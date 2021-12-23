League One - half-term reports for each club

Last updated on .From the section League One

Some players and managers have shone, while others find themselves under pressure...

The festive season marks the halfway point of the campaign in the Championship.

For some players the roast turkey and trimmings will taste particularly sweet, while others might be getting a lump of coal on Christmas morning.

Our network of BBC local radio commentators and regional journalists have assessed how each club is faring, and what they need to do to meet their objectives this season...

AFC Wimbledon (17th) - Home form must improve

Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport

Having won just once in the league between mid-September and mid-November, Wimbledon have been on an impressive run with three wins in a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Thirty goals in 20 league games have been shared around the squad fairly evenly, but home form may well worry Dons fans after just two wins at Plough Lane so far this season.

With that in mind it might be a blessing that - with their scheduled Boxing Day game against Charlton in SW19 postponed - they are now on the road for their next three scheduled League One matches.

Perhaps a chance for Mark Robinson's side to extend the five-point gap between themselves and the relegation places.

Accrington Stanley (10th) - 'January will be crucial'

Dan Jewell, BBC Radio Lancashire

There's rarely a dull moment watching Accrington Stanley.

If you've chosen to watch John Coleman's side this season you've been rewarded with plenty of goals. Not necessarily in the right net, but goals all the same.

At times it's been brutal with five conceded at Port Vale in the FA Cup, four at home to Wigan and at Burton, and three against Sheffield Wednesday and at Morecambe.

But for all the defensive demons Stanley are in the top end of mid-table and have unearthed another couple of potential stars. They also win plenty of games and have a team of players keen to attack and entertain.

January seems like it will be crucial, with a bid of more than £1m already reportedly rebuffed for striker Colby Bishop in the last window. Keep some key men, add some depth and keep the back door shut and it could be a successful season for the Reds.

Bolton Wanderers (15th) - 'Form in need of urgent attention'

Jack Dearden, BBC Radio Manchester

So far this season things haven't quite gone according to plan for Bolton. Injuries to key personnel clearly haven't helped, but has highlighted the overall strength of a shallow squad.

Some fans say since Antoni Sarcevic left the club to join Stockport in suitably surprising circumstances, things haven't been quite the same.

Without doubt Bolton's current form is in need of urgent attention, particularly away from home. The recent 1-0 defeat at Accrington was the sixth successive occasion they've failed to score on their travels - equalling a club record. Their last away win came at Charlton in late September and their last away goal was scored, somewhat ironically, by Sarcevic.

There's no doubt that Bolton have come a long way in a short space of time but, given we appear to live in a microwave society with demand for instant success, a bit more patience may well be needed.

Hear commentary of Bolton Wanderers games on BBC Radio Manchester.

Ian Evatt's Bolton Wanderers have won just two of their past 11 League One games

Burton Albion (13th) - 'Still time for run towards top six'

Dave Fletcher, BBC Radio Derby

After the return of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink last January and the subsequent great escape, from what appeared almost-certain relegation, hopes were relatively high at the Pirelli Stadium at the start of the season - and there is still time for Burton to make a run for the top six in the second half of the campaign.

But they will have to find some consistency between now and May if they are to make a bid for an unlikely return to the Championship.

They set off like a house on fire but have settled into a pattern of winning two, then losing two as the year comes to an end.

Goalscoring - especially away from home - has been a problem, so the return to fitness of Louis Moult could be a major boost as we enter 2022.

One of the big summer arrivals, Moult has yet to feature after suffering injury in pre-season.

Cambridge United (16th) - 'Bonner quietly building reputation'

Peter Swan, BBC Radio Cambridgeshire sports editor

Cambridge United lost 34-goal striker Paul Mullin to Wrexham following promotion back in May, making the U's many pundits' choice for an immediate return to League Two. Scoring goals at League One level has been no issue though, with Joe Ironside having already reached double figures (11).

The U's have adapted brilliantly to life in the third tier and despite losing five of their past seven, during a very tough run of fixtures, performance levels have been consistently impressive. They're six points above the relegation zone at the halfway stage.

Squad depth, particularly in defence, has been their major issue with captain Greg Taylor fracturing his ankle back in August and influential centre-back Lloyd Jones also struggling for fitness. Left-back Jack Iredale has provided brilliant cover, but the U's will need to sign reinforcements in January.

