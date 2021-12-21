Bedford FC have won 10 of their 21 league games so far this season

The manager of Bedford FC has resigned just days after the 10th-tier club were taken over by a Bitcoin podcaster who aims to reach the Premier League.

Jason Goldman and assistant Martin Wells have both left the South Midlands League Division One club.

Peter McCormack took over last week with plans to attract funding from the worldwide Bitcoin community.

Bedford are seventh in the table, having lost 6-1 to Northampton Sileby Rangers on Saturday.

"Despite the exciting plans ahead, my coaching team and I feel that our positions have been made untenable by those now running the football club," Goldman said in a statement. external-link

"We wish the club and the new owner Pete all the best for the future and in his quest to bring Premier League football to Bedford."

In an interview with BBC Three Counties Radio last week, McCormack - who is considering a possible name change to Real Bedford at the end of the season - said he had told Goldman, who joined the club in May, that he would not interfere with the day-to-day running of the team.

But he added: "That said, it's a results business and he and the players will know that we're in this to climb through the leagues, to bring league football to Bedford, and we will put the people in place who can do that."

A club statement said: external-link "Bedford FC are extremely sad to announce that manager Jason Goldman and assistant manager Martin Wells have resigned from the club with immediate effect.

"Through their hard work and dedication, along with that of those additional volunteers they brought to the club, they created a great environment for the players to develop and grow."