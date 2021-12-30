Championship
StokeStoke City1DerbyDerby County2

Stoke City 1-2 Derby: Wayne Rooney's Rams win in Potteries for third straight triumph

Luke Plange scores for Derby
Teenager Luke Plange opened the scoring for Derby with his second goal in three games

Championship bottom club Derby County moved to within 11 points of safety as they scored a goal in each half to beat promotion-chasing Stoke City.

Teenager Luke Plange gave the Rams an early lead, his second goal in three games, only for Stoke substitute Tom Ince to leave the bench and net on 78 minutes against his old club, just seven minutes after coming on.

But Colin Kazim-Richards put Derby back in front with a low left-foot finish on 85 minutes to earn Wayne Rooney's Rams their third straight win.

That puts Derby, docked 21 points by the EFL, within four of 23rd-placed Barnsley and 11 behind fourth-from-bottom Reading, while Stoke have slipped four points adrift of the play-off pack, having now won just once in five games.

After looking so good in early season, Michael O'Neill's Stoke have stuttered, having now only won four times in 11 games since losing top scorer Nick Powell with a fractured shin in October, during which they have averaged less than a goal a game.

Derby, by contrast, are on the crest of a wave after following up their successive 1-0 home wins over Blackpool and West Bromwich Albion.

They have a goal difference of just -1 - the best in the bottom 10 clubs in the Championship - and have given themselves genuine hope that they can actually pull off an apparent miracle and stay up.

Rooney's Rams took the lead on 16 minutes when Plange was slipped in behind down the inside-right channel by Poland international Kamil Jozwiak and he ran on to confidently arrow home a low right-foot finish to the left of Stoke keeper Adam Davies.

But chances were few and far between at both ends - and Stoke looked to have escaped with a draw when Ince levelled with what proved to be the Potters' only effort on target.

He rifled home a low left-foot shot from a half-cleared corner to score only his second league goal this season, the other also coming against Derby in a 2-1 defeat at Pride Park in September.

But Kazim-Richards, who was gifted a winner against West Brom three days ago, was this time fed by fellow substitute Ravel Morrison to put Derby back in front - and send the travelling Rams faithful delirious.

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Davies
  • 16WilmotBooked at 16mins
  • 6Batth
  • 3FoxSubstituted forInceat 71'minutes
  • 2Smith
  • 7ClucasSubstituted forSurridgeat 88'minutes
  • 4Allen
  • 8VrancicBooked at 61mins
  • 14TymonBooked at 71mins
  • 18BrownSubstituted forFletcherat 55'minutes
  • 10Campbell

Substitutes

  • 5Chester
  • 9Fletcher
  • 11Doughty
  • 13Bonham
  • 22Surridge
  • 23Ince
  • 32Wright-Phillips

Derby

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Allsop
  • 2Byrne
  • 6Jagielka
  • 33Davies
  • 3Forsyth
  • 8Bird
  • 42Thompson
  • 7JózwiakSubstituted forEboseleat 63'minutes
  • 10LawrenceSubstituted forMorrisonat 79'minutes
  • 38Knight
  • 48PlangeBooked at 59minsSubstituted forKazim-Richardsat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Baldock
  • 11Morrison
  • 13Kazim-Richards
  • 16Stearman
  • 21Roos
  • 36Ebosele
  • 43Williams
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match Stats

Home TeamStokeAway TeamDerby
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stoke City 1, Derby County 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stoke City 1, Derby County 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Allen (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ravel Morrison (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Allsop.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Batth (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mario Vrancic with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Craig Forsyth.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Sam Surridge (Stoke City).

  8. Post update

    Craig Forsyth (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danny Batth (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Vrancic with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Phil Jagielka.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Stoke City. Sam Surridge replaces Sam Clucas.

  12. Post update

    Mario Vrancic (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jason Knight (Derby County).

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Stoke City 1, Derby County 2. Colin Kazim-Richards (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ravel Morrison.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jason Knight (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Festy Ebosele with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Adam Davies.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Derby County. Ravel Morrison replaces Tom Lawrence.

  18. Post update

    Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Tom Lawrence (Derby County).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Stoke City 1, Derby County 1. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.

Comments

Join the conversation

43 comments

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 22:39

    Don't like to say this as a died in the wool, blue blooded Leicester fan, but Wayne has stayed with it, and, as you know with Leicester, never stop believing.....

  • Comment posted by Colin Ride, today at 22:35

    We’ll played the Rams - you can do it!

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 22:41

      kennycanuck replied:
      Please, Wayne Rooney's rams😉

  • Comment posted by ThyKingmaker, today at 22:31

    If Derby stay up Rooney should become manager of England and that's coming from a Liverpool fan

  • Comment posted by M16 YSB, today at 22:31

    Stratford End singing Rooneys name tonight. I think most fans ( not,of course, those in the curious Forest world) would secretly like Derby to miraculously survive the drop.

  • Comment posted by RobbertyBob, today at 22:29

    I so admire Wayne Rooney for sticking this out. Shows real character. I hope they stay up.

  • Comment posted by StokieD, today at 22:25

    One shot on target in 90+ minutes. We deserve all we get!
    Derby have lost fewer league games than us this season…

  • Comment posted by Jimmy, today at 22:25

    We will be massive in Div 2 - can’t wait ! DCFC trapdoor lover.

  • Comment posted by Tox1ctell, today at 22:24

    Well it always seems unfair when players are punished for other players errors. So Derby keep believing because as we all know it was Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and the ilk. It would be appealed and reversed.

  • Comment posted by 1420Hawk80-93, today at 22:23

    You can’t knock Derby or Shrek they keep getting the results it’s up to other teams to beat fair play credit were credits due well done.

  • Comment posted by Lonster, today at 22:23

    They could stay up, if they were not docked 21 points they'd be 13th on 31 points, that's a mid table side. Keep playing as they are and they'll start climbing the table. It's possible, it's interesting and hats off to them if they manage it.

  • Comment posted by wirral reds, today at 22:23

    Liverpool fan - I have spent the past 20 odd years disliking Rooney. But my word, a part of me wants Derby to escape here. A premier league fan base. Some achievement but a few more wins, and it’s on the cards. Rooney, to be fair, has gathered a decent mix together of experience and youth and I hope that he can keep those who are out of contract soon at the club. Good luck.

    • Reply posted by parkylane street, today at 22:27

      parkylane street replied:
      yeah but we know the Bitters actually hate him to be fair

  • Comment posted by 1fell, today at 22:22

    Ay up me duck

    Tom, Dick and Harry all moving on well

    COYR

    • Reply posted by pinxtonram, today at 22:28

      pinxtonram replied:
      What?

  • Comment posted by Graham Fisher , today at 22:16

    Derby have to be admired with their attempts to avoid the drop, it looks a very tall order but who knows. Good luck anyway.

  • Comment posted by StaffordFox, today at 22:13

    I’m a Leicester fan and chuffed for Derby. I don’t like to see any team in that much of a mess….. Well done tonight and hope you stay up and things improve for your club x

  • Comment posted by Chunky Monkey, today at 22:12

    Well done derby, keep it going … and that’s from a Boro fan

  • Comment posted by Highly rated poster, today at 22:12

    Rooney - a winner on and off the pitch, good luck to Derby !

  • Comment posted by Ted_Derby, today at 22:11

    I still fully expect us to be relegated but at least we’re going down swinging. To not finish bottom would be a huge achievement, to stay up would be a minor miracle. COYR

    • Reply posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 22:22

      psycho_is_our_leader replied:
      A minor miracle? If Derby stay up I'll be expecting Rooney to start walking on water, healing the sick, raising the dead, and all that kind of stuff cos they'd be "minor miracles" in comparison..

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 22:09

    What another great result for the Rams!!!! Could they pull off the greatest escape??

  • Comment posted by asb, today at 22:09

    Rooney can be permanent boss of Man Utd!

    • Reply posted by Rsuppards, today at 22:37

      Rsuppards replied:
      Would he want it?

  • Comment posted by joe king, today at 22:07

    well done derby ,seems fairly hopeless cause,but at least they haven't given up .

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth25147441202149
2Fulham23136451193245
3Blackburn24136543281545
4West Brom24118530181241
5Middlesbrough2511682924539
6Huddersfield2511683229339
7QPR2311573529638
8Stoke2310582723435
9Nottm Forest259793228434
10Coventry239772927234
11Millwall238962524133
12Sheff Utd229582928132
13Blackpool2586112632-630
14Luton227873127429
15Preston227782428-428
16Swansea227692631-527
17Birmingham2376102230-827
18Bristol City2476112737-1027
19Hull2365122028-823
20Cardiff2364132542-1722
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2354142044-2419
23Barnsley2428141636-2014
24Derby2471072122-110
View full Championship table

