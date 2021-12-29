Scottish Championship
KilmarnockKilmarnock1MortonGreenock Morton1

Kilmarnock held at home by Morton

Alan Lithgow (right) headed in the equaliser for Morton at Rugby Park
Alan Lithgow's header earned new Morton manager Dougie Imrie a Scottish Championship draw at Kilmarnock in his first match in charge.

The defender glanced home a corner midway through the second half and the bottom-of-the-table side are now level on points with Dunfermline.

Kilmarnock led through a rocket shot from Rory McKenzie and were then denied by good goalkeeping from Jack Hamilton.

The hosts, who nudge up to third, lost Jack Sanders to a late red card.

Caretaker boss James Fowler looked on course for a second successive win after McKenzie found the bottom corner from 25 yards.

However, Hamilton saved well from Scott Robinson and Callum Hendry before the interval and the goalkeeper made a brilliant block from Fraser Murray.

Imrie made a tactical switch to move to a back four and the visitors improved ahead of Lithgow's equaliser.

Murray missed a good chance when he shot over the top, but Killie were holding on after Sanders was sent off in the final minute for a foul on Reece Lyon.

Kilmarnock caretaker manager James Fowler: "It's a frustrating night for us. We were really dominant in the first half. We need to be more ruthless at both ends of the pitch.

"Over the next few days, we'll speak to (managerial) candidates and take it from there. If they watched that game, I think they'll be excited about working with this group of players. I think they showed a real appetite to try and be creative and to work hard. There's enough there to get us up."

Morton manager Dougie Imrie: "Kilmarnock put us under a lot of pressure but as the game went on we grew into it; a great goal from Alan and in the last 10-15 minutes we were the better team.

"It's a fantastic point and if we play like that every week we'll win more games than we lose. This is just the start, but it's a positive start."

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hemming
  • 14SandersBooked at 90mins
  • 24McGowan
  • 6Stokes
  • 2HodsonSubstituted forWarnockat 86'minutes
  • 7McKenzie
  • 4McGinnBooked at 31mins
  • 15Murray
  • 3Haunstrup
  • 10RobinsonSubstituted forBurrellat 86'minutes
  • 16HendrySubstituted forShawat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Alston
  • 9Shaw
  • 11Armstrong
  • 12Walker
  • 23Burrell
  • 27Warnock
  • 33McArthur

Morton

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Hamilton
  • 16HynesBooked at 63mins
  • 2Ledger
  • 47LithgowBooked at 43mins
  • 4McLeanSubstituted forBluesat 64'minutes
  • 15RussellSubstituted forStrappat 41'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7Oliver
  • 6JacobsSubstituted forMuirheadat 64'minutes
  • 10Lyon
  • 11UgwuBooked at 53mins
  • 14Reilly

Substitutes

  • 3Strapp
  • 8Blues
  • 9Muirhead
  • 17McGrattan
  • 19Easdale
  • 21Oksanen
  • 25King
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home18
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kilmarnock 1, Morton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 1, Morton 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Lewis Strapp.

  4. Booking

    Lewis Strapp (Morton) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

  6. Post update

    Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Rory McKenzie.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Zach Hemming.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Reece Lyon (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  10. Dismissal

    Jack Sanders (Kilmarnock) is shown the red card.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jack Sanders (Kilmarnock).

  12. Post update

    Reece Lyon (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gavin Reilly (Morton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Rumarn Burrell replaces Scott Robinson.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Steven Warnock replaces Lee Hodson.

  16. Post update

    Jack Sanders (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Gavin Reilly (Morton).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Dylan McGowan (Kilmarnock).

  19. Post update

    Chigozie Ugwu (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cameron Blues (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 29th December 2021

  • ArbroathArbroathPHamiltonHamilton AcademicalP
    Match postponed - Other
  • DunfermlineDunfermlinePInverness CTInverness Caledonian ThistleP
    Match postponed - Waterlogged Pitch
  • Partick ThistlePartick ThistlePAyrAyr UnitedP
    Match postponed - Waterlogged Pitch
  • Raith RoversRaith RoversPQueen of SthQueen of the SouthP
    Match postponed - Other

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath19107233141937
2Inverness CT18104426141234
3Kilmarnock19103624141033
4Raith Rovers199642719833
5Partick Thistle1894530161431
6Hamilton195591934-1520
7Ayr194691832-1418
8Queen of Sth184591926-717
9Dunfermline182881831-1314
10Morton192891731-1414
View full Scottish Championship table

