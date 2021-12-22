Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Arsenal will face Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, while Chelsea will meet Tottenham.

Chelsea's meeting with Spurs is a repeat of the 2015 final, when the Blues won 2-0 at Wembley.

Both semi-finals are scheduled to take place over two legs - with the first of each played in the week commencing 3 January 2022.

The deciding legs will take place in the week commencing 10 January, with the final at Wembley on 27 February.

Eight-time winners Liverpool came from 0-2 and 1-3 down to make it 3-3 before they beat Leicester 5-4 on penalties in a thrilling quarter-final on Wednesday.

The Reds have not won the competition since 2012.

Arsenal, 5-1 winners over Sunderland on Tuesday, have lost three finals since their last League Cup triumph in 1993.

Semi-final draw

Arsenal v Liverpool

Chelsea v Tottenham

