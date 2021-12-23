League Two - half-term reports for each club

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Many sides in League Two have been consistently inconsistent this season

The festive season marks the halfway point of the campaign in League Two.

For some players the roast turkey and trimmings will taste particularly sweet, while others might be getting a lump of coal on Christmas morning.

Our network of BBC local radio commentators and regional journalists have assessed how each club is faring, and what they need to do to meet their objectives this season...

Barrow (19th) - 'Bluebirds look for missing jigsaw pieces'

Adam Johnson, BBC Radio Cumbria

You could consider Barrow to have been very much a nearly team in the first half of the season.

Despite an injury-affected start, they still played an open and expansive style which led to them being amongst the highest scorers in the league.

However, this wasn't matched defensively as the Bluebirds threw away 13 points from winning positions.

A change to a more defensive setup led to them getting caught in a rut when they went the whole of November without scoring a league goal, to slip down to the bottom six.

But the 2-0 victory at home to Swindon, followed by the dismantling of League One Ipswich in the FA Cup, will leave Barrow supporters looking forward eagerly to what the second half of the season could bring.

The January window will be a big month for Mark Cooper and his side as they search for the missing jigsaw pieces to improve.

Bradford City (16th) - 'Lack of wins concerning'

Ian Woodcock, BBC Sport online Yorkshire journalist

Bradford City's hierarchy made no secret about the fact that they wanted, and indeed expected, this to be a promotion-winning season.

Boss Derek Adams was recruited days after leading Morecambe to promotion to League One in May and a number of experienced players were added to the squad over the summer.

With that in mind, it's hard to judge this season as being anything other than a disappointment so far.

The fans, who have returned to Valley Parade in their numbers, have only seen their side fall to defeat on home soil once but it's the lack of wins that has been more concerning.

The Bantams have drawn 11 of their 21 league games, more than anyone else in the EFL, and go into Christmas seven points off the play-off places and 10 from the top three.

Bolton came back from a far worse start to the campaign last season to win promotion to the third tier and Adams must hope he can inspire a similar turnaround for a club that really shouldn't be languishing in 16th in League Two.

Bristol Rovers (17th) - 'Things are improving'

BBC Radio Bristol's Ed Hadwin

With 19 senior players released and 17 arriving at the Memorial Stadium over a busy summer, manager Joey Barton warned it might be some time before fans saw the best out of his new look team.

He wasn't wrong as several disjointed performances saw them languishing near the bottom of the table coming towards the end of September.

Things have improved since then, even if results haven't always followed, with Sam Nicholson, Anthony Evans and on-loan defender Connor Taylor all catching the eye.

Rovers need to add to their striking options in January, but if they manage that and avoid the injury problems which have affected them so far, there's absolutely no reason why they can't fulfil their manager's pre-season promise to earn promotion back to League One.

Carlisle United (21st) - Uncertainty on and off the field

Paul Newton, BBC Radio Cumbria sports editor

Fifteen years have passed since Carlisle United's last promotion - the second longest period without a promotion in the club's history. Only Oldham and Ipswich Town, of all 72 EFL clubs, are currently experiencing longer waits - and it's a run that looks unlikely to end any time soon for Carlisle, who end the year in a relegation fight.

Keith Millen has made the team look more organised since his arrival in October in place of Chris Beech, who had overseen United's dramatic slide from table-toppers at the turn of 2021 to 22nd at the time of his departure. However, the January window will be crucial to Carlisle's survival hopes.

Off the field, Carlisle head into 2022 with their future still uncertain following the collapse of a long-running takeover of the club, involving Edinburgh Woollen Mill.

Colchester United (20th) - 'Need more firepower in January'

BBC Radio Essex sports editor Glenn Speller

Must do better. With the signing of experienced campaigners in the summer, hopes were high among many Colchester United supporters that this could be a much-improved season from last year's relegation battle.

The fact is they should be doing better. Chairman Robbie Cowling tells us their budget would have them around 14th in the table so there is already evidence of underperforming.

The lack of goals is a huge concern as, barring Freddie Sears, no one looks like hitting the target regularly and the fact they have failed to score an away league goal since early September speaks volumes.

