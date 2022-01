Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Jay Henderson's stunning strike gave St Mirren the lead

St Mirren ended a torrid run of 11 games without a win with an impressive 2-1 Scottish Premiership victory at Dundee United.

Jay Henderson's rocket from the edge of the box set the tone as the visitors dominated proceedings, and Eamonn Brophy scored what would prove to be the winner from close range.

United, who introduced new signing Tony Watt from the bench, hit back through an Alan Power own goal and pushed hard for a leveller, but ultimately slipped to a sixth defeat on the bounce.

Despite the loss, Thomas Courts' side stay seventh, while St Mirren are now six points above the relegation play-off places in ninth.

