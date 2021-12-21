Last updated on .From the section Irish

Wednesday's game between title-chasing Glentoran and Coleraine will go ahead at the Showgrounds

Wednesday's Irish Premiership game between Crusaders and Glenavon has been postponed for Covid-related reasons.

A Northern Ireland Football League statement on Wednesday morning said that it had accepted a request from both clubs to postpone the fixture.

The NIFL statement gave no further details but BBC Sport NI understands that it is because of Covid concerns.

No new date for the fixture has been announced while Coleraine's game against Glentoran will go ahead.

NIFL, like other sporting bodies, is awaiting any news that may emerge from the Northern Ireland Executive about possible further Covid restrictions.

The Welsh Government announced on Monday that festive sporting fixtures would be behind closed doors while outdoor events in Scotland will be limited to 500 people from Boxing Day for a three-week period amid surging numbers of Omicron cases.