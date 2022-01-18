Livingston sink Dundee with Anderson double

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Livingston hero Bruce Anderson rattles in his second shot of the game

Bruce Anderson scored twice as Livingston moved further away from the wrong end of the Premiership and deepened Dundee's relegation worries.

Anderson tucked in his first moments after his shot had been touched on to the crossbar and over by Adam Legzdins.

The second also came from a corner as the striker reacted quickest to a blocked shot from Ayo Obileye.

Dundee have now lost six in a row and remain two points in front of bottom side St Johnstone.

The visitors' best chance fell to Paul McGowan but the veteran midfielder failed to round goalkeeper Max Stryjek with the score at 1-0.

Stryjek also made a good diving save to keep out a Paul McMullan strike early in the first half but Dundee largely lacked menace in the final third.

With a rollicking pace seldom relenting on the wet artificial surface, Anderson had an attempted lob saved at the edge of the penalty area by the advancing Legzdins, before he was denied by a goal-line block.

A cross from Nicky Devlin had players slipping and sliding in front of goal, but Anderson could not find a gap between the keeper and two covering defenders.

The second half was just a minute old when Anderson hammered a rising shot on target from 16 yards, only for Legzdins to get fingertips on it to deflect the ball onto the crossbar.

But Anderson was soon celebrating as he squeezed a shot home at the back post from the resultant corner.

McGowan fluffed his big moment as he ran on to a flicked header, showing too much of the ball to Stryjek, who did well to scoop it from the toes of the Dundee man.

The visitors were then caught napping at a corner again. A fierce shot from Obileye was kept out by Legzdins but Anderson was first to the loose ball and manufactured room for a shot with some nifty footwork before rifling in angled strike that would take his side nine points clear of St Johnstone and to within two points of seventh-placed Dundee United.

As Dundee pressed for a way back there was a scare for Stryjek as he fumbled a corner just wide under little pressure and deep into stoppage time the home goalkeeper managed to fend off a powerful free-kick from substitute Leigh Griffiths.

