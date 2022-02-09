Arbroath v Hamilton Academical

Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gaston
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 12Stewart
- 8McKenna
- 18Hamilton
- 6Low
- 19Wighton
- 20Hamilton
Substitutes
- 7Gold
- 9Hilson
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 15Donnelly
- 16Ford
- 21Antell
- 22Henderson
Hamilton
Formation 4-4-2
- 23Hilton
- 6Hamilton
- 3Popescu
- 5Easton
- 34O'Reilly
- 18Mimnaugh
- 16Mullin
- 8Martin
- 7MacDonald
- 20Moyo
- 9Ryan
Substitutes
- 1Fulton
- 11Smith
- 14Spence
- 15Hughes
- 17Kennedy
- 19Winter
- 24Lawson
- 26Redfern
- 33Brown
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan