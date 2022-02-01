Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Jamie Gullan missed a penalty as Raith were held at home by Queen of the South

A day of controversy for Raith Rovers ended in disappointment after they were held to a Scottish Championship draw at home by bottom side Queen of the South.

The Fife side met ferocious criticism - plus the resignations of directors, volunteers and their women's captain - after signing David Goodwillie, who watched his new team from the stands on Tuesday night.

The striker was ruled to be a rapist and ordered to pay damages in a civil case in 2017.

He never faced a criminal trial over the rape accusation after prosecutors said there was not enough evidence.

Plenty of Raith fans stayed away in protest at the signing, while some of those who did attend booed manager John McGlynn when he walked out at kick-off.

And their side ended the night by missing the chance to move into third despite being two goals up, after conceding with five minutes to play.

David Goodwillie was not part of the Raith squad and watched the game from the stand

Shea Gordon was the man that denied them the win, his long-range strike catching everyone, especially Jamie MacDonald in the Raith goal, by surprise.

It was not the first time Queens had battled back from behind either. Raith led early on through Dario Zanatta's effort and a wonderful strike from Aidan Connelly.

They had further chances, too, when Sam Stanton hit a post and Ross Matthews came close, but the visitors pulled one back on 17 minutes when Ben Liddell got to Alex Cooper's pass before the latter levelled just after the break.

Raith enjoyed plenty of possession in the second half and had a glorious chance to lead again when Darragh O'Connor fouled Ethan Ross, but Jamie Gullan's spot kick was saved by Joshua Rae.

The Fifers kept pushing and did finally manage to net again when substitute Matej Poplatnik cushioned a ball over the top beautifully on his head and finished well.

But just two minutes later, Gordon struck to claim a point and compound a miserable day for Raith.