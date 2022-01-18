Match ends, Aberdeen 1, Rangers 1.
Rangers' nine-game winning run in the Scottish Premiership was halted at Pittodrie as Aberdeen fought back for a deserved point in a furiously-contested match laden with controversy.
The visitors took the lead through Ianis Hagi, seconds after goalkeeper Allan McGregor survived a huge penalty scare in a clash with Ryan Hedges.
Lewis Ferguson levelled with a second-half penalty after his header hit Alfredo Morelos' arm to leave leaders Rangers - who had Ryan Kent sent off late on - four points clear of Celtic.
Aberdeen stay sixth, now a point behind Hibernian.
Aberdeen
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLewisAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number22Player nameRamsayAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number2Player nameMcCrorieAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number27Player nameBatesAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number17Player nameHayesAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number11Player nameHedgesAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number19Player nameFergusonAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number8Player nameBrownAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number16Player nameOjoAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number20Player nameJenksAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number9Player nameRamírezAverage rating
6.74
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameMcLennanAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number24Player nameCampbellAverage rating
6.90
Rangers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
4.68
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number3Player nameBasseyAverage rating
3.28
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number7Player nameHagiAverage rating
3.93
- Squad number18Player nameKamaraAverage rating
3.16
- Squad number19Player nameSandsAverage rating
4.28
- Squad number23Player nameWrightAverage rating
4.37
- Squad number20Player nameMorelosAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number14Player nameKentAverage rating
4.46
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
3.28
- Squad number11Player nameIttenAverage rating
2.92
- Squad number30Player nameSakalaAverage rating
2.97
Line-ups
Aberdeen
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Lewis
- 22RamsaySubstituted forCampbellat 74'minutes
- 2McCrorieBooked at 58mins
- 27Bates
- 17HayesBooked at 76mins
- 11Hedges
- 19Ferguson
- 8BrownBooked at 39mins
- 16OjoSubstituted forMcLennanat 68'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 20Jenks
- 9Ramírez
Substitutes
- 5Gallagher
- 10McGinn
- 14Emmanuel-Thomas
- 15McGeouch
- 18McLennan
- 24Campbell
- 25Woods
- 29Barron
- 33Kennedy
Rangers
Formation 4-3-3
- 1McGregor
- 2TavernierBooked at 40mins
- 6Goldson
- 3Bassey
- 31Barisic
- 7HagiBooked at 6minsSubstituted forSakalaat 78'minutes
- 18Kamara
- 19Sands
- 23WrightSubstituted forLundstramat 64'minutes
- 20MorelosBooked at 72minsSubstituted forIttenat 89'minutes
- 14KentBooked at 83mins
Substitutes
- 4Lundstram
- 11Itten
- 15Simpson
- 22Bacuna
- 26Balogun
- 30Sakala
- 33McLaughlin
- 43King
- 61McCann
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away21
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 1, Rangers 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Teddy Jenks (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christian Ramírez.
Post update
Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Borna Barisic (Rangers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by James Tavernier.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Cedric Itten replaces Alfredo Morelos.
Post update
Offside, Rangers. Fashion Sakala tries a through ball, but Alfredo Morelos is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Brown.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Connor McLennan (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Ferguson.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Ryan Kent (Rangers) for a bad foul.
Post update
Scott Brown (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Kent (Rangers).
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Joe Lewis.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Connor McLennan.
Booking
Connor McLennan (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Connor McLennan (Aberdeen).