Aberdeen v Rangers

How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|20
|16
|3
|1
|43
|14
|29
|51
|2
|Celtic
|20
|14
|3
|3
|42
|12
|30
|45
|3
|Hearts
|20
|10
|6
|4
|29
|18
|11
|36
|4
|Motherwell
|20
|9
|4
|7
|25
|27
|-2
|31
|5
|Hibernian
|20
|8
|5
|7
|24
|22
|2
|29
|6
|Aberdeen
|20
|8
|3
|9
|25
|24
|1
|27
|7
|Dundee Utd
|20
|7
|4
|9
|16
|23
|-7
|25
|8
|Livingston
|20
|5
|5
|10
|16
|26
|-10
|20
|9
|St Mirren
|20
|3
|10
|7
|18
|31
|-13
|19
|10
|Ross County
|20
|4
|6
|10
|27
|35
|-8
|18
|11
|Dundee
|20
|4
|4
|12
|18
|37
|-19
|16
|12
|St Johnstone
|20
|3
|5
|12
|11
|25
|-14
|14
Join Gary, Alan and Micah as they count down the top 10 most shocking results
Paddy and Christine McGuinness open up in a raw and intimate documentary about family life
Rachel Corsie and Leanne Crichton speak to Scotland and Reading defender Emma Mitchell.
To mark his 80th birthday, BBC Scotland delves into the stories behind Sir Alex Ferguson's time at Aberdeen and Manchester United.
Almost 100 Scottish Premiership players are in the final few months of their contract. Who makes your XI of potential free agents?
Football titans assemble to honour the late Walter Smith in a new BBC documentary featuring Sir Alex Ferguson, previously unseen footage and famous tunnel profanity.
Olympic success, a four-belt boxing champion and other memorable moments made it a landmark 2021 for Scottish sport.
Fearless 82-year-old Scot Murdoch McGregor is the UK sailor of the year for 2021 after his incredible solo voyage made him the oldest person to circumnavigate Britain.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland