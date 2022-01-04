League Two
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers19:45ExeterExeter City
Venue: The Fully Charged New Lawn

Forest Green Rovers v Exeter City

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green21145245202547
2Northampton2212463122940
3Sutton United2312383528739
4Tranmere2211562014638
5Swindon2210753426837
6Port Vale21105635231235
7Newport239863832635
8Exeter228953326733
9Mansfield229582728-132
10Leyton Orient22710537211631
11Harrogate228683531430
12Bradford2261152926329
13Walsall227872827129
14Crawley218492631-528
15Hartlepool2384112434-1028
16Salford217682421327
17Rochdale226973030027
18Bristol Rovers217592733-626
19Barrow2358102328-523
20Colchester215791728-1122
21Carlisle2257101629-1322
22Stevenage2348111636-2020
23Scunthorpe23310101938-1919
24Oldham2446142239-1718
