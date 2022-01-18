Match ends, Ross County 3, Motherwell 1.
Regan Charles-Cook inspired 10-man Ross County to a priceless Scottish Premiership win over Motherwell.
The home side took the lead against the run of play when Sondre Solholm swiped into his own net just before the break.
The visitors deservedly levelled with Jordan Roberts' fine 20-yard strike before Jordan Tillson was shown a red card for a reckless lunge.
But the hosts rallied and regained the lead through Charles-Cook, who added a third from the spot.
The victory keeps Malky Mackay's side 10th, but they are now seven points clear of the foot of the table.
Graham Alexander's men, who remain fourth, will view this as a huge missed opportunity after wasteful finishing and cheap defending.
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 2Randall
- 20Drysdale
- 16Iacovitti
- 3Vokins
- 4CancolaSubstituted forTillsonat 29'minutesBooked at 59mins
- 7Spittal
- 23HungboSubstituted forSamuelat 19'minutes
- 8Callachan
- 17Charles-CookBooked at 60minsSubstituted forRamsayat 82'minutes
- 26WhiteSubstituted forBurroughsat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Laidlaw
- 9Samuel
- 10Samuel
- 18Burroughs
- 19Ramsay
- 22Tillson
- 24Paton
- 30Wright
- 32Mackinnon
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kelly
- 2O'DonnellBooked at 63mins
- 5Mugabi
- 21Solholm Johansen
- 19McGinley
- 22Donnelly
- 6MaguireSubstituted forShieldsat 78'minutes
- 27Goss
- 7WoolerySubstituted forAmaluzorat 87'minutes
- 9van Veen
- 28RobertsBooked at 60mins
Substitutes
- 3Carroll
- 12Fox
- 15O'Connor
- 16Slattery
- 17Amaluzor
- 18Cornelius
- 23Grimshaw
- 29Shields
- 31Morrison
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 3, Motherwell 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Connor Shields with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Nathan McGinley (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Kayne Ramsay (Ross County).
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Nathan McGinley.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Justin Amaluzor replaces Kaiyne Woolery.
Post update
Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell).
Post update
Jack Burroughs (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Offside, Ross County. Connor Randall tries a through ball, but Ross Callachan is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Connor Shields.
Post update
Foul by Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell).
Post update
Dominic Samuel (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Jack Burroughs replaces Jordan White.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Kayne Ramsay replaces Regan Charles-Cook.
Post update
Offside, Motherwell. Sondre Solholm Johansen tries a through ball, but Kevin van Veen is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sondre Solholm Johansen (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Jake Vokins.
Post update
Goal! Ross County 3, Motherwell 1. Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) with a hand ball in the penalty area.