Scottish Championship
Raith RoversRaith Rovers19:45Queen of SthQueen of the South
Venue: Stark's Park, Scotland

Raith Rovers v Queen of the South

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 4Musonda
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3Dick
  • 7Connolly
  • 8Matthews
  • 16Stanton
  • 11Zanatta
  • 22Ross
  • 9Gullan

Substitutes

  • 12Lang
  • 14McKay
  • 17Thomson
  • 18Varian
  • 20Williamson
  • 25Arnott
  • 26Mitchell
  • 29Young
  • 99Poplatnik

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Rae
  • 33Gibson
  • 2O'Connor
  • 16East
  • 3Cooper
  • 22Johnston
  • 14Liddle
  • 23Gordon
  • 8Todd
  • 10Connelly
  • 19Cameron

Substitutes

  • 7Paton
  • 9Roy
  • 11Fitzpatrick
  • 13Debayo
  • 15McGrory
  • 20Nditi
  • 24Folarin
  • 30Cowie
  • 49Soares Junior
Referee:
Grant Irvine

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22118335161941
2Kilmarnock22124628151340
3Inverness CT23108530191138
4Raith Rovers239953124736
5Partick Thistle2096533191433
6Hamilton2367102538-1325
7Dunfermline2341092237-1522
8Ayr2257102035-1522
9Morton224992633-721
10Queen of Sth2246122135-1418
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport