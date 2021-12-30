Championship
Bristol CityBristol City1QPRQueens Park Rangers2

Bristol City 1-2 Queens Park Rangers: Stoppage time goal see R's beat 10-man Robins

Yoann Barbet celebrates
Yoann Barbet's goal helped QPR set a club record 19th consecutive away league game scoring at least one goal

Goals in the third minute of stoppage time in either half saw Queens Park Rangers come from a goal down to beat 10-man Bristol City in the Championship.

Alex Scott gave a much-changed City line-up the perfect start as his deflected effort from the edge of the box found the net after three minutes as the hosts made an excellent start.

Despite having few chances QPR levelled in first-half stoppage time through a Charlie Austin penalty, and City's night got worse when Andy King was sent off for a second booking 11 minutes after the break.

Luke Amos and substitute Lyndon Dykes both had chances to win it for Rangers before Yoann Barbet's flicked header at the near post from a corner clinched a dramatic victory.

The win keeps seventh-placed QPR a point outside the play-off places after sixth-placed Huddersfield Town won 1-0 at Nottingham Forest.

QPR only named five substitutes as Ilias Chair missed out with injury, while Austin started in place of Dykes up front.

City made five changes as manager Nigel Pearson tried to arrest a record of three wins in their previous 12 games - striker Chris Martin and captain and goalkeeper Dan Bentley were dropped for the first time this season while the experienced King made a first start in midfield in more than two months.

It took just a few minutes for Pearson's changes to take effect as Andreas Weimann's pass found Antoine Semenyo whose shot was blocked into the path of Scott, and the Guernseyman's strike went in off Rob Dickie.

City could have scored three more inside the opening 16 minutes as the impressive Callum O'Dowda set up two chances that Semenyo failed to convert and one for Matty James that Seny Dieng saved.

Scott had a penalty claim waved away midway through the half, and City were left to rue their missed chances when Cameron Pring fouled Amos in the box and Austin, who had earlier fired over from distance, blasted QPR level from the spot.

James bravely headed away Lee Wallace's powerful effort five minutes into the second half before King, who had been booked for dissent after the penalty, was sent off after holding back Stefan Johansen as QPR tried to break.

With an extra man, R's boss Mark Warburton brought on Dykes to partner Austin up front and his side should have been ahead two minutes later when Amos mis-kicked with the goal gaping before Dykes saw an effort blocked by Tomas Kalas.

Both sides had more players booked as the half wore on and the game became increasingly intense, but after a number of chances QPR finally broke City's resistance as Barbet converted Johansen's corner to earn all three points.

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"I made changes because I thought we needed a different feel and I thought the players went about the game in the right way.

"We are all tired of losing games and conceding late goals, but in terms of getting what you deserve I don't think we got that tonight.

"But that's football and that's life in general, we have to make sure that the good things tonight we replicate.

"We decided our best way to go about it was to get at them and it's just a bit unfortunate, but there you go."

Line-ups

Bristol City

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12O'Leary
  • 19TannerSubstituted forAtkinsonat 39'minutes
  • 26Vyner
  • 22Kalas
  • 16Pring
  • 10KingBooked at 56mins
  • 6James
  • 14WeimannBooked at 67mins
  • 36Scott
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 18SemenyoSubstituted forWellsat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bentley
  • 3Dasilva
  • 5Atkinson
  • 9Martin
  • 21Wells
  • 38Benarous
  • 42Massengo

QPR

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Dieng
  • 4Dickie
  • 20DunneBooked at 22mins
  • 6Barbet
  • 37Adomah
  • 15FieldBooked at 74mins
  • 7Johansen
  • 3WallaceSubstituted forDykesat 60'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 8AmosSubstituted forThomasat 85'minutes
  • 11Austin
  • 21Willock

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 9Dykes
  • 12Ball
  • 13Archer
  • 14Thomas
Referee:
Andy Davies

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away9
Fouls
Home14
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bristol City 1, Queens Park Rangers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bristol City 1, Queens Park Rangers 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Scott (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Bristol City 1, Queens Park Rangers 2. Yoann Barbet (Queens Park Rangers) header from a difficult angle on the right to the top left corner. Assisted by Stefan Johansen with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Cameron Pring.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City. Nahki Wells replaces Antoine Semenyo because of an injury.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stefan Johansen with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Alex Scott.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Willock.