They need to target more firepower in the January window or a long haul to May is in the offing.

Crawley Town (18th) - 'Consistency and continuity needed'

BBC Radio Sussex's Gary Smith

Approaching the halfway point of the season, Crawley are 18th in League Two, with 25 points from 20 games.

The Reds did climb as high as eighth in the table following a 1-0 win at Rochdale in early October but then four consecutive defeats saw them drop down to 18th.

Long-term injuries to key players certainly affected the side in the early part of the season and somebody as good as Jordan Tunnicliffe will be a welcome return in the new year.

Any postponements may well work in Crawley's favour, as it will allow more players to get back to fitness, and hopefully they will be able to pick up where they left off whenever play does resume.

Consistency and continuity are the key words for the Reds in 2022, as there is no doubt that on their day they are capable of beating any other side in League Two, and are more than equipped to make a charge towards the top half of the table.

Exeter City (7th) - 'Too many draws'

Brent Pilnick, BBC South West

Exeter have had a record-breaking start to the season, yet are only in seventh place.

A club-record run of 19 games unbeaten in all competitions (20 if you count their FA Cup replay win over Bradford City that was replayed after they used an extra substitute by mistake) should have seen them safely in the top three.

But too many draws during that run mean they sit in the play-off places and go into the festive season off the back of a three-game losing streak.

Exeter City are still well placed despite dropping plenty of points

Injuries to summer signing Sam Nombe have reduced their firepower while Pierce Sweeney and Alex Hartridge's knee injuries will weaken City's defence.

In skipper Matt Jay, however, they have a man who is looking for a second prolific season while Tim Dieng has impressed in midfield since he joined in the summer.

City hope to add a striker in January, and if they can keep hold of Jay and fellow academy graduate Josh Key, Exeter will be hoping for at least a play-off place.

Overall - B - a good start but definitely room to improve.

Forest Green Rovers (1st) - 'Couldn't ask for better start'

BBC Radio Gloucestershire's Billy Hunt

Top of the table with both points on the board and games in hand, you couldn't ask for a better start for Rob Edwards' first senior job.

At the start of the season fans were concerned that the new head coach hadn't bought in any new strikers, despite losing Aaron Collins.

The 'Matt attack' of Jamille Matt and Matty Stevens, has been remarkable. 31 goals between the two players in 27 matches shows that Edwards made the right call to stick with the players he had.

Rovers remain unbeaten away in the league. A shock FA Cup exit at St Albans City in the first round may have been a blessing in disguise so focus can remain on the league campaign.

Forest Green do have history of falling away in the new year. Keeping hold of key players such as Matt and Stevens plus prolific wing-backs Nicky Cadden and Kane Wilson might be tricky.

Harrogate Town (10th) - 'Play-offs still in grasp'

BBC Radio York's Barry Parker

Harrogate Town's league record so far tells its own story - won eight, drawn six, lost eight. They've made a solid start to their second EFL campaign, as was expected, and it is more consistent than their slide down the table - from an early season top, to 10th - suggests.

The good fortune they enjoyed in early games has balanced out, and so have their opponents - they've just played the top three sides, and lost to two of them by a one-goal margin.

Town are scoring lots of goals, but are also letting lots in, partly due to losing key centre-back Rory McArdle to injury. Their creative play and sharpness on the break led to a surprise FA Cup win at Portsmouth, but manager Simon Weaver is considering how his defence might be strengthened, not least to cut down on goals conceded from set plays.

A play-off place is still within their grasp.

Hartlepool United (15th) - 'Mid-table finish would be good'

BBC Radio Tees' Paul Addison

It wouldn't be a normal season without some upheaval at Hartlepool United.

After winning promotion back to the English Football League following four seasons in the National League wilderness, Pools make a cracking start to the season - particularly at home - under Dave Challinor.

But he decided to leave to take up the manager's job at Stockport County at the beginning of November.

The games following his departure saw Pools lose four in a row in League Two, but they did knock League One opposition out of both the FA Cup and the Papa John's Trophy.

