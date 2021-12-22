French Ligue 1
LorientLorient1PSGParis Saint Germain1

Lorient 1-1 Paris St Germain: Mauro Icardi scores late equaliser for PSG after Sergio Ramos red card

Mauro Icardi
Mauro Icardi's goal for Paris St-Germain was his first in Ligue 1 since 19 September

Mauro Icardi rescued a point for 10-man Paris St-Germain against struggling Lorient.

Icardi scored in injury time for the Ligue 1 leaders with a header from Achraf Hakimi's dinked cross from the byline - minutes after Sergio Ramos had been sent off for two bookings.

Lorient, 19th in the table, scored five minutes before the break when Thomas Monconduit's shot went in off the bar.

PSG's Angel di Maria had a late chance to win it but was denied by Paul Nardi.

Di Maria had earlier wasted a good opportunity early in the second half, shooting over from eight yards. Lionel Messi also had an effort saved by Nardi with the Argentina forward curling another attempt just wide.

Defender Ramos, in only his second game for PSG after joining on a free transfer in the summer following the end of his Real Madrid contract, received the 27th red card of his career.

He came on as substitute at the start of the second half, but was booked for a high boot in the 81st minute and then picked up his second yellow card five minutes later after cynically blocking Terem Moffi as he looked to sprint towards goal.

This was only the fifth time in 19 league games this season that Mauricio Pochettino's PSG had failed to win and they sit 13 points clear of second-placed Nice.

Line-ups

Lorient

Formation 4-4-2

  • 30Nardi
  • 17Mendes
  • 15Laporte
  • 3Jenz
  • 25Le Goff
  • 38OuattaraBooked at 43mins
  • 23Monconduit
  • 6Abergel
  • 10Le Fée
  • 13Moffi
  • 28LaurientéSubstituted forSilva de Almeidaat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dreyer
  • 2Silva de Almeida
  • 11Boisgard
  • 14Hergault
  • 19Petrot
  • 27Grbic
  • 33Soumano
  • 34Mouazan
  • 37Le Bris

PSG

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 1Navas
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Tavares MendesSubstituted forRamosat 45'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 21HerreraSubstituted forYansaneat 75'minutes
  • 27Gueye
  • 11Di María
  • 18WijnaldumBooked at 85mins
  • 30Messi
  • 9Icardi

Substitutes

  • 4Ramos
  • 15Danilo
  • 22Diallo
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Yansane
  • 34Simons
  • 38Michut
  • 39Bitumazala
  • 50G Donnarumma
Referee:
Jeremie Pignard

Match Stats

Home TeamLorientAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home17
Away17
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lorient 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lorient 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas Monconduit (Lorient) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Houboulang Mendes.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Lorient 1, Paris Saint Germain 1. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Sekou Yansane (Paris Saint Germain).

  7. Post update

    Julien Laporte (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Terem Moffi (Lorient) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Monconduit following a set piece situation.

  10. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) for a bad foul.

  11. Booking

    Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).

  13. Post update

    Terem Moffi (Lorient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

  15. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Laurent Abergel (Lorient).

  17. Booking

    Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).

  19. Post update

    Enzo Le Fée (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 22nd December 2021

  • LorientLorient1PSGParis Saint Germain1
  • BordeauxBordeaux2LilleLille3
  • ClermontClermontPStrasbourgStrasbourgP
    Match postponed - Weather
  • LyonLyon1MetzMetz1
  • MarseilleMarseille1ReimsReims1
  • MonacoMonaco2RennesRennes1
  • MontpellierMontpellier4AngersAngers1
  • NiceNice2LensLens1
  • Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne0NantesNantes1
  • TroyesTroyes1BrestBrest1

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG19144139172246
2Nice19104529171233
3Marseille1896326151133
4Rennes1994634181631
5Montpellier199463324931
6Monaco198562923629
7Nantes198472523228
8Lille197752626028
9Lens197663328527
10Strasbourg1875634241026
11Angers196762627-125
12Brest196762628-225
13Lyon186752626024
14Reims195862222023
15Troyes1945101828-1017
16Clermont184592032-1217
17Bordeaux193883043-1317
18Metz193792339-1616
19Lorient193791531-1616
20Saint-Étienne1926111740-2312
View full French Ligue 1 table

