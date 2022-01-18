Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Josh Ginnelly's goal 19 seconds into the second half sent Hearts on their way to victory

Josh Ginnelly's second-half double moved Hearts seven points clear in third place in the Scottish Premiership and inflicted an eighth straight loss on bottom side St Johnstone.

Ginnelly latched on to Barrie McKay's superb pass to slot coolly past Zander Clark 19 seconds after the break, and then took advantage of another McKay run and assist to seal victory.

St Johnstone - who have scored just 11 goals in 21 league games - failed to muster a response and are now seven points adrift of automatic safety.

Hearts, meanwhile, are firmly in command in the race for the first Europa Conference League spot after Motherwell, Hibernian and Aberdeen all failed to win this week.

However, there was plenty of frustration directed at John Souttar, who has agreed to join Rangers in the summer when his Tynecastle deal expires.

The Scotland defender was booed nearly every time he touched the ball by a section of Hearts fans, but head coach Robbie Neilson maintained pre-match he will continue to play unless Rangers make a suitable offer to bring him in this month.

