Hartlepool United v Tranmere Rovers

Timi Odusina (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Hartlepool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Killip
- 2Sterry
- 16Byrne
- 5Odusina
- 3Ferguson
- 28Morris
- 8Featherstone
- 22Crawford
- 10Molyneux
- 7Bogle
- 12Grey
Substitutes
- 4Liddle
- 6Shelton
- 11Carver
- 20Ogle
- 21Fletcher
- 30White
- 31Bilokapic
Tranmere
Formation 4-4-2
- 25Doohan
- 2Dacres-Cogley
- 5Davies
- 26Clarke
- 3MacDonald
- 7Morris
- 17Foley
- 19Warrington
- 15Hawkes
- 12Jolley
- 10Hemmings
Substitutes
- 4Knight-Percival
- 6Merrie
- 9Dieseruvwe
- 13Murphy
- 14McManaman
- 21McPake
- 27Burton
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Charlie Jolley (Tranmere Rovers).
Foul by Omar Bogle (Hartlepool United).
Tom Davies (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis Warrington (Tranmere Rovers).
Attempt missed. Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jamie Sterry.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Tom Davies.
Foul by Peter Clarke (Tranmere Rovers).
Omar Bogle (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicky Featherstone following a set piece situation.
Foul by Sam Foley (Tranmere Rovers).
Tom Crawford (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Calum MacDonald (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
