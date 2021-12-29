Match ends, Chelsea 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Substitute Danny Welbeck scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser for Brighton to deny Chelsea victory at Stamford Bridge and leave Manchester City in a strong position at the top of the Premier League.
- Reaction from Stamford Bridge and Wednesday's Premier League games
More to follow
Chelsea
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameMendyAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number4Player nameChristensenAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number2Player nameRüdigerAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number20Player nameHudson-OdoiAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number9Player nameLukakuAverage rating
6.43
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameAlonsoAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number7Player nameKantéAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number14Player nameChalobahAverage rating
5.27
Brighton & Hove Albion
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number33Player nameBurnAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number3Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number2Player nameLampteyAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number14Player nameLallanaAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number8Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number20Player nameMarchAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number15Player nameModerAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number9Player nameMaupayAverage rating
6.77
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number12Player nameMwepuAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number17Player nameAlzateAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
8.48
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 16Mendy
- 28Azpilicueta
- 4ChristensenSubstituted forChalobahat 45'minutes
- 2RüdigerBooked at 41mins
- 10Pulisic
- 8KovacicBooked at 58mins
- 5Jorginho
- 24JamesSubstituted forAlonsoat 27'minutes
- 19MountBooked at 81mins
- 20Hudson-OdoiBooked at 64minsSubstituted forKantéat 67'minutes
- 9Lukaku
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 3Alonso
- 7Kanté
- 14Chalobah
- 17Saúl
- 18Barkley
- 22Ziyech
- 29Havertz
- 31Sarr
Brighton
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Sánchez
- 34Veltman
- 33Burn
- 3Cucurella
- 2LampteySubstituted forMwepuat 66'minutes
- 14Lallana
- 8BissoumaBooked at 81mins
- 20March
- 15ModerSubstituted forAlzateat 88'minutes
- 10Mac AllisterSubstituted forWelbeckat 80'minutes
- 9Maupay
Substitutes
- 4Webster
- 12Mwepu
- 13Groß
- 17Alzate
- 18Welbeck
- 23Steele
- 24Duffy
- 30Richards
- 58Ferguson
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home10
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marc Cucurella with a cross.
Post update
Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mason Mount (Chelsea).
Post update
Foul by Steven Alzate (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Steven Alzate replaces Jakub Moder.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Dan Burn.
Post update
Attempt missed. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
Post update
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yves Bissouma.
Booking
Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Mason Mount (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea. César Azpilicueta tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Danny Welbeck replaces Alexis Mac Allister.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Marc Cucurella.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mason Mount (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross.
Lawros not having a good week is he?
Up The Albion!