Manager Mark Bonner is quietly building a reputation as a very promising young coach. The U's forward momentum shows no sign of slowing and a solid mid-table finish is very much on the cards come May.

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Cambridge United commentary is available throughout the season on 96FM, DAB digital and Freeview channel 722.

Charlton Athletic (12th) - 'Addicks on upward curve again'

Ged Scott, BBC Sport online journalist

Charlton Athletic reach the midpoint of the season in the top half of League One. Disappointing, compared to where they'd like to have been back in August. But still a lot higher than they could reasonably have expected after their nightmare start to the season.

When Nigel Adkins was sacked as manager on 21 October, the Addicks had won just two of their 13 league games. But, under the caretaker management of Valley favourite Johnnie Jackson, they have scarcely looked back.

From winning their first game under him at Sunderland, they took 20 out of a possible 27 points from his first nine matches, leading to confirmation of Jackson's appointment on a more permanent basis.

Inevitably, they then went and lost at Plymouth last Saturday in his first game officially in charge. But the seeds have clearly been sown for a more successful second half of the season.

The Addicks step into Christmas still 10 points adrift of sixth place, but they are back on an upward curve again, and smiles are back on faces at The Valley.

Cheltenham Town (14th) - 'Robins punching above their weight'

Peter Matthews, BBC Radio Gloucestershire

An entirely satisfactory first half of the season for Cheltenham Town, with a points tally, a league position, and an overall level of performance that anyone connected with the club would have taken at the start of the season.

The team have been competitive in most matches, even against some of the league's bigger clubs, and this is even more commendable when considering the number of injuries suffered, particularly in defence, where influential centre-halves Charlie Raglan and Will Boyle have rarely played this season.

Goalscoring, which many thought would be an issue before the season started, has been less of a problem. The effervescent Alfie May has reached 10 in all competitions.

All this is huge tribute to the continuing work done by the hugely impressive Michael Duff and his coaching staff, who continue to be a significant reason as to why the Robins, once again, are punching well above their weight.

You can hear every Cheltenham Town game on BBC Radio Gloucestershire DAB.

Crewe Alexandra (24th) - 'Improvement required in every area'

Graham McGarry, BBC Radio Stoke

Losing five key players from the previous campaign has meant a dreadful first half of the season for Crewe Alexandra.

A place in the bottom four of League One since the season kicked off back in August means they're already many people's choice for a return to League Two next season.

The Alex manager David Artell is due to celebrate four seasons in the hotseat in January, and if he's to pull off a great escape he will require his team to improve in every area on the pitch.

The forthcoming transfer window won't be something that Crewe will rely on for an upturn in results, but an improvement in the players' performances would at least give them an outside chance of staying up.

Follow Crewe Alexandra with Graham McGarry and Peter Morse on BBC Radio Stoke on Freeview Channel 726.

Doncaster Rovers (23rd) - 'Funds promised for new manager'

Adam Oxley, BBC Radio Sheffield

Consolidation was Doncaster's aim in the summer when Richie Wellens took over from interim boss Andy Butler. Now it's all about survival, with Rovers sitting second bottom of League One.

Many feel Wellens was dealt a difficult hand before his recent sacking, with an awful run of injuries, but performances showed limited signs of improvement and recruitment proved poor.

Fans are unhappy with a lack of investment from the club's board but significantly more funds have been promised to support the new manager in January. Interviews are taking place this week for Wellens' replacement, with caretaker boss Gary McSheffrey one of five candidates shortlisted.

Rovers will hope for a new manager bounce and more luck with injuries, otherwise they'll be consolidating in League Two next season.

Follow Rotherham United on Football Heaven; 88.6, 94.7 & 104.1 FM, digital radio or Freeview channel 734 on BBC Radio Sheffield.

Can Doncaster Rovers end the season better than they started? Caretaker Gary McSheffrey is one of five candidates shortlisted to takeover from Richie Wellens

Fleetwood Town (18th) - 'Hope that relegation fears will be banished'

Phil Gittins, BBC Radio Lancashire

Keen to capitalise on the academy's rich production line of talent, Fleetwood began this campaign with a far more streamlined squad than the 2020-21 vintage.

But while the promotion of youth was firmly on the agenda, the extent and frequency to which it has had to be utilised was almost certainly not.

Beset by injuries to crucial players like Jordan Rossiter, Callum Camps, Tom Clarke, Daniel Batty and Joe Garner for substantial periods, victories proved hard to come by and, with his side marooned in the drop zone with just three wins in 17, Simon Grayson was relieved of his duties at the end of November.

Interim manager Stephen Crainey has now landed the role on a permanent basis after helping lift the Cod Army out of the bottom four, following consecutive victories for the first time this term.

With prodigious young talents like Jay Matete, Paddy Lane, James Hill, Shayden Morris and Callum Morton to the fore, there is a freshness and exuberance about the Fylde Coasters right now, offering hope that fears of relegation will soon be banished in the remainder of the season.

Gillingham (22nd) - 'Patient fans fearing relegation'

Matt Cole, BBC Radio Kent sports editor

It's been a trying season so far for Gillingham supporters, not least because of a lengthy injury list at Priestfield. They have a small squad and up to 10 first-team players out, while manager Steve Evans has rarely, if ever, been able to field his strongest side.

Fans have been relatively patient so far, even during a long winless run in all competitions from the end of October, but hopes of another top 10 finish have certainly now turned to fears of relegation.

Prospects of avoiding the drop may rest on astute dealing by the Gills' boss in the January transfer window - albeit on a modest budget - and how soon the likes of captain Kyle Dempsey and leading scorer Vadaine Oliver return to the line-up.

Ipswich Town (11th) - 'McKenna has something of a free hit'

Graeme McLoughlin, BBC Radio Suffolk sports editor

It's been a hugely disappointing season so far for Ipswich, with the recent defeat to League Two strugglers Barrow in the FA Cup a real low point. The Tractor Boys find themselves under new management heading into the new year, following nine eventful months under Paul Cook.

In that time the ownership of the club changed hands, with Cook dubbing himself "demolition man" before the biggest transfer window in the club's history.

He was able to lure the likes of Sam Morsy and Conor Chaplin to Portman Road from the Championship, but a dreadful opening month to the campaign proved to be the Liverpudlian's downfall, as his new-look team blew very hot and very cold - often in the same breath - and found themselves in the relegation zone going into September.

Some memorable wins followed, including a 6-0 thrashing of Doncaster, but you can only play catch-up for so long and when form dipped again, Cook's time was up.

Enter former Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna, all set for his first job in senior football management. It's something of a left-field appointment from Town.

You could argue he has something of a free hit between now and May, as Town are 10 points off the play-offs at the halfway point. But the new owners have made it clear they want success sooner rather than later.

Lincoln City (19th) - 'Support remains for Appleton'

Michael Hortin, BBC Radio Lincolnshire sports editor

What is wrong with Lincoln? A question I've been asked regularly this season, with the Imps in the lower reaches this campaign after a play-off final defeat last season.

Well firstly four key players left in the summer. They, in turn, have been replaced by players, Josh Griffiths aside, who've struggled for consistency. That, in turn, wasn't aided by missing out on key transfers last summer. To top all that, three key men have been out with long-term injuries.

The result… Lincoln are 10 points worse off than this time last year, at the time of writing, having played four more games. Support, though, within the club and with most fans, remains for Michael Appleton.

The key for now is an injury clear-up and a good transfer window to help avoid relegation. Three points clear of the drop zone, there can be no doubt that is the fight the club now face.

Lincoln City's most recent League One victory came against Wigan Athletic on 26 October

Milton Keynes Dons (9th) - Can Dons hold onto stars?

Luke Ashmead, BBC Three Counties Radio

Milton Keynes Dons' season will be defined by two things in the coming months. Firstly, can they learn to win ugly and kill teams off when they're ahead in games? Secondly, and perhaps more pertinent, can the club keep all their players during the transfer window?

Andrew Fisher, Harry Darling, Matt O'Riley and Scott Twine are among the players who have attracted attention. Losing those four would rip the spine of the team apart, but even losing one could damage the effectiveness of the side's style.

The first part of this season has been really encouraging though. Liam Manning has shaped and galvanised a talented group of players with really attractive free-flowing, possession-based football yielding some impressive performances and results.

Somehow for the remainder of this season Manning needs to try to plot a route to the play-offs, or another mid-table League One finish is looming.

Every MK Dons game available on BBC Three Counties Radio - 104.5FM.

Morecambe (21st) - 'Leaky defence has been downfall'

Derek Quinn, BBC Radio Lancashire

Many people won't be too surprised to see Morecambe in the lower reaches of League One, after the team with the lowest budget in the league won promotion in dramatic fashion via the play-offs last season..

Boss Stephen Robinson, appointed in the summer to replace Derek Adams, brought in 19 new faces in less than one month and enjoyed a terrific start to the season, with an opening day draw at Ipswich and victories over Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday drawing attention.

With striker Cole Stockton in superb form the Shrimps proved more than a match for most clubs, but the division's leakiest defence has been their downfall and seen them slide down the table before what is going to be a vital Christmas period.

Robinson has recently reunited with Martin Foyle - who has been appointed the club's first head of recruitment - and it is clear that the January transfer window, and the ability to keep the prolific Stockton, is going to be vital to the Shrimps' chances in the second half of the campaign.

Oxford United (6th) - 'Not reaching play-offs could be underachievement'

Eddie Odhiambo, former U's defender

Oxford have proven to be a free-scoring, possession-based team. The timely ability to mix it up and manage games on occasions is a positive development for this team.

They've scored more than 100 goals in 2021. However, remarkably, few moments were cheered louder than a halfway line tackle in front of home fans by a fringe player only involved due to a Covid-19 outbreak. That underlined the commitment to the cause from every player.

Players that have moved to the Championship have been replaced, main striker Matty Taylor is bang in form and points are being taken from top teams.

Oxford are limiting supporters' entitlement to have a good old moan. If January passes without major departures then anything less than play-offs will be underachievement.

BBC Radio Oxford has every Oxford United game live on 95.2FM, digital and Freeview channel 722 in the Oxfordshire area.

Matty Taylor has netted 11 times for Oxford United in all competitions so far this season

Plymouth Argyle (5th) - 'Play-offs remain realistic target'

Alan Richardson, BBC Radio Devon sports editor

Until recently it was very much the Ryan Lowe show, but since his sudden departure to Preston North End the reins have suddenly passed to assistant Stephen Schumacher.

The fact that Lowe appeared so attractive to the Championship side probably tells you all need to know about Argyle's start to the season.

The Pilgrims tightened up considerably at the back and with Ryan Hardie leading the goal charge they topped the table for much of the autumn.

They have slipped a little in recent weeks the play-offs, at least, remain a realistic target for Schumacher in his first managerial role.

You can follow the Pilgrims on 95.7FM in Plymouth and West Devon and across the county on DAB digital radio.

Portsmouth (8th) - 'Cowley will be eyeing up summer'

Andrew Moon, BBC Radio Solent

It was always likely to be a season of transition for Portsmouth, so heading into Christmas just outside the play-off places doesn't represent a bad return for Danny Cowley's side.

They are neither as good as their brilliant start suggested, nor as bad as the two wins in 15 that followed implied.

With a few good January additions and a bit of good fortune a top six finish isn't out of the question but Cowley will already be eyeing up next summer, when a number of higher earners are out of contract, which will give him the opportunity to completely reshape the squad.

Pompey have struggled to recruit well in January for a number of years and there's unlikely to be significant funds available this time around.

Rotherham United (1st) - 'Halfway to another memorable season'

Adam Oxley, BBC Radio Sheffield

Rotherham are halfway to completing another memorable season, sitting top of League One on a club record run of 21 games unbeaten, with the division's best attack and best defence at this stage.

Manager Paul Warne recently passed five years in charge of the yo-yo Millers, and he's on course to make it three promotions - and three relegations - in his six campaigns at the helm.

Rotherham don't have the biggest budget in the division but they have a clear identity - they always play for the win, they get the ball wide, they create chances and they clear their lines.

Keeping their stars is the most pressing concern for Millers fans and staff alike, as it was in the summer. Fifteen-goal striker Michael Smith, 11-goal forward Freddie Ladapo and new Republic of Ireland star Chiedozie Ogbene will have many suitors, with their contracts up in the summer.

Follow Rotherham United on Football Heaven; 88.6, 94.7 & 104.1 FM, digital radio or Freeview channel 734 on BBC Radio Sheffield.

Sheffield Wednesday (7th) - Can Moore keep fans on side?

Adam Oxley, BBC Radio Sheffield

The Owls fanbase remain unconvinced by manager Darren Moore, but a run of 12 games unbeaten sees the club well-placed to push for their pre-season automatic promotion aims in 2022.

Key injuries across the pitch haven't helped Moore and you feel reinforcements are required if Wednesday are to make an immediate return to the Championship, especially in defence, while they need to keep the likes of Josh Windass and Massimo Luongo fit.

Managing expectations has always been a massive issue for the Owls - now in League One for the third time since relegation from the Premier League 21 years ago - and one poor result or performance can set alarm bells ringing.

If Darren Moore can keep the Hillsborough faithful on side, promotion is a possibility.

Follow Sheffield Wednesday on Football Heaven; 88.6, 94.7 & 104.1 FM, digital radio or Freeview channel 734 on BBC Radio Sheffield.

Shrewsbury Town (20th) - 'Should pull clear of bottom four'

James Bond, BBC Radio Shropshire sports editor

Injuries in an already thin squad haven't helped, and numbers need to be increased in next month's transfer window.

But there are solid people in there already. In defence or midfield, Luke Leahy and Josh Vela are always dependable. Matt Pennington shows the class of his Everton upbringing. Dan Udoh and Ryan Bowman are pairing well to create and score goals. And Tom Bloxham (remember his name) is a real find, coming through the Shrews' youth setup and banging in goals too - and he's only just turned 18.

Given a fair wind, and an improvement to their poor away form (no league win on the road so far), Shrewsbury should pull clear of the bottom four. Oh, and there's an FA Cup third-round tie against Liverpool at Anfield to look forward to.

Follow Shrewsbury Town with full commentary on every game on BBC Radio Shropshire.

Sunderland (3rd) - 'Nicely placed for serious challenge'

Nick Barnes, BBC Radio Newcastle's Sunderland commentator

With a fourth season in League One testing most, if not all, Sunderland fans this campaign was always going to be challenging, but, with a recruitment policy that shifted emphasis towards youth and academy players, it seemingly became even more challenging.

However, on the whole the season to date can largely be seen as successful, with the team nicely placed for a serious promotion challenge and having reached the last eight of the League Cup.

A wobble in November, when Sunderland lost heavily at Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Mansfield, caused some alarm, leading some to demand a change of manager.

But Lee Johnson steadied the ship when he changed the system at Cambridge United at the end of November and the form of Alex Pritchard, Nathan Broadhead and Leon Dajaku - to name just three - have restored their promotion push.

Reinforcements are needed in January but the existing squad has shown resilience and the future remains promising.

Wigan Athletic (2nd) - 'Squad depth will be key'

Anthony Pilling, BBC Radio Manchester

This time last year Wigan were second bottom of the league, without an owner and with a team comprised of short-term contracts, loans and academy youngsters.

Fast forward 12 months and the good times are certainly back. Manager Leam Richardson had five senior players on the books in pre-season but with a well-structured recruitment process has managed to form a squad full of character and unity, which now sits second in League One with sights firmly on promotion.

The run-in for the Latics will be their strongest test yet and, while still fighting in two cup competitions, the amount of games will mean the squad depth is key to success this season.

While scoring plenty of goals, Charlie Wyke's absence leaves them with one recognised striker - so the key to unlocking Championship football for Wigan could be strength in numbers come January.

Under Leam Richardson, Wigan Athletic have lost just once in their past 13 games in all competitions

Wycombe Wanderers (4th) - 'Well-oiled winning machine'

James Law, BBC Sport online journalist

So often we see sides suffer from a hangover after relegation, but Gareth Ainsworth's Wycombe were never going to allow that to happen.

Team spirit has remained excellent, the squad has stayed settled and the Chairboys look a well-oiled League One winning machine.

They have no single talisman, with experienced pair Sam Vokes and Garath McCleary their top scorers with six goals apiece, but are both ruthless at home and notoriously difficult to play against on their travels.

In 2019-20, Wycombe reaching the Championship was arguably one of the biggest underdog stories in English football - but make no mistake, they're one of the frontrunners this time as they look to repeat that feat.