There are four scheduled live TV matches in the Premiership over the festive period

Any move to bring forward the Scottish Premiership's winter break will not be determined by TV deals, says Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows.

Ten of the 12 top-flight clubs, including Well, want an earlier break to coincide with reduced crowd numbers coming into force on Sunday.

The league is due to stop for 23 days after Hibs v Hearts on 3 January, one of four live TV games before the break.

"We have games on Sky that are regularly postponed," said Burrows.

"Clubs need to recognise Sky's role in this. My understanding is that the Sky contract is for x number of games that they get to pick based on the parameters that exist within the contract. But there isn't anything that says x game have to be played on x date."

The Scottish government announced on Tuesday that, from 26 December, outdoor sporting events in Scotland can have a maximum of 500 people in attendance for a period of three weeks.

Premiership clubs, who are scheduled to play Scottish Cup games on the weekend of 20-22 January, met on Tuesday night.

The majority are in favour of shifting the league's mid-season pause to a Boxing Day start and Burrows told Good Morning Scotland a decision could be announced on Wednesday.

Livingston manager David Martindale says the league should "explore a way of postponing these fixtures and try and play them at a later date when fans are allowed back".

"I've spoken to my players and players at other clubs, and everybody's kind of at the same opinion that they would rather not play the fixture than in front of 500 fans," he added.

The Scottish Championship and and Leagues 1 and 2 do not have a scheduled winter break while the SWPL is currently on hiatus until 16 January.