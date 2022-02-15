League Two
HartlepoolHartlepool United0TranmereTranmere Rovers0

Hartlepool United v Tranmere Rovers

Line-ups

Hartlepool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Killip
  • 2Sterry
  • 16Byrne
  • 5Odusina
  • 3Ferguson
  • 28Morris
  • 8Featherstone
  • 22Crawford
  • 10Molyneux
  • 7Bogle
  • 12Grey

Substitutes

  • 4Liddle
  • 6Shelton
  • 11Carver
  • 20Ogle
  • 21Fletcher
  • 30White
  • 31Bilokapic

Tranmere

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Doohan
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 5Davies
  • 26Clarke
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Morris
  • 17Foley
  • 19Warrington
  • 15Hawkes
  • 12Jolley
  • 10Hemmings

Substitutes

  • 4Knight-Percival
  • 6Merrie
  • 9Dieseruvwe
  • 13Murphy
  • 14McManaman
  • 21McPake
  • 27Burton
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match Stats

Home TeamHartlepoolAway TeamTranmere
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Timi Odusina (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Jolley (Tranmere Rovers).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Omar Bogle (Hartlepool United).

  4. Post update

    Tom Davies (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Warrington (Tranmere Rovers).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jamie Sterry.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Tom Davies.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Peter Clarke (Tranmere Rovers).

  10. Post update

    Omar Bogle (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nicky Featherstone following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sam Foley (Tranmere Rovers).

  13. Post update

    Tom Crawford (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Calum MacDonald (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United).

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green30199261243766
2Tranmere32168833211256
3Northampton30157835251052
4Exeter301311641291250
5Sutton United3114894536950
6Mansfield2914783932749
7Newport3113994941848
8Swindon30121084638846
9Port Vale28128841291244
10Salford31128113529644
11Harrogate30118114644241
12Bristol Rovers29118103739-241
13Bradford3191393636040
14Crawley30117123741-440
15Hartlepool30108122938-938
16Leyton Orient29712103829933
17Stevenage32712133046-1633
18Walsall3088143139-832
19Rochdale2861393538-331
20Barrow31710143039-931
21Colchester30710132841-1331
22Carlisle30610142342-1928
23Oldham2968152846-1826
24Scunthorpe31410172253-3122
View full League Two table