Graeme Lee, a man with Pools running through his veins, was appointed as boss in early December and got off to a flyer with two wins - it's his first managerial job after 10 years as Middlesbrough's under-23 coach.

If Pools secure a mid-table finish in their first season back that will be seen as a good season's work.

Leyton Orient (9th) - 'Draws hurting O's'

Matt Newsum, BBC Sport journalist

January may be a tense month for Leyton Orient fans, as the prolific goalscoring form of Aaron Drinan and Harry Smith might just have piqued the interest of higher-level clubs as much as it will have done their League Two rivals.

Twenty-one league goals between them from a second-best in the division haul of 37 is good going, enough to have them on the cusp of the play-off places.

As well as free-scoring, the O's are also draw-specialists. Were it not for late equalisers at Newport, Rochdale and Scunthorpe, they'd be six points better off and in the top three to boot.

Only recent back-to-back losses has put a slight downer on Orient's outlook, but so far, so good. Could still be better.

Mansfield Town (11th) - 'Stags have shot up table'

BBC Radio Nottingham's Jake Garner

Things have certainly turned around for Mansfield Town having won nine out of their past 10 matches in all competitions going into Christmas.

This includes six wins out of seven in the league which has seen them shoot up the table to within touching distance of the play-offs, as well as beating two League One clubs away from home to get into the third round of the FA Cup.

Mansfield Town have been one of the form sides in the country in recent weeks

This surge came after a rough period between mid-August and mid-October where the Stags went on a 14-game winless run.

A lot of that can be attributed to the loss of key players like James Perch and Stephen Quinn through injury and suspension respectively.

Since the return of Quinn (among others), however, Mansfield are back to their best. They're playing exciting football whilst managing games well and finding ways to win. The Stags are in a very promising position.

Newport County (6th) - 'Vibrant, passing style lifted them into play-offs'

BBC Wales football correspondent Rob Phillips

This year marked the end of an era - but Newport County have coped with managerial upheaval to continue progress.

How do you replace a hometown hero like Michael Flynn? In four years, he inspired an astonishing great escape from relegation, masterminded some unforgettable cup giant killings and took the club to two Wembley play-off finals.

When Flynn left in October, Newport's answer was to recruit their former ball boy and academy coach James Rowberry from his coaching role at Cardiff City for his first managerial job.

On a transformed Rodney Parade pitch, their vibrant, passing style has lifted them into the play-off picture.

Rowberry will have to work adroitly in the January window to enhance while also pruning his squad. County must hope impressive loanees Finn Azaz (Aston Villa) and Ollie Cooper (Swansea City) remain and that Dom Telford continues his hot scoring form.

Northampton Town (2nd) - 'Squad gelled quicker than expected'

Jake Sharpe, BBC Radio Northampton

Northampton Town find themselves right up there in the automatic places at Christmas time.

The ambition this season was always to be challenging at the top end of the table but after signing 13 new players in the summer the squad has gelled much quicker than expected.

The success has been built on solid defence- 10 clean sheets for goalkeeper Liam Roberts so far. At the other end of the pitch Mitch Pinnock has been a creative revelation with the most assists in the league (eight), and on loan Tottenham striker Kion Etete deserves a mention as well.

Despite the success, the Cobblers have relied on a core group of players for the majority of the season and fans have an eager on eye on January to add some much needed depth to sustain this promotion push.

So far so good then but, especially in League Two, there is a long way to go.

Oldham Athletic (23rd) - 'Desperately need to strengthen'

BBC Radio Manchester's Bill Rice

As another year comes to an end, another new manager is on the touchline for OIdham.

Harry Kewell and Keith Curle have both gone since last Christmas, with academy coach Selim Benachour now the interim boss.

A 5-5 draw against League Two leaders Forest Green may have raised hopes of a fightback, but 13 defeats tell the true story of why the Latics are in danger of becoming the first team to play in the Premier League to be relegated from the Football League.

They don't score enough for the chances they make, and conceding 36 in 21 games is even more damning, while protests against the absent owners has just led to a toxic atmosphere on matchdays.

