Christie's surging run with 15 minutes remaining.

Bournemouth added a third on 83 minutes when Lerma's shot struck the crossbar and hit goalkeeper Smithies, who could do nothing to prevent the ball crossing the line.

Christie missed a good chance to add a fourth with a minute remaining, but he dragged his shot just wide.

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 42Travers
  • 17Stacey
  • 24Cahill
  • 5Kelly
  • 33Zemura
  • 4L Cook
  • 8Lerma
  • 29Billing
  • 10Christie
  • 9SolankeBooked at 45minsSubstituted forLoweat 80'minutes
  • 32AnthonySubstituted forStanislasat 69'minutesSubstituted forMarcondesat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Nyland
  • 6Mepham
  • 11Marcondes
  • 18Lowe
  • 19Stanislas
  • 20Davis
  • 22Pearson

Cardiff

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 25Smithies
  • 2McGuinness
  • 5Flint
  • 16NelsonBooked at 45mins
  • 38Ng
  • 6Vaulks
  • 8Ralls
  • 26Giles
  • 29M HarrisBooked at 27minsSubstituted forDaviesat 45'minutesSubstituted forColwillat 75'minutes
  • 7BacunaBooked at 45mins
  • 10MooreSubstituted forCollinsat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Phillips
  • 4Morrison
  • 19Collins
  • 21Pack
  • 27Colwill
  • 30Brown
  • 39Davies
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
8,942

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home16
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bournemouth 3, Cardiff City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bournemouth 3, Cardiff City 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Cook (Bournemouth).

  4. Post update

    James Collins (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Curtis Nelson.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Cook.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth) with an attempt from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Emiliano Marcondes with a cross.

  9. Goal!

    Own Goal by Alex Smithies, Cardiff City. Bournemouth 3, Cardiff City 0.

  10. Post update

    Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Emiliano Marcondes replaces Junior Stanislas because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Curtis Nelson.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Philip Billing (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Zemura.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth).

  16. Post update

    Perry Ng (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Jamal Lowe replaces Dominic Solanke.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Philip Billing (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Cook.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Cardiff City. Rubin Colwill replaces Isaak Davies.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Ryan Christie.

Comments

Join the conversation

53 comments

  • Comment posted by Afcb4ever, today at 22:34

    Bacuna made it an easy 2nd half for AFCB. Once Moore went off, Cardiff had no threat. Their minus goal difference could cost them. Up the Cherries.

    • Reply posted by felixstowe_jak, today at 22:40

      felixstowe_jak replied:
      The minus goal difference clearly shows the worst three teams in this division. Derby and Reading are both good enough to get enough points to stay up.

  • Comment posted by Bourne mouthy, today at 22:31

    Another valuable 3 points for the Cherries, but as others have suggested, don't think AFCB are, in this guise, anywhere near good enough to survive in the Prem. The current squad is miles short in terms of quality to that which Eddie took to the top flight in 2015.

    • Reply posted by This comment has been removed, today at 22:37

      This comment has been removed replied:
      The current Cherries squad are better than Brentford and they seem to be doing ok.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 22:25

    Good to see Bournemouth have steadied the ship. Now Ryan Christie has got off the mark you can expect plenty more goals.

  • Comment posted by HoChiMin, today at 22:20

    Moore missed a couple of good chances, but otherwise a routine win. Bacuna´s tackle was verging on assault, no idea what he was thinking. Made the second half a stroll, which we managed very well and probably should have scored more.

  • Comment posted by Gunnerstorm, today at 22:17

    Lovely from Bournemouth, shame it had to be against Cardiff but all the same you are holding the top spot and that makes me very happy 🤗

    #STOPfulham

    • Reply posted by chewingthecud, today at 22:23

      chewingthecud replied:
      You probably wont go up and if you do you will join the yoyo clubs.

  • Comment posted by Bigphil1959, today at 22:15

    Cardiff have got a big advantage for next season they are playing like a league one side already.

  • Comment posted by ScottyMan64, today at 22:12

    If only the worse SC*M club Millwall in British football would be liquidated,I could die a happy man😆😆

  • Comment posted by Boo to a goose, today at 22:11

    Bacuna the man who is pushing Mark ‘ dippy ‘ Drakeford close to being the biggest problem to Cardiff in recent years.
    Both are a disgrace
    Finally 10/10 too the Cardiff fans chant tonight.

