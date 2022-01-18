Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Rangers opened the scoring seconds after Allan McGregor's clash with Aberdeen forward Ryan Hedges

Rangers' nine-game winning run in the Scottish Premiership was halted at Pittodrie as Aberdeen fought back for a deserved point in a furiously-contested match laden with controversy.

The visitors took the lead through Ianis Hagi, seconds after goalkeeper Allan McGregor survived a huge penalty scare in a clash with Ryan Hedges.

Lewis Ferguson levelled with a second-half penalty after his header hit Alfredo Morelos' arm to leave leaders Rangers - who had Ryan Kent sent off late on - four points clear of Celtic.

Aberdeen stay sixth, now a point behind Hibernian.

More to follow.

