HeartsHeart of Midlothian2St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0

Hearts 2-0 St Johnstone: Josh Ginnelly double strengthens home side's grip on third

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Josh Ginnelly scores the opening goal for Hearts
Josh Ginnelly's goal 19 seconds into the second half sent Hearts on their way to victory

Josh Ginnelly's second-half double moved Hearts seven points clear in third place in the Scottish Premiership and inflicted an eighth straight loss on bottom side St Johnstone.

Ginnelly latched on to Barrie McKay's superb pass to slot coolly past Zander Clark 19 seconds after the break, and then took advantage of another McKay run and assist to seal victory.

St Johnstone - who have scored just 11 goals in 21 league games - failed to muster a response and are now seven points adrift of automatic safety.

Hearts, meanwhile, are firmly in command in the race for the first Europa Conference League spot after Motherwell, Hibernian and Aberdeen all failed to win this week.

However, there was plenty of frustration directed at John Souttar, who has agreed to join Rangers in the summer when his Tynecastle deal expires.

The Scotland defender was booed nearly every time he touched the ball by a section of Hearts fans, but head coach Robbie Neilson maintained pre-match he will continue to play unless Rangers make a suitable offer to bring him in this month.

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home16
Away14
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, St. Johnstone 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, St. Johnstone 0.

  3. Booking

    Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alister Crawford with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by John Souttar.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).

  8. Post update

    Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alister Crawford with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Alex Cochrane.

  11. Booking

    Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian).

  13. Post update

    Callum Booth (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Gilmour (St. Johnstone).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Andrew Halliday replaces Barrie McKay.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Taylor Moore (Heart of Midlothian).

  18. Post update

    Charlie Gilmour (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Zander Clark.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Barrie McKay.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers20163143142951
2Celtic20143342123045
3Hearts20106429181136
4Motherwell209472527-231
5Hibernian208572422229
6Aberdeen208392524127
7Dundee Utd207491623-725
8Livingston2055101626-1020
9St Mirren2031071831-1319
10Ross County2046102735-818
11Dundee2044121837-1916
12St Johnstone2035121125-1414
View full Scottish Premiership table