  • Comment posted by smudger, today at 22:10

    Bacuna is never played in the right position. He’s a defensive mid and has played well as a right wing back. Moore missed a gilt edged chance. The season has been consistently bad and even if we were managed by Guardiola he wouldn’t get a tune out of this rabble. Even Wrexham would beat us. God help where we will be next season .

    • Reply posted by Welshman, today at 22:23

      Welshman replied:
      Trust me... Wrecsam are doing OK, but would struggle against a championship side. We lost to Maidenhead this season!!

  • Comment posted by Highly rated poster, today at 22:09

    Such a shame to see such a big Club like Cardiff struggling .....

    ... not !!! LOL

  • Comment posted by Welshman, today at 22:06

    Lucky for Cardiff that Reading & Derby have suffered points deductions... Its going to be a very tough second half of the season...

  • Comment posted by Chris Alexander, today at 22:05

    How on Earth does this clown Bacuna get selected . He must be moved out he's on £27k a week . I hate criticising our players but unfortunately he's simply not good enough. Apparently he thinks he's a champions League player , Ryman league more like.

  • Comment posted by dinsdale, today at 22:04

    What nobody slagging off Bournemouth. Makes a change. Go cherries. We're going up as champions

    • Reply posted by chewingthecud, today at 22:11

      chewingthecud replied:
      Dream on. Parker cannot organise a proper defence in the real league , he proved that last season. When he did, belatedly, he stunted his attack . If you go up it will be interesting just to see if he can operate as a prem manager. He is more interested in being a diva/dandy in the dug out with his fashionable outfits. It'll only end in tears

  • Comment posted by rob9, today at 22:04

    So how many haters will the mighty 🍒🍒🍒's get tonight I wonder as onwards and upwards towards the premiership

    • Reply posted by dyetheskygreen, today at 22:25

      dyetheskygreen replied:
      Y would anyone hate Bournemouth?

  • Comment posted by Jayrmcf, today at 22:04

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by pr, today at 22:09

      pr replied:
      Clown. I am now going to report you.
      You no nothing about what happened to Sala so keep your 5 year old mouth shut. Comment on football by all means

  • Comment posted by Smokeycat, today at 22:03

    Great result and another clean sheet. Good news going forward.

  • Comment posted by pr, today at 22:03

    To my last . Cardiff need to be relegated to wake up the owner. I hope derby send us down to highlight what an rubbish management team we have and club. Derby minus 21 points stay up because we had warnock, Harris then mm as manager now SM who cant see a rubbish player when it's staring him in the face. My wife watched first game of season and asked y was he playing. 24 games later he still there

  • Comment posted by No Display Name, today at 21:59

    Best Team in this mediocre league by some margin.

    Well done Ryan Christie, 38th shot on target this season.

    And yes, That Bacuna, the one who said he thought he should be playing Champions League when he went down with Villa.

    We're top of the League. We're top of the League. We're ....etc.

    • Reply posted by chewingthecud, today at 22:05

      chewingthecud replied:
      Haven't seen a team in this league that will survive in prem. After all Parker hasn't a good track record in that department. Any good players in your team , and there's only one or two at most, will leave promoted or not. Still don't think you'll go up.

  • Comment posted by PoolePirates, today at 21:56

    Think Cherries have put the slump behind them and have looked much better in the last two matches. 4 points clear at the moment. Easy tonight after the atrocious foul by Bacuna on Billing. If you haven’t seen it, it’s on Twitter.

  • Comment posted by nonno, today at 21:56

    Three more points in the bag. Well done the cherries. Great end to the year. Up the mighty cherries

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth25147441202149
2Fulham23136451193245
3Blackburn24136543281545
4West Brom24118530181241
5Middlesbrough2511682924539
6Huddersfield2511683229339
7QPR2311573529638
8Stoke2310582723435
9Nottm Forest259793228434
10Coventry239772927234
11Millwall238962524133
12Sheff Utd229582928132
13Blackpool2586112632-630
14Luton227873127429
15Preston227782428-428
16Swansea227692631-527
17Birmingham2376102230-827
18Bristol City2476112737-1027
19Hull2365122028-823
20Cardiff2364132542-1722
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2354142044-2419
23Barnsley2428141636-2014
24Derby2471072122-110
View full Championship table

