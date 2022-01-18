Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen1RangersRangers1

Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers: Hosts hit back for deserved point

By Martin WattBBC Scotland

Rangers opened the scoring seconds after Allan McGregor's clash with Aberdeen forward Ryan Hedges
Rangers' nine-game winning run in the Scottish Premiership was halted at Pittodrie as Aberdeen fought back for a deserved point in a furiously-contested match laden with controversy.

The visitors took the lead through Ianis Hagi, seconds after goalkeeper Allan McGregor survived a huge penalty scare in a clash with Ryan Hedges.

Lewis Ferguson levelled with a second-half penalty after his header hit Alfredo Morelos' arm to leave leaders Rangers - who had Ryan Kent sent off late on - four points clear of Celtic.

Aberdeen stay sixth, now a point behind Hibernian.

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 22RamsaySubstituted forCampbellat 74'minutes
  • 2McCrorieBooked at 58mins
  • 27Bates
  • 17HayesBooked at 76mins
  • 11Hedges
  • 19Ferguson
  • 8BrownBooked at 39mins
  • 16OjoSubstituted forMcLennanat 68'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 20Jenks
  • 9Ramírez

Substitutes

  • 5Gallagher
  • 10McGinn
  • 14Emmanuel-Thomas
  • 15McGeouch
  • 18McLennan
  • 24Campbell
  • 25Woods
  • 29Barron
  • 33Kennedy

Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1McGregor
  • 2TavernierBooked at 40mins
  • 6Goldson
  • 3Bassey
  • 31Barisic
  • 7HagiBooked at 6minsSubstituted forSakalaat 78'minutes
  • 18Kamara
  • 19Sands
  • 23WrightSubstituted forLundstramat 64'minutes
  • 20MorelosBooked at 72minsSubstituted forIttenat 89'minutes
  • 14KentBooked at 83mins

Substitutes

  • 4Lundstram
  • 11Itten
  • 15Simpson
  • 22Bacuna
  • 26Balogun
  • 30Sakala
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 43King
  • 61McCann
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home15
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away21

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aberdeen 1, Rangers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aberdeen 1, Rangers 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Teddy Jenks (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christian Ramírez.

  4. Post update

    Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Borna Barisic (Rangers).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by James Tavernier.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Cedric Itten replaces Alfredo Morelos.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. Fashion Sakala tries a through ball, but Alfredo Morelos is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Brown.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Connor McLennan (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Ferguson.

  13. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Ryan Kent (Rangers) for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Scott Brown (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Kent (Rangers).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Joe Lewis.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Connor McLennan.

  19. Booking

    Connor McLennan (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Connor McLennan (Aberdeen).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers20163143142951
2Celtic20143342123045
3Hearts20106429181136
4Motherwell209472527-231
5Hibernian208572422229
6Aberdeen208392524127
7Dundee Utd207491623-725
8Livingston2055101626-1020
9St Mirren2031071831-1319
10Ross County2046102735-818
11Dundee2044121837-1916
12St Johnstone2035121125-1414
