Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, St. Johnstone 0.
Josh Ginnelly's second-half double moved Hearts seven points clear in third place in the Scottish Premiership and inflicted an eighth straight loss on bottom side St Johnstone.
Ginnelly latched on to Barrie McKay's superb pass to slot coolly past Zander Clark 19 seconds after the break, and then took advantage of another McKay run and assist to seal victory.
St Johnstone - who have scored just 11 goals in 21 league games - failed to muster a response and are now seven points adrift of automatic safety.
Hearts, meanwhile, are firmly in command in the race for the first Europa Conference League spot after Motherwell, Hibernian and Aberdeen all failed to win this week.
However, there was plenty of frustration directed at John Souttar, who has agreed to join Rangers in the summer when his Tynecastle deal expires.
The Scotland defender was booed nearly every time he touched the ball by a section of Hearts fans, but head coach Robbie Neilson maintained pre-match he will continue to play unless Rangers make a suitable offer to bring him in this month.
Heart of Midlothian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number4Player nameSouttarAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number19Player nameHalkettAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number17Player nameCochraneAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
7.96
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
7.78
- Squad number11Player nameMackay-StevenAverage rating
6.48
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameMcEneffAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number15Player nameMooreAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
6.55
St Johnstone
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameClarkAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number5Player nameClearyAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number4Player nameMcCartAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number11Player nameO'HalloranAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number8Player nameDavidsonAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number34Player nameButterfieldAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number18Player nameMacPhersonAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number24Player nameBoothAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number23Player nameÇiftçiAverage rating
5.76
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
5.49
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameKaneAverage rating
4.08
- Squad number14Player nameMiddletonAverage rating
3.32
- Squad number15Player nameGilmourAverage rating
3.42
- Squad number21Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
4.55
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Gordon
- 4SouttarBooked at 73mins
- 19HalkettSubstituted forMooreat 71'minutes
- 3Kingsley
- 2SmithBooked at 89mins
- 14Devlin
- 5Haring
- 17Cochrane
- 18McKaySubstituted forHallidayat 83'minutes
- 30Ginnelly
- 11Mackay-StevenSubstituted forMcEneffat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 8McEneff
- 10Boyce
- 12Atkinson
- 13Stewart
- 15Moore
- 16Halliday
- 22Henderson
- 38Pollock
St Johnstone
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Clark
- 5ClearyBooked at 60mins
- 6GordonBooked at 90mins
- 4McCart
- 11O'Halloran
- 8DavidsonBooked at 70minsSubstituted forCrawfordat 80'minutes
- 34ButterfieldSubstituted forGilmourat 65'minutes
- 18MacPherson
- 24Booth
- 23ÇiftçiSubstituted forMiddletonat 80'minutes
- 7MaySubstituted forKaneat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 3Gallacher
- 9Kane
- 12Parish
- 14Middleton
- 15Gilmour
- 21Crawford
- 25Ambrose
- 26Craig
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 16,589
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, St. Johnstone 0.
Booking
Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alister Crawford with a cross.
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by John Souttar.
Post update
Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alister Crawford with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Alex Cochrane.
Booking
Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Callum Booth (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Charlie Gilmour (St. Johnstone).
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Andrew Halliday replaces Barrie McKay.
Post update
Foul by Taylor Moore (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Charlie Gilmour (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Zander Clark.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Barrie McKay.