League Two
SalfordSalford City19:45CarlisleCarlisle United
Venue: Peninsula Stadium, England

Salford City v Carlisle United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Salford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1King
  • 32Shephard
  • 5Eastham
  • 16Turnbull
  • 6Ndaba
  • 4Lowe
  • 17Kelly
  • 37Thomas-Asante
  • 7Watson
  • 10Hunter
  • 19Smith

Substitutes

  • 8Lund
  • 18McAleny
  • 22Golden
  • 31Torrance
  • 33Loughlan
  • 42Vassell

Carlisle

Formation 4-4-2

  • 33Howard
  • 32Senior
  • 6Simeu
  • 5McDonald
  • 3Armer
  • 27Gibson
  • 8Guy
  • 12Mellish
  • 11Dickenson
  • 9Alessandra
  • 30Patrick

Substitutes

  • 1Norman
  • 7Riley
  • 16Feeney
  • 17Whelan
  • 25Fishburn
  • 28Roberts
  • 29Omotoye
Referee:
Simon Mather

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green26177255213458
2Tranmere2714672819948
3Newport28138746351147
4Sutton United27145843331047
5Northampton2613673324945
6Mansfield2613583731644
7Swindon2