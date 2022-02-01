Raith Rovers v Queen of the South

Line-ups
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-4-2
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 4Musonda
- 6Benedictus
- 3Dick
- 7Connolly
- 8Matthews
- 16Stanton
- 11Zanatta
- 22Ross
- 9Gullan
Substitutes
- 12Lang
- 14McKay
- 17Thomson
- 18Varian
- 20Williamson
- 25Arnott
- 26Mitchell
- 29Young
- 99Poplatnik
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Rae
- 33Gibson
- 2O'Connor
- 16East
- 3Cooper
- 22Johnston
- 14Liddle
- 23Gordon
- 8Todd
- 10Connelly
- 19Cameron
Substitutes
- 7Paton
- 9Roy
- 11Fitzpatrick
- 13Debayo
- 15McGrory
- 20Nditi
- 24Folarin
- 30Cowie
- 49Soares Junior
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine