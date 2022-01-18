Scottish Premiership
Livingston 2 Dundee 0

Livingston sink Dundee with Anderson double

By Colin Moffat
BBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Bruce Anderson rattles in his second shot of the game
Livingston hero Bruce Anderson rattles in his second shot of the game

Bruce Anderson scored twice as Livingston moved further away from the wrong end of the Premiership and deepened Dundee's relegation worries.

Anderson tucked in his first moments after his shot had been touched on to the crossbar and over by Adam Legzdins.

The second also came from a corner as the striker reacted quickest to a blocked shot from Ayo Obileye.

Dundee have now lost six in a row and remain two points in front of bottom side St Johnstone.

The visitors' best chance fell to Paul McGowan but the veteran midfielder failed to round goalkeeper Max Stryjek with the score at 1-0.

Stryjek also made a good diving save to keep out a Paul McMullan strike early in the first half but Dundee largely lacked menace in the final third.

With a rollicking pace seldom relenting on the wet artificial surface, Anderson had an attempted lob saved at the edge of the penalty area by the advancing Legzdins, before he was denied by a goal-line block.

A cross from Nicky Devlin had players slipping and sliding in front of goal, but Anderson could not find a gap between the keeper and two covering defenders.

The second half was just a minute old when Anderson hammered a rising shot on target from 16 yards, only for Legzdins to get fingertips on it to deflect the ball onto the crossbar.

But Anderson was soon celebrating as he squeezed a shot home at the back post from the resultant corner.

McGowan fluffed his big moment as he ran on to a flicked header, showing too much of the ball to Stryjek, who did well to scoop it from the toes of the Dundee man.

The visitors were then caught napping at a corner again. A fierce shot from Obileye was kept out by Legzdins but Anderson was first to the loose ball and manufactured room for a shot with some nifty footwork before rifling in angled strike that would take his side nine points clear of St Johnstone and to within two points of seventh-placed Dundee United.

As Dundee pressed for a way back there was a scare for Stryjek as he fumbled a corner just wide under little pressure and deep into stoppage time the home goalkeeper managed to fend off a powerful free-kick from substitute Leigh Griffiths.

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 32Stryjek
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6Obileye
  • 29PenriceSubstituted forLongridgeat 84'minutes
  • 18HoltBooked at 48mins
  • 8PittmanBooked at 43mins
  • 33Omeonga
  • 14BaileySubstituted forForrestat 73'minutes
  • 9AndersonSubstituted forMontañoat 84'minutes
  • 22ShinnieBooked at 29minsSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 7Jacobs
  • 11Montaño
  • 15Boyes
  • 17Forrest
  • 21McMillan
  • 23Chukwuemeka
  • 36Maley
  • 37Kabia

Dundee

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Legzdins
  • 2Kerr
  • 6McGhee
  • 4Fontaine
  • 3MarshallSubstituted forElliottat 7'minutes
  • 10McGowanSubstituted forJakubiakat 65'minutes
  • 26AdamBooked at 49minsSubstituted forMulliganat 58'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 24AndersonBooked at 19mins
  • 18McMullanSubstituted forGriffithsat 65'minutes
  • 9Mullen
  • 17McCowan

Substitutes

  • 7Jakubiak
  • 8Byrne
  • 15Mulligan
  • 16Elliott
  • 19Robertson
  • 21Lawlor
  • 29Griffiths
  • 35Cummings
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 2, Dundee 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 2, Dundee 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Max Anderson (Dundee).

  4. Post update

    Cristian Montaño (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leigh Griffiths (Dundee) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Livingston).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alex Jakubiak (Dundee).

  9. Post update

    Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Jakubiak (Dundee) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cammy Kerr with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Jason Holt (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Mullen (Dundee).

  13. Post update

    Offside, Dundee. Cammy Kerr tries a through ball, but Daniel Mullen is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Livingston).

  15. Post update

    Max Anderson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Booking

    Josh Mulligan (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Nicky Devlin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Josh Mulligan (Dundee).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel Mullen (Dundee) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke McCowan.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Cristian Montaño replaces Bruce Anderson.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers20163143142951
2Celtic20143342123045
3Hearts20106429181136
4Motherwell209472527-231
5Hibernian208572422229
6Aberdeen208392524127
7Dundee Utd207491623-725
8Livingston2055101626-1020
9St Mirren2031071831-1319
10Ross County2046102735-818
11Dundee2044121837-1916
12St Johnstone2035121125-1414
View full Scottish Premiership table

