Brentford 0-1 Manchester City: Phil Foden's goal sends City eight points clear at the top

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Phil Foden scores Manchester City's opening goal at Brentford
City's tally of 113 Premier League goals in 2021 is the most by a top-flight team in a single calendar year since 1960

Manchester City rounded off 2021 by taking command of the Premier League title race as victory at Brentford moved them eight points clear at the top of the table.

With Chelsea being held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton earlier on Wednesday and Liverpool losing 1-0 to Leicester the day before, City capitalised by seeing off a spirited Bees side.

Phil Foden settled the encounter with his fifth league goal of the season early in the first half, superbly finishing first time from Kevin de Bruyne's whipped ball.

The strike had come just moments after Brentford came close to scoring themselves but Ederson reacted well to keep out a cross that bounced towards the City goal off Ruben Dias, before Yoane Wissa's deflected strike was cleared off the line.

City were looking to equal the club's top-flight record of scoring at least four goals in four successive games set in 1905 but they rarely carved open a hard-working Bees side.

Ivan Toney was fortunate to go unpunished for catching Fernandinho with his studs as the City midfielder lay on the ground shortly before half-time.

The visitors went close to doubling their lead soon after the break when De Bruyne and Foden again linked up, with the latter heading his team-mate's cross just wide of the post.

De Bruyne struck the base of the upright with a fierce low drive from distance, while Dias had a header ruled out for a marginal offside, but in the end Foden's first-half strike was enough as Manchester City ended a year top of the Premier League table for the third time.

The previous two occasions they rounded off December in this position - in 2011-12 and 2017-18 - they went on to win the title.

Brentford, meanwhile, remain 14th with 20 points - nine clear of the relegation zone as they look to ensure a second season in the top flight.

City grind it out to keep on track

What looked like being a three-horse title race at the start of the December now has City firmly out in front after an incredible run of form while their rivals faltered.

City have won every Premier League game they have played in December, scoring 24 goals in the process and conceding just five.

But while their previous three victories involved them scoring seven, four and six goals respectively, this was a narrow but hard-fought win that arguably only serves to strengthen their credentials as favourites for the 2021-22 title.

Being able to grind out results is just as important as recording big wins and they managed to come out on top against a physical Brentford side who provided a stern test for Guardiola's team.

The only glimmer of hope for City's title rivals is that they did not look at their fluid best, particularly in the second half, but ultimately they had done enough to secure the points as Brentford rarely looked like threatening an equaliser.

The Bees certainly deserve credit for limiting a previously rampant City to just the solitary goal and despite the defeat it was a battling performance that suggests they have a good chance of preserving their Premier League status for another season.

Brentford

Starting XI

  1. Squad number40Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    6.05

  2. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    6.21

  3. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    6.12

  4. Squad number29Player nameBech Sørensen
    Average rating

    6.14

  5. Squad number30Player nameRoerslev
    Average rating

    6.13

  6. Squad number26Player nameBaptiste
    Average rating

    6.33

  7. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    6.34

  8. Squad number15Player nameOnyeka
    Average rating

    6.25

  9. Squad number2Player nameThompson
    Average rating

    6.31

  10. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    6.16

  11. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    6.71

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameCanós
    Average rating

    6.03

  2. Squad number14Player nameGhoddos
    Average rating

    5.82

  3. Squad number28Player nameBidstrup
    Average rating

    6.51

Manchester City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    6.20

  2. Squad number27Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    6.35

  3. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    6.19

  4. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    5.99

  5. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    5.92

  6. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    6.86

  7. Squad number25Player nameFernandinho
    Average rating

    5.98

  8. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    6.54

  9. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    5.93

  10. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    4.74

  11. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    6.85

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 40Fernández
  • 5Pinnock
  • 18Jansson
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 30Roerslev
  • 26Baptiste
  • 8Jensen
  • 15OnyekaSubstituted forBidstrupat 75'minutes
  • 2ThompsonSubstituted forGhoddosat 82'minutes
  • 11WissaSubstituted forCanósat 69'minutes
  • 17Toney

Substitutes

  • 7Canós
  • 9Forss
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 25Peart-Harris
  • 28Bidstrup
  • 36Stevens
  • 41Cox

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 27Cancelo
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 14Laporte
  • 6Aké
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 10Grealish
  • 47Foden

Substitutes

  • 7Sterling
  • 8Gündogan
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 13Steffen
  • 26Mahrez
  • 33Carson
  • 79Mbete
  • 80Palmer
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home6
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brentford 0, Manchester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brentford 0, Manchester City 1.

  3. Post update

    Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ethan Pinnock (Brentford).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

  6. Post update

    Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mads Bech Sørensen (Brentford).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).

  9. Post update

    Mads Bech Sørensen (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).

  12. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Brentford 0-1 Manchester City.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Aymeric Laporte is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Mads Roerslev (Brentford).

  16. Post update

    João Cancelo (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Saman Ghoddos (Brentford).

  18. Post update

    Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Mathias Jensen (Brentford).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Saman Ghoddos replaces Dominic Thompson because of an injury.

Comments

Join the conversation

190 comments

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:09

    Man City might as well start polishing and hoovering the open top bus.

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 22:14

      Dad replied:
      It's not over yet...tough match today the players seemed dead on their feet near the end.... happy with a single goal.
      However what are you doing with your Ronaldo top of the league at Christmas t -shirts?

  • Comment posted by dave2261, today at 22:13

    Leading one-nil in the final stages and It is all down to game management tonight. Man City achieved it and Chelsea did not. Title winners find a way,

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 22:18

      Forza Italia replied:
      Man City vs the rest of the PL - it's like watching Australia vs England in the cricket

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 22:08

    Ivan Toney you could have helped your team better by playing football.

    Is he normally that kind of dirty player or was he high tonight?

    Nonetheless 3 points in the bag while Chelsea n Pool keep dropping. Shame Ole is not around to stop City running away with it.

    #centur100ns

    • Reply posted by alterf, today at 22:14

      alterf replied:
      Toney looks and plays like a poundshop Andy Carroll.

  • Comment posted by Davic89, today at 22:11

    Not a Man City fan but surely if the ball is deemed to be in the quadrant for a corner if it overhangs the line then shouldn’t an attacker be onside if part of his body is level with the last defender. It would solve the tight offside decisions. It just makes sense!!!

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 22:15

      Eye_Said replied:
      To be fair, that would just move the line of contention a little bit

  • Comment posted by Xenasys, today at 22:12

    Good game City didnt play well but got the points thats all we need to keep doing !!! We cant worry about the other teams

  • Comment posted by Sergio9320, today at 22:13

    Not at our best but it’ll do. Do Brentford always dive so much?

    • Reply posted by bee, today at 22:15

      bee replied:
      City should stop being dirty tacklers then

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 22:14

    The Man City winning machine rumbles on with no sign of abating…can anyone stop them?

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 22:12

    Well done city , hope you win the title

  • Comment posted by LydneyBob, today at 22:13

    A pitch prepared for London Irish 🏉 is not suitable for Premier League football.

  • Comment posted by Blue Moon and Guardiola, today at 22:11

    Though win but City go marching on. Incredible run of wins in the congested fixtures. Still early days but City in the driving seat.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:19

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Congrats to Man City on winning the Premier League title in December. Chelsea and Liverpool are now too far behind the best team in the league

  • Comment posted by BillyMeredith, today at 22:12

    8 points clear going into the New Year. Mind the gap in 2022.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 22:16

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Not achieved via fair means you might add

  • Comment posted by Blue Tamsie, today at 22:10

    Back in your box Brentford celebrating a defeat and yet another manager on the pitch in the refs face .. not a single shot 2nd half was your problem

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 22:12

      tony replied:
      Was Grealish on the pitch?