Glentoran set up top-two derby with Coleraine win

Brothers Rory and Jay Donnelly struck as Glentoran beat Coleraine 2-0 at the Showgrounds to secure their eighth Irish Premiership win in a row.

Rory Donnelly headed the visitors into the lead after just four minutes when he guided Shay McCartan's corner home.

Jay Donnelly wrapped up the win on 62 when he tapped in after Conor McMenamin's burst down the left flank.

The Glens move level on points with leaders Linfield ahead of Monday's Big Two derby at Windsor Park.

The match at the Showgrounds was Wednesday night's only game after Crusaders v Glenavon had been postponed because of Covid-related reasons.

Mick McDermott's side, who stretched their unbeaten run to 13 games, got off to the perfect start when Rory Donnelly rose highest to meet McCartan's corner, finding the back of the net despite Coleraine keeper Gareth Deane's attempt to scramble the ball away.

The hosts - who were without top scorer Matthew Shevlin - did not let that early blow deter them, however, and could have levelled through Rodney Brown, but the defender headed Conor McKendry's corner over the bar.

That came after Coleraine youngster Patrick Kelly had been denied by Caolan Marron's brilliantly-timed tackle, while Jay Donnelly and McMenamin both failed to keep efforts on target for the Glens.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney opted to switch things up early in the second half by replacing Aaron Traynor with James McLaughlin, and it nearly paid off instantly when the striker headed Josh Carson's cross over the bar.

The home side were unable to find a way past Aaron McCarey, however, and found themselves two down when McMenamin teed up Donnelly for the former Cliftonville striker's 17th goal of the season.

Lyndon Kane and McLaughlin tested McCarey soon after, but the Glentoran defence - which has now kept clean sheets in six out of the last seven games - was not to be breached.

Coleraine's troubles in attack were summed up with 10 minutes remaining when Jamie Glackin volleyed wide having taken up a good position inside the area.

Coleraine are now without a win in five while Glentoran maintain their excellent recent form as they gear up for Monday's crunch, top-of-the-table encounter with Linfield.