Kilmarnock held at home by Morton

Last updated on .From the section Football

Alan Lithgow (right) headed in the equaliser for Morton at Rugby Park

Alan Lithgow's header earned new Morton manager Dougie Imrie a Scottish Championship draw at Kilmarnock in his first match in charge.

The defender glanced home a corner midway through the second half and the bottom-of-the-table side are now level on points with Dunfermline.

Kilmarnock led through a rocket shot from Rory McKenzie and were then denied by good goalkeeping from Jack Hamilton.

The hosts, who nudge up to third, lost Jack Sanders to a late red card.

Caretaker boss James Fowler looked on course for a second successive win after McKenzie found the bottom corner from 25 yards.

However, Hamilton saved well from Scott Robinson and Callum Hendry before the interval and the goalkeeper made a brilliant block from Fraser Murray.

Imrie made a tactical switch to move to a back four and the visitors improved ahead of Lithgow's equaliser.

Murray missed a good chance when he shot over the top, but Killie were holding on after Sanders was sent off in the final minute for a foul on Reece Lyon.

Kilmarnock caretaker manager James Fowler: "It's a frustrating night for us. We were really dominant in the first half. We need to be more ruthless at both ends of the pitch.

"Over the next few days, we'll speak to (managerial) candidates and take it from there. If they watched that game, I think they'll be excited about working with this group of players. I think they showed a real appetite to try and be creative and to work hard. There's enough there to get us up."

Morton manager Dougie Imrie: "Kilmarnock put us under a lot of pressure but as the game went on we grew into it; a great goal from Alan and in the last 10-15 minutes we were the better team.

"It's a fantastic point and if we play like that every week we'll win more games than we lose. This is just the start, but it's a positive start."