Spanish La Liga
Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao1Real MadridReal Madrid2

Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid: Karim Benzema scores twice as Real go eight points clear at top

Karim Benzema celebrating scoring against Bilbao
Karim Benzema has 20 goals and eight assists in 23 appearances for Real Madrid this season

Karim Benzema scored twice as Real Madrid edged past Athletic Bilbao to move eight points clear at the top of La Liga going into the winter break.

Benzema's quickfire double put Real 2-0 up after just seven minutes to move to 20 goals for the season.

A fine strike from the edge of the box by Oihan Sancet brought the home side back into the game three minutes later.

Nico Williams had the best chance to level for Bilbao in the second half, but Thibaut Courtois made a fine save.

Inaki Williams was also denied by an excellent tackle by Eder Militao on the edge of the box as the forward looked to burst into the penalty area.

Real could have extended their lead in the closing stages when they twice hit Bilbao on the break, but goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala made fine stops to deny Eden Hazard and Toni Kroos.

The win means Carlo Ancelotti's side go into the Christmas break in a dominant position at the top of the table, though they have played a game more than nearest challengers Sevilla.

They have lost just twice in 25 matches in all competitions this season, with their last defeat coming against Espanyol on 3 October.

Line-ups

Ath Bilbao

Formation 4-4-2

  • 26Agirrezabala
  • 18De Marcos
  • 5Álvarez
  • 3Núñez
  • 24BalenziagaBooked at 61minsSubstituted forLekueat 63'minutes
  • 19ZarragaSubstituted forWilliamsat 57'minutes
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 16VencedorBooked at 42mins
  • 10MuniainSubstituted forSerranoat 84'minutes
  • 9Williams
  • 8SancetSubstituted forGarcíaat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Petxarromán
  • 6Vesga
  • 11Morcillo
  • 15Lekue
  • 21Capa
  • 22García
  • 30Williams
  • 31Paredes
  • 33Serrano
  • 35Iruarrizaga

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 3Militão
  • 6Nacho
  • 23Mendy
  • 15Valverde
  • 25CamavingaBooked at 62mins
  • 8Kroos
  • 7E HazardSubstituted forGonzalez Carmonaat 86'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forJovicat 90'minutes
  • 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 42minsSubstituted forMarianoat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 16Jovic
  • 24Mariano
  • 27Blanco
  • 35Gutiérrez
  • 40Fuidias
  • 41Marín Zamora
  • 44Gonzalez Carmona
  • 45Piñeiro
Referee:
César Soto Grado
Attendance:
42,722

Match Stats

Home TeamAth BilbaoAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home15
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home17
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Athletic Bilbao 1, Real Madrid 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Athletic Bilbao 1, Real Madrid 2.

  3. Post update

    Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Unai Núñez (Athletic Bilbao).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Athletic Bilbao. Conceded by Lucas Vázquez.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mariano with a through ball.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Peter (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga with a through ball.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Jovic replaces Karim Benzema.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Bilbao) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Óscar De Marcos.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Peter replaces Eden Hazard.

  13. Post update

    Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iñaki Williams with a through ball.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Vinícius Júnior.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Athletic Bilbao. Nicolás Serrano replaces Iker Muniain.

  18. Post update

    Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Athletic Bilbao. Conceded by Nacho.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 22nd December 2021

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid19144141162546
2Sevilla18115229131638
3Real Betis18103532211133
4Rayo Vallecano189362618830
5Atl Madrid188552922729
6Real Sociedad188552020029
7Barcelona187742922728
8Valencia187743026428
9Villarreal186752620625
10Ath Bilbao195951716124
11Espanyol186572021-123
12Granada185762326-322
13Osasuna185761722-522
14Celta Vigo185582022-220
15Mallorca184861727-1020
16Getafe183691220-815
17Elche183691827-915
18Alavés1843111529-1415
19Cádiz182881531-1614
20Levante1808101936-178
View full Spanish La Liga table