They desperately need to strengthen in all areas in January if they are to have any chance of survival.

Port Vale (4th) - 'Beaten majority of teams around them'

BBC Radio Stoke's Phil Bowers

A promising first half of the season has been achieved by Port Vale's ability to win in different ways and by scoring plenty of goals.

They've beaten the majority of the teams around them in the promotion places and seen off two League One sides in the FA Cup.

A lengthening injury list though is some cause for concern, though - all five centre forwards are out with long term injuries which has led to manager Darrell Clarke relying on midfielder Ben Garrity to play up front in their pre-Christmas fixtures.

Recruiting at least one experienced striker in January will be a priority to maintain their ambition of promotion.

Rochdale (14th) - 'Mid-table might not be worst thing'

BBC Radio Manchester's Mike Minay

Do you want performances or results? It's a big battle Robbie Stockdale's having at the moment. The fans had attractive football under Brian Barry-Murphy but have had to adapt to a new manager and a new style of play.

Stockdale has recently told his side to 'win ugly' if they have to. One thing many in the game say about League Two is there isn't too much difference in quality between top and bottom.

It sounds simple but Dale need to find a way to score goals and then keep them out. Too many times this season they have taken the lead and then conceded to draw or lose the game.

My fear is a year of mid-table mediocrity - but given the changes behind the scenes in club structure and the battles going on there, it might not be the worst thing.

Salford City (13th) - 'Results haven't matched performances'

BBC Radio Manchester's Dominic Dietrich

As like every season for Salford City - this one came with expectation but a lack of consistency sees them 13th on the approach to Boxing Day, six points from the play-off positions.

Learning from the mistake of sacking Graham Alexander last season after an unbeaten start, the club have shown patience in current boss Gary Bowyer who firmly has the backing of his squad.

Often this season, the results haven't matched the positive performances and now after a change of system, things have begun to look up for Bowyer's side with one loss in their past six.

Going forward, the challenge for Salford will be to get the best out of their summer signing Connor McAleny who's had a stop-start beginning to life at the club having scored 17 league goals for Oldham last season.

All in all, there should be some optimism going into the new year and I wouldn't be surprised if they had a late charge for the playoffs, provided they bolster their squad in the January transfer window to address the lack of depth and experience off the bench.

Scunthorpe United (24th) - 'Bleak season shouldn't surprise too many'

BBC Radio Humberside's Mike White

The pre-season forecast for the Iron was already a bleak one so the fact they're languishing at the foot of the entire EFL shouldn't surprise too many and Neil Cox eventually paid the price for a dismal points return with his sacking in November.

That paved the way for the experienced Keith Hill to come in and, whilst still searching for his first win as Scunthorpe boss, there are promising signs that his way will reap more positive rewards with improved performances.

Keith Hill became Scunthorpe manager on 5 November

He's admitted himself their fight for league survival could come down to the final game, however.

January could be interesting with chairman Peter Swann telling us this week they could see four or five players going out with the same number coming in. That said, they'll still be working within the confines of a transfer embargo so it will be interesting to see who they can get within that.

Stevenage (22nd) - 'Wins few and far between'

Jay Freeman, BBC Sport online journalist

From their win on the opening day against Barrow, there was much optimism around Stevenage coming into the 2021-22 League Two season, with new signing Jake Reeves getting on the scoresheet to give them three points.

However since then, wins have been few and far between, with the club once again in another battle against relegation to the National League.

It is something of a virtue that bottom side Scunthorpe and second from bottom Oldham have overshadowed them with problems of their own on - and in the case of the Latics - off the field.

Still, going into the second half of the season, Stevenage do have Elliott List amongst their ranks, with the forward providing eight goals so far this term.

But it is their defence that is an issue, currently. The club have the second worst goal difference in the division and if they are to avoid a return to non-league football for the first time since 2010, they must shore up their back line at an absolute minimum.

Sutton United (3rd) - 'EFL newcomers have impressed'

Few would have pinned down Sutton United as being one of League Two's high-flyers come Christmas but the EFL newcomers have impressed in their first season in the fourth tier.

