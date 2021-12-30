Last updated on .From the section Championship

Teenager Luke Plange opened the scoring for Derby with his second goal in three games

Championship bottom club Derby County moved to within 11 points of safety as they scored a goal in each half to beat promotion-chasing Stoke City.

Teenager Luke Plange gave the Rams an early lead, his second goal in three games, only for Stoke substitute Tom Ince to leave the bench and net on 78 minutes against his old club, just seven minutes after coming on.

But Colin Kazim-Richards put Derby back in front with a low left-foot finish on 85 minutes to earn Wayne Rooney's Rams their third straight win.

That puts Derby, docked 21 points by the EFL, within four of 23rd-placed Barnsley and 11 behind fourth-from-bottom Reading, while Stoke have slipped four points adrift of the play-off pack, having now won just once in five games.

After looking so good in early season, Michael O'Neill's Stoke have stuttered, having now only won four times in 11 games since losing top scorer Nick Powell with a fractured shin in October, during which they have averaged less than a goal a game.

Derby, by contrast, are on the crest of a wave after following up their successive 1-0 home wins over Blackpool and West Bromwich Albion.

They have a goal difference of just -1 - the best in the bottom 10 clubs in the Championship - and have given themselves genuine hope that they can actually pull off an apparent miracle and stay up.

Rooney's Rams took the lead on 16 minutes when Plange was slipped in behind down the inside-right channel by Poland international Kamil Jozwiak and he ran on to confidently arrow home a low right-foot finish to the left of Stoke keeper Adam Davies.

But chances were few and far between at both ends - and Stoke looked to have escaped with a draw when Ince levelled with what proved to be the Potters' only effort on target.

He rifled home a low left-foot shot from a half-cleared corner to score only his second league goal this season, the other also coming against Derby in a 2-1 defeat at Pride Park in September.

But Kazim-Richards, who was gifted a winner against West Brom three days ago, was this time fed by fellow substitute Ravel Morrison to put Derby back in front - and send the travelling Rams faithful delirious.