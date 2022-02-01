League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town19:45MansfieldMansfield Town
Venue: EnviroVent Stadium, England

Harrogate Town v Mansfield Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Oxley
  • 7Thomson
  • 23McArdle
  • 33Richards
  • 3Page
  • 22Diarra
  • 4Falkingham
  • 16Pattison
  • 21Diamond
  • 8Kavanagh
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 6Burrell
  • 9Beck
  • 13Cracknell
  • 18Muldoon
  • 19Austerfield
  • 20Legge

Mansfield

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Bishop
  • 4Hewitt
  • 35O'Toole
  • 12Hawkins
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 25Stirk
  • 8O Clarke
  • 16Quinn
  • 10Maris
  • 9Bowery
  • 18Oates

Substitutes

  • 11Johnson
  • 14Perch
  • 15Burke
  • 23Wallace
  • 24Stech
  • 26Law
  • 34Akins
Referee:
Christopher Pollard

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green26177255213458
2Tranmere2714672819948
3Newport28138746351147
4Sutton United27145843331047
5Northampton2613673324945
6Mansfield2613583731644
7Swindon2611964132942
8Exeter261011537261141
9Port Vale25116837271039
10Salford28107113128337
11Bradford2781273432236
12Bristol Rovers2510693436-236
13Crawley26105113136-535
14Harrogate2596103838033
15Leyton Orient25711737241332
16Hartlepool2787122537-1231
17Stevenage28710112842-1431
18Rochdale2561183032-229
19Walsall2778123037-729
20Carlisle2769121935-1627
21Barrow2768132735-826
22Colchester2668122336-1326
23Oldham2647152242-2019
24Scunthorpe28310152149-2819
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC