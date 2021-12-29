Kilmarnock held at home by Morton

Match ends, Kilmarnock 1, Morton 1.
Alan Lithgow's header earned new Morton manager Dougie Imrie a Scottish Championship draw at Kilmarnock in his first match in charge.
The defender glanced home a corner midway through the second half and the bottom-of-the-table side are now level on points with Dunfermline.
Kilmarnock led through a rocket shot from Rory McKenzie and were then denied by good goalkeeping from Jack Hamilton.
The hosts, who nudge up to third, lost Jack Sanders to a late red card.
Caretaker boss James Fowler looked on course for a second successive win after McKenzie found the bottom corner from 25 yards.
However, Hamilton saved well from Scott Robinson and Callum Hendry before the interval and the goalkeeper made a brilliant block from Fraser Murray.
Imrie made a tactical switch to move to a back four and the visitors improved ahead of Lithgow's equaliser.
Murray missed a good chance when he shot over the top, but Killie were holding on after Sanders was sent off in the final minute for a foul on Reece Lyon.
Kilmarnock caretaker manager James Fowler: "It's a frustrating night for us. We were really dominant in the first half. We need to be more ruthless at both ends of the pitch.
"Over the next few days, we'll speak to (managerial) candidates and take it from there. If they watched that game, I think they'll be excited about working with this group of players. I think they showed a real appetite to try and be creative and to work hard. There's enough there to get us up."
Morton manager Dougie Imrie: "Kilmarnock put us under a lot of pressure but as the game went on we grew into it; a great goal from Alan and in the last 10-15 minutes we were the better team.
"It's a fantastic point and if we play like that every week we'll win more games than we lose. This is just the start, but it's a positive start."
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hemming
- 14SandersBooked at 90mins
- 24McGowan
- 6Stokes
- 2HodsonSubstituted forWarnockat 86'minutes
- 7McKenzie
- 4McGinnBooked at 31mins
- 15Murray
- 3Haunstrup
- 10RobinsonSubstituted forBurrellat 86'minutes
- 16HendrySubstituted forShawat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Alston
- 9Shaw
- 11Armstrong
- 12Walker
- 23Burrell
- 27Warnock
- 33McArthur
Morton
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Hamilton
- 16HynesBooked at 63mins
- 2Ledger
- 47LithgowBooked at 43mins
- 4McLeanSubstituted forBluesat 64'minutes
- 15RussellSubstituted forStrappat 41'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7Oliver
- 6JacobsSubstituted forMuirheadat 64'minutes
- 10Lyon
- 11UgwuBooked at 53mins
- 14Reilly
Substitutes
- 3Strapp
- 8Blues
- 9Muirhead
- 17McGrattan
- 19Easdale
- 21Oksanen
- 25King
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 1, Morton 1.
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Lewis Strapp.
Booking
Lewis Strapp (Morton) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Rory McKenzie.
Post update
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Zach Hemming.
Post update
Attempt saved. Reece Lyon (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Dismissal
Jack Sanders (Kilmarnock) is shown the red card.
Post update
Foul by Jack Sanders (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Reece Lyon (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gavin Reilly (Morton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Rumarn Burrell replaces Scott Robinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Steven Warnock replaces Lee Hodson.
Post update
Jack Sanders (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gavin Reilly (Morton).
Post update
Foul by Dylan McGowan (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Chigozie Ugwu (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cameron Blues (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.