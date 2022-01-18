Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County3MotherwellMotherwell1

Ross County 3-1 Motherwell: Charles-Cook inspires 10-man hosts to vital victory

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Charles-Cook goal v Motherwell
Ross County forward Regan Charles-Cook netted twice with the home side down to 10 men

Regan Charles-Cook inspired 10-man Ross County to a priceless Scottish Premiership win over Motherwell.

The home side took the lead against the run of play when Sondre Solholm swiped into his own net just before the break.

The visitors deservedly levelled with Jordan Roberts' fine 20-yard strike before Jordan Tillson was shown a red card for a reckless lunge.

But the hosts rallied and regained the lead through Charles-Cook, who added a third from the spot.

The victory keeps Malky Mackay's side 10th, but they are now seven points clear of the foot of the table.

Graham Alexander's men, who remain fourth, will view this as a huge missed opportunity after wasteful finishing and cheap defending.

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 2Randall
  • 20Drysdale
  • 16Iacovitti
  • 3Vokins
  • 4CancolaSubstituted forTillsonat 29'minutesBooked at 59mins
  • 7Spittal
  • 23HungboSubstituted forSamuelat 19'minutes
  • 8Callachan
  • 17Charles-CookBooked at 60minsSubstituted forRamsayat 82'minutes
  • 26WhiteSubstituted forBurroughsat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 9Samuel
  • 10Samuel
  • 18Burroughs
  • 19Ramsay
  • 22Tillson
  • 24Paton
  • 30Wright
  • 32Mackinnon

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 2O'DonnellBooked at 63mins
  • 5Mugabi
  • 21Solholm Johansen
  • 19McGinley
  • 22Donnelly
  • 6MaguireSubstituted forShieldsat 78'minutes
  • 27Goss
  • 7WoolerySubstituted forAmaluzorat 87'minutes
  • 9van Veen
  • 28RobertsBooked at 60mins

Substitutes

  • 3Carroll
  • 12Fox
  • 15O'Connor
  • 16Slattery
  • 17Amaluzor
  • 18Cornelius
  • 23Grimshaw
  • 29Shields
  • 31Morrison
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home5
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 3, Motherwell 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 3, Motherwell 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Connor Shields with a cross following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Nathan McGinley (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kayne Ramsay (Ross County).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Nathan McGinley.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Justin Amaluzor replaces Kaiyne Woolery.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell).

  9. Post update

    Jack Burroughs (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Ross County. Connor Randall tries a through ball, but Ross Callachan is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Connor Shields.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell).

  13. Post update

    Dominic Samuel (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Jack Burroughs replaces Jordan White.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Kayne Ramsay replaces Regan Charles-Cook.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Motherwell. Sondre Solholm Johansen tries a through ball, but Kevin van Veen is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sondre Solholm Johansen (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Jake Vokins.

  19. Post update

    Goal! Ross County 3, Motherwell 1. Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  20. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers20163143142951
2Celtic20143342123045
3Hearts20106429181136
4Motherwell209472527-231
5Hibernian208572422229
6Aberdeen208392524127
7Dundee Utd207491623-725
8Livingston2055101626-1020
9St Mirren2031071831-1319
10Ross County2046102735-818
11Dundee2044121837-1916
12St Johnstone2035121125-1414
View full Scottish Premiership table

