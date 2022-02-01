Scottish Championship
Raith RoversRaith Rovers3Queen of SthQueen of the South3

Raith Rovers 3-3 Queen of the South: Fifers held amid David Goodwillie controversy

By Jane LewisBBC Scotland at Stark's Park

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Jamie Gullan misses a penalty
Jamie Gullan missed a penalty as Raith were held at home by Queen of the South

A day of controversy for Raith Rovers ended in disappointment after they were held to a Scottish Championship draw at home by bottom side Queen of the South.

The Fife side met ferocious criticism - plus the resignations of directors, volunteers and their women's captain - after signing David Goodwillie, who watched his new team from the stands on Tuesday night.

The striker was ruled to be a rapist and ordered to pay damages in a civil case in 2017.

He never faced a criminal trial over the rape accusation after prosecutors said there was not enough evidence.

Plenty of Raith fans stayed away in protest at the signing, while some of those who did attend booed manager John McGlynn when he walked out at kick-off.

And their side ended the night by missing the chance to move into third despite being two goals up, after conceding with five minutes to play.

David Goodwillie
David Goodwillie was not part of the Raith squad and watched the game from the stand

Shea Gordon was the man that denied them the win, his long-range strike catching everyone, especially Jamie MacDonald in the Raith goal, by surprise.

It was not the first time Queens had battled back from behind either. Raith led early on through Dario Zanatta's effort and a wonderful strike from Aidan Connelly.

They had further chances, too, when Sam Stanton hit a post and Ross Matthews came close, but the visitors pulled one back on 17 minutes when Ben Liddell got to Alex Cooper's pass before the latter levelled just after the break.

Raith enjoyed plenty of possession in the second half and had a glorious chance to lead again when Darragh O'Connor fouled Ethan Ross, but Jamie Gullan's spot kick was saved by Joshua Rae.

The Fifers kept pushing and did finally manage to net again when substitute Matej Poplatnik cushioned a ball over the top beautifully on his head and finished well.

But just two minutes later, Gordon struck to claim a point and compound a miserable day for Raith.

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 4Musonda
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3Dick
  • 7ConnollySubstituted forVarianat 75'minutes
  • 8MatthewsSubstituted forWilliamsonat 75'minutes
  • 16Stanton
  • 11ZanattaSubstituted forPoplatnikat 78'minutes
  • 22Ross
  • 9Gullan

Substitutes

  • 12Lang
  • 14McKay
  • 17Thomson
  • 18Varian
  • 20Williamson
  • 25Arnott
  • 26Mitchell
  • 29Young
  • 99Poplatnik

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Rae
  • 33Gibson
  • 2O'Connor
  • 16East
  • 3Cooper
  • 22JohnstonBooked at 79mins
  • 14LiddleSubstituted forNditiat 73'minutes
  • 23Gordon
  • 8ToddSubstituted forPatonat 73'minutes
  • 10ConnellySubstituted forFitzpatrickat 81'minutes
  • 19Cameron

Substitutes

  • 7Paton
  • 9Roy
  • 11Fitzpatrick
  • 13Debayo
  • 15McGrory
  • 20Nditi
  • 24Folarin
  • 30Cowie
  • 49Soares Junior
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home16
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Raith Rovers 3, Queen of the South 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 3, Queen of the South 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Darragh O'Connor.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Joshua Rae.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matej Poplatnik (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Euan East.

  7. Post update

    Ben Williamson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Shea Gordon (Queen of the South).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Queen of the South 3. Shea Gordon (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Queen of the South 2. Matej Poplatnik (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Reghan Tumilty.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen of the South. Aidan Fitzpatrick replaces Lee Connelly.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Ben Williamson (Raith Rovers).

  14. Booking

    Max Johnston (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Ethan Ross (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Max Johnston (Queen of the South).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Darragh O'Connor.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Matej Poplatnik replaces Dario Zanatta.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ethon Varian (Raith Rovers).

  20. Post update

    Euan East (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22118335161941
2Kilmarnock22124628151340
3Inverness CT23108530191138
4Raith Rovers2491053427737
5Partick Thistle21106534191536
6Hamilton2367102538-1325
7Dunfermline2341092237-1522
8Ayr2357112036-1622
9Morton224992633-721
10Queen of Sth2347122438-1419
View full Scottish Championship table