A run of eight wins from nine in all competitions between August and October has set the tone for an enviable stint and has seen them rise to third in the table.

As ever, the battle for promotion remains tight in a division with plenty of sides with bigger budgets and larger expectations.

Still, unlike leaders Forest Green and second-placed Northampton, Sutton have shipped a fair few goals this term but remain in decent shape in their aspirations to have a successful campaign in the EFL at the very least.

The question remains, can they maintain their fine form in a long slog in the second half of the season with league-wide Covid-enforced postponements possibly throwing up a chaotic pile-up to end the campaign.

Swindon Town (8th) - 'Achievements under new owners impressive'

BBC Radio Wiltshire's Andrew Hawes

Having set out with half a squad in the summer and a self-proclaimed objective of survival, the Christmas picture is perhaps rosier than anyone but the most optimistic or prescient could have hoped, with a promotion tilt an objective that even the coaching staff now acknowledge.

The quality of players brought in under embargo has been unexpectedly high and Ben Garner's side have been outstanding, by and large, away from home. Their possession-based style hasn't been so effective at home, with visiting sides increasingly trying to mould themselves into smothering, counter-attacking blankets.

January will require further nimble-footed movement in the transfer market, with the squad size limited by an embargo and inability to pay transfer fees, plus the need not to get too sidetracked by an FA Cup tie with Manchester City.

But what the club has achieved so far under new ownership is hugely impressive.

Tranmere Rovers (5th) - 'Defence is best in the division'

BBC Radio Merseyside's Derek Jones

Like most teams in League Two, Tranmere's results have had the mark of inconsistency. While they have been excellent defensively - conceding just 14 goals, the best in the division - scoring has been more problematic with just 18 goals and only four teams have scored fewer.

Captain Peter Clarke, who celebrates his 40th birthday in January, has played a key role in Rovers 'mean machine' at the back while of the new signings in the close season Josh Dacres-Cogley has attracted many admirers.

Josh Hawkes arrived on-loan from Sunderland and has had a real impact while the skills of Kieran Morris suggest more assists will follow.

Tranmere Rovers have only conceded 14 goals in 21 matches

Strikers Elliott Nevitt and Charlie Jolley are both new to league football and in recent games have struck a partnership which promises that more goals will arrive soon. A run of four wins in a row has seen Rovers rise to fifth and with five games out of the next eight at Prenton Park, the push up the table should continue.

Tranmere are traditionally stronger in the second half of the season with an impressive record of arrivals during the January transfer window so fans will be hoping for a repeat.

Despite two play-off final wins in recent seasons, what everyone at the club will want is an automatic promotion spot come May - and with an experienced manager in Micky Mellon, who is used to gaining promotions, everyone involved with Tranmere will be hoping for this too.

Walsall (12th) - 'As many ups as downs'

BBC Radio WM's Tom Marlow

It will come as no surprise for a side who've won seven, drawn seven and lost seven that mid-table Walsall have had as many ups as downs in the first half of their latest League Two campaign.

A slow start saw the Saddlers in a worse league position than the miserable 19th place achieved in the previous season, but things have steadily improved for rookie boss Matthew Taylor and a squad containing 14 new faces.

Performances against Mansfield, their former manager Darrell Clarke's Port Vale and Colchester in their most recent outing have greatly encouraged Saddlers supporters. As have the impressive displays of confident loan goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, composed centre-half Rollin Menayese and classy midfielder Jack Earing.

The concession of late goals has, however, been a frustratingly recurring theme, as has a lack of cutting edge when the team has been on top during matches.

While form has been inconsistent, Walsall sit within touching distance of the play-offs, as we approach the new calendar year. The January transfer window might not be a busy one at the Banks's, so hopes will be pinned on a successful return from a lengthy injury absence for star man Rory Holden.

If the Northern Irishman can help striker George Miller to rediscover his shooting boots - having scored seven in his first 11 appearances, but none in his next 11 - then 2022 could see Taylor sew up a top-half finish in his debut season as boss.

BBC Radio WM reports on every Saddlers fixture on 95.6FM, with full live commentaries in the UK and worldwide on the club's website.