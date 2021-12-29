Kilmarnock v Greenock Morton

First Half ends, Kilmarnock 1, Morton 0.
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hemming
- 14Sanders
- 24McGowan
- 6Stokes
- 2Hodson
- 7McKenzie
- 4McGinnBooked at 31mins
- 15Murray
- 3Haunstrup
- 10Robinson
- 16Hendry
Substitutes
- 8Alston
- 9Shaw
- 11Armstrong
- 12Walker
- 23Burrell
- 27Warnock
- 33McArthur
Morton
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Hamilton
- 16Hynes
- 2Ledger
- 47LithgowBooked at 43mins
- 4McLean
- 15RussellSubstituted forStrappat 41'minutes
- 7Oliver
- 6Jacobs
- 10Lyon
- 11Ugwu
- 14Reilly
Substitutes
- 3Strapp
- 8Blues
- 9Muirhead
- 17McGrattan
- 19Easdale
- 21Oksanen
- 25King
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Attempt saved. Chigozie Ugwu (Morton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Dylan McGowan.
Alan Lithgow (Morton) is shown the yellow card.
(Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan Lithgow (Morton).
Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock).
Substitution, Morton. Lewis Strapp replaces Mark Russell.
Chris Stokes (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan Lithgow (Morton).
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Jack Sanders.
Attempt missed. Callum Hendry (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Jack Hamilton.
Attempt saved. Callum Hendry (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Callum Hendry (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Scott Robinson (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock).