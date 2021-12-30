Match ends, Stoke City 1, Derby County 2.
Championship bottom club Derby County moved to within 11 points of safety as they scored a goal in each half to beat promotion-chasing Stoke City.
Teenager Luke Plange gave the Rams an early lead, his second goal in three games, only for Stoke substitute Tom Ince to leave the bench and net on 78 minutes against his old club, just seven minutes after coming on.
But Colin Kazim-Richards put Derby back in front with a low left-foot finish on 85 minutes to earn Wayne Rooney's Rams their third straight win.
That puts Derby, docked 21 points by the EFL, within four of 23rd-placed Barnsley and 11 behind fourth-from-bottom Reading, while Stoke have slipped four points adrift of the play-off pack, having now won just once in five games.
After looking so good in early season, Michael O'Neill's Stoke have stuttered, having now only won four times in 11 games since losing top scorer Nick Powell with a fractured shin in October, during which they have averaged less than a goal a game.
Derby, by contrast, are on the crest of a wave after following up their successive 1-0 home wins over Blackpool and West Bromwich Albion.
They have a goal difference of just -1 - the best in the bottom 10 clubs in the Championship - and have given themselves genuine hope that they can actually pull off an apparent miracle and stay up.
Rooney's Rams took the lead on 16 minutes when Plange was slipped in behind down the inside-right channel by Poland international Kamil Jozwiak and he ran on to confidently arrow home a low right-foot finish to the left of Stoke keeper Adam Davies.
But chances were few and far between at both ends - and Stoke looked to have escaped with a draw when Ince levelled with what proved to be the Potters' only effort on target.
He rifled home a low left-foot shot from a half-cleared corner to score only his second league goal this season, the other also coming against Derby in a 2-1 defeat at Pride Park in September.
But Kazim-Richards, who was gifted a winner against West Brom three days ago, was this time fed by fellow substitute Ravel Morrison to put Derby back in front - and send the travelling Rams faithful delirious.
Line-ups
Stoke
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Davies
- 16WilmotBooked at 16mins
- 6Batth
- 3FoxSubstituted forInceat 71'minutes
- 2Smith
- 7ClucasSubstituted forSurridgeat 88'minutes
- 4Allen
- 8VrancicBooked at 61mins
- 14TymonBooked at 71mins
- 18BrownSubstituted forFletcherat 55'minutes
- 10Campbell
Substitutes
- 5Chester
- 9Fletcher
- 11Doughty
- 13Bonham
- 22Surridge
- 23Ince
- 32Wright-Phillips
Derby
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Allsop
- 2Byrne
- 6Jagielka
- 33Davies
- 3Forsyth
- 8Bird
- 42Thompson
- 7JózwiakSubstituted forEboseleat 63'minutes
- 10LawrenceSubstituted forMorrisonat 79'minutes
- 38Knight
- 48PlangeBooked at 59minsSubstituted forKazim-Richardsat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Baldock
- 11Morrison
- 13Kazim-Richards
- 16Stearman
- 21Roos
- 36Ebosele
- 43Williams
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stoke City 1, Derby County 2.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joe Allen (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ravel Morrison (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Allsop.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danny Batth (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mario Vrancic with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Craig Forsyth.
Post update
Foul by Sam Surridge (Stoke City).
Post update
Craig Forsyth (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danny Batth (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Vrancic with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Phil Jagielka.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Sam Surridge replaces Sam Clucas.
Post update
Mario Vrancic (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jason Knight (Derby County).
Goal!
Goal! Stoke City 1, Derby County 2. Colin Kazim-Richards (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ravel Morrison.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jason Knight (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Festy Ebosele with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Adam Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Ravel Morrison replaces Tom Lawrence.
Post update
Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Lawrence (Derby County).
Goal!
Goal! Stoke City 1, Derby County 1. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
