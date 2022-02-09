Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath19:45HamiltonHamilton Academical
Venue: Gayfield Park, Scotland

Arbroath v Hamilton Academical

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 12Stewart
  • 8McKenna
  • 18Hamilton
  • 6Low
  • 19Wighton
  • 20Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 7Gold
  • 9Hilson
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 15Donnelly
  • 16Ford
  • 21Antell
  • 22Henderson

Hamilton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23Hilton
  • 6Hamilton
  • 3Popescu
  • 5Easton
  • 34O'Reilly
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 16Mullin
  • 8Martin
  • 7MacDonald
  • 20Moyo
  • 9Ryan

Substitutes

  • 1Fulton
  • 11Smith
  • 14Spence
  • 15Hughes
  • 17Kennedy
  • 19Winter
  • 24Lawson
  • 26Redfern
  • 33Brown
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath23128336162044
2Kilmarnock23124728161240
3Inverness CT24108630201038
4Raith Rovers2591153427738
5Partick Thistle21106534191536
6Hamilton2468102538-1326
7Morton235992733-624
8Dunfermline2441192338-1523
9Ayr2458112137-1623
10Queen of Sth2347122438-1419
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport