Yoann Barbet's goal helped QPR set a club record 19th consecutive away league game scoring at least one goal

Goals in the third minute of stoppage time in either half saw Queens Park Rangers come from a goal down to beat 10-man Bristol City in the Championship.

Alex Scott gave a much-changed City line-up the perfect start as his deflected effort from the edge of the box found the net after three minutes as the hosts made an excellent start.

Despite having few chances QPR levelled in first-half stoppage time through a Charlie Austin penalty, and City's night got worse when Andy King was sent off for a second booking 11 minutes after the break.

Luke Amos and substitute Lyndon Dykes both had chances to win it for Rangers before Yoann Barbet's flicked header at the near post from a corner clinched a dramatic victory.

The win keeps seventh-placed QPR a point outside the play-off places after sixth-placed Huddersfield Town won 1-0 at Nottingham Forest.

QPR only named five substitutes as Ilias Chair missed out with injury, while Austin started in place of Dykes up front.

City made five changes as manager Nigel Pearson tried to arrest a record of three wins in their previous 12 games - striker Chris Martin and captain and goalkeeper Dan Bentley were dropped for the first time this season while the experienced King made a first start in midfield in more than two months.

It took just a few minutes for Pearson's changes to take effect as Andreas Weimann's pass found Antoine Semenyo whose shot was blocked into the path of Scott, and the Guernseyman's strike went in off Rob Dickie.

City could have scored three more inside the opening 16 minutes as the impressive Callum O'Dowda set up two chances that Semenyo failed to convert and one for Matty James that Seny Dieng saved.

Scott had a penalty claim waved away midway through the half, and City were left to rue their missed chances when Cameron Pring fouled Amos in the box and Austin, who had earlier fired over from distance, blasted QPR level from the spot.

James bravely headed away Lee Wallace's powerful effort five minutes into the second half before King, who had been booked for dissent after the penalty, was sent off after holding back Stefan Johansen as QPR tried to break.

With an extra man, R's boss Mark Warburton brought on Dykes to partner Austin up front and his side should have been ahead two minutes later when Amos mis-kicked with the goal gaping before Dykes saw an effort blocked by Tomas Kalas.

Both sides had more players booked as the half wore on and the game became increasingly intense, but after a number of chances QPR finally broke City's resistance as Barbet converted Johansen's corner to earn all three points.

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"I made changes because I thought we needed a different feel and I thought the players went about the game in the right way.

"We are all tired of losing games and conceding late goals, but in terms of getting what you deserve I don't think we got that tonight.

"But that's football and that's life in general, we have to make sure that the good things tonight we replicate.

"We decided our best way to go about it was to get at them and it's just a bit unfortunate, but there you go."