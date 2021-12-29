Premier League
ChelseaChelsea1BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion1

Chelsea 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Danny Welbeck heads stoppage-time equaliser for Seagulls

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez challenges for the ball during his side's game with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
The aggregate score in Brighton's seven league away matches against Chelsea is 11-1 to the Blues

Substitute Danny Welbeck scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser for Brighton to deny Chelsea victory at Stamford Bridge and leave Manchester City in a strong position at the top of the Premier League.

More to follow

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16Mendy
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 4ChristensenSubstituted forChalobahat 45'minutes
  • 2RüdigerBooked at 41mins
  • 10Pulisic
  • 8KovacicBooked at 58mins
  • 5Jorginho
  • 24JamesSubstituted forAlonsoat 27'minutes
  • 19MountBooked at 81mins
  • 20Hudson-OdoiBooked at 64minsSubstituted forKantéat 67'minutes
  • 9Lukaku

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 3Alonso
  • 7Kanté
  • 14Chalobah
  • 17Saúl
  • 18Barkley
  • 22Ziyech
  • 29Havertz
  • 31Sarr

Brighton

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34Veltman
  • 33Burn
  • 3Cucurella
  • 2LampteySubstituted forMwepuat 66'minutes
  • 14Lallana
  • 8BissoumaBooked at 81mins
  • 20March
  • 15ModerSubstituted forAlzateat 88'minutes
  • 10Mac AllisterSubstituted forWelbeckat 80'minutes
  • 9Maupay

Substitutes

  • 4Webster
  • 12Mwepu
  • 13Groß
  • 17Alzate
  • 18Welbeck
  • 23Steele
  • 24Duffy
  • 30Richards
  • 58Ferguson
Referee:
Mike Dean

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home11
Away18
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home10
Away8
Fouls
Home14
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marc Cucurella with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Mason Mount (Chelsea).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Steven Alzate (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  7. Post update

    N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Steven Alzate replaces Jakub Moder.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Dan Burn.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yves Bissouma.

  14. Booking

    Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Booking

    Mason Mount (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. César Azpilicueta tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Danny Welbeck replaces Alexis Mac Allister.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Marc Cucurella.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mason Mount (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross.

Comments

Join the conversation

174 comments

  • Comment posted by I am Lord Lucan, today at 21:28

    Hahahahahaha. That was mildly amusing. Well done Brighton!!

  • Comment posted by James Doo, today at 21:31

    Brighton have done this three times now this season - scoring after 90 minutes. Absolutely wonderful. They have now drawn against Liverpool and Chelsea away. Bloody marvellous!

    • Reply posted by Flimflamman, today at 21:36

      Flimflamman replied:
      Fifth time Brighton have done that 89th minute or later this season. Doesn't include the comeback against Burnley and Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by Munir, today at 21:30

    Well played Brighton

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 21:32

      Dave replied:
      Nice to to read a reasoned comment rather than the usual moronic comments from Chelsea haters.

  • Comment posted by RobbieGee2, today at 21:28

    Well deserved for Brighton against this overrated Chelsea team. Title contenders, yeh right.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 21:32

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Not title contenders this year lol. Not anymore

  • Comment posted by Info Addict, today at 21:29

    Chelsea fan here. Well deserved Brighton. We need to learn to take our chances. Dropped points against Burnley, United, Wolves and Everton for the exact same reason.

    • Reply posted by tv1, today at 21:31

      tv1 replied:
      Yep

      Livid right now

  • Comment posted by Jime, today at 21:31

    Fully deserved by Brighton, should have won it. Brighton have a good team and Manager

  • Comment posted by dms, today at 21:29

    Wow finally Chelski have dropped points when they deserved to having dodged bullets, notably against Brentford. No title here. Thanks and goodbye.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:37

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Congrats to Man City on winning the Premier League title in December. Chelsea and Liverpool are now too far behind the best team in the league

  • Comment posted by seeeeegulllllz, today at 21:31

    Great game boys a fantastic point.
    Lawros not having a good week is he?
    Up The Albion!

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 21:36

      Forza Italia replied:
      Man City vs the rest of the PL - it's like watching Australia vs England in the cricket

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 21:31

    One goal is rarely enough and whilst Chelsea won't be happy with a draw, you have to admire how Brighton never give up and overall deserve their point.