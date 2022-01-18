Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ross County forward Regan Charles-Cook netted twice with the home side down to 10 men

Regan Charles-Cook inspired 10-man Ross County to a priceless Scottish Premiership win over Motherwell.

The home side took the lead against the run of play when Sondre Solholm swiped into his own net just before the break.

The visitors deservedly levelled with Jordan Roberts' fine 20-yard strike before Jordan Tillson was shown a red card for a reckless lunge.

But the hosts rallied and regained the lead through Charles-Cook, who added a third from the spot.

The victory keeps Malky Mackay's side 10th, but they are now seven points clear of the foot of the table.

Graham Alexander's men, who remain fourth, will view this as a huge missed opportunity after wasteful finishing and cheap defending.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Ross County Ross County Ross County

Motherwell Motherwell Motherwell Ross County Starting XI Avg Squad number 31 Player name Maynard-Brewer Average rating 6.24 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Randall Average rating 8.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Drysdale Average rating 7.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Iacovitti Average rating 7.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Vokins Average rating 7.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Cancola Average rating 6.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Spittal Average rating 6.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Hungbo Average rating 6.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Callachan Average rating 7.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Charles-Cook Average rating 7.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name White Average rating 7.55 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 10 Player name Samuel Average rating 7.10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Burroughs Average rating 6.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Ramsay Average rating 7.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Tillson Average rating 6.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Motherwell Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Kelly Average rating 5.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name O'Donnell Average rating 5.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Mugabi Average rating 5.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Solholm Johansen Average rating 5.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name McGinley Average rating 5.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Donnelly Average rating 5.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Maguire Average rating 5.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Goss Average rating 6.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Woolery Average rating 5.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name van Veen Average rating 5.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Roberts Average rating 5.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 17 Player name Amaluzor Average rating 3.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Shields Average rating 2.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10