  10. Post update

    Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. George Thomas replaces Luke Amos.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yoann Barbet.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Austin.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Sam Field.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Scott (Bristol City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Scott (Bristol City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matty James.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Robert Dickie.

  19. Post update

    Albert Adomah (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Pring (Bristol City).

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by nfh, today at 22:23

    Obviously the ref had covid and they put a QPR player in his place. Some of his decisions were truly shocking and would wouldn’t see them on a Sunday morning.

  • Comment posted by Gary , today at 22:18

    That’s the first time this season I’ve seen us play that badly and get 3 points.
    I’ll take it though as they done the exact same to us earlier in the season.

  • Comment posted by Lotfus10, today at 22:17

    Good to win away from home even though it was a bit ugly. Reversal of the result at Loftus Road so some justice in that.

  • Comment posted by Sun1ny, today at 22:16

    Pay back time after the last ditch winner Bristol City scored earlier season. Nice way to say goodbye to 2021 & Happy New Year to all🙏

  • Comment posted by Mhartly, today at 22:14

    Nigel pearson has had enough time & 9 wins in 39 games is just not good enough.
    Its relegation form basically.
    New manager needed asap

  • Comment posted by franknebula, today at 22:10

    No financial stability and now no points to secure the championship, just resign now, all of you!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by parkylane street, today at 22:08

    Well played QPR. Best of luck

  • Comment posted by Superhoops, today at 22:07

    U RSS suck it up worzels

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 22:05

    It's not 2014 anymore, Pearson is well past his sell by date, the football is dire and the same thing keeps happening. Too arrogant and stubborn to ever change. Get rid!

  • Comment posted by VOR, today at 22:04

    Refs enjoying his new year bonus from rangers.

    • Reply posted by PaulAziz, today at 22:18

      PaulAziz replied:
      Can not deny you were much the better side first half. Short memories though as you were battered at the Bush so maybe there is Karma after all? Best of luck for the rest of the season.

  • Comment posted by lofty66, today at 22:02

    A good win for the rrrs, however we're not scoring enough goals, let's hope we keep up the momentum when we lose our African contingent

  • Comment posted by lib-lab-conartists, today at 21:59

    I’ve always liked QPR

    Up the Gas!

    • Reply posted by ColesyBCFC, today at 22:02

      ColesyBCFC replied:
      You've never watched QPR - they've never been in the basement 😉

  • Comment posted by badfinger, today at 21:58

    Bristol City 1 Referee 2

    • Reply posted by stan24, today at 22:07

      stan24 replied:
      As a Rs fan king had to go but he was consistently poor otherwise City better side more hunger we got away with one

  • Comment posted by kingsboy, today at 21:57

    Referee won it for the Hoops, COYR.

    • Reply posted by PaulAziz, today at 22:16

      PaulAziz replied:
      Can not deny you were much the better side first half. Short memories though as you were battered at the Bush so maybe there is Karma after all? Best of luck for the rest of the season.

  • Comment posted by ash , today at 21:56

    It's a miracle

  • Comment posted by JayDee, today at 21:56

    Phew - back to winning. Lucky that Bristol City regularly let them in in stoppage time.

  • Comment posted by ash , today at 21:55

    QPR beat someone
    As Boy George said
    "It's a miracle"

  • Comment posted by Highly rated poster, today at 21:55

    Has Pearson been sacked yet ?

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 21:51

    Awesome from QPR. Massive win. COYR's

    • Reply posted by kingsboy, today at 22:09

      kingsboy replied:
      very poor performance from QPR, they won't be going up this season (or next!), as someone else said City 1 Referee 2.

  • Comment posted by Bellerophon, today at 21:51

    Normal Service is resumed for City then

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth25147441202149
2Fulham23136451193245
3Blackburn24136543281545
4West Brom24118530181241
5Middlesbrough2511682924539
6Huddersfield2511683229339
7QPR2311573529638
8Stoke2310582723435
9Nottm Forest259793228434
10Coventry239772927234
11Millwall238962524133
12Sheff Utd229582928132
13Blackpool2586112632-630
14Luton227873127429
15Preston227782428-428
16Swansea227692631-527
17Birmingham2376102230-827
18Bristol City2476112737-1027
19Hull2365122028-823
20Cardiff2364132542-1722
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2354142044-2419
23Barnsley2428141636-2014
24Derby2471072122-110
View full Championship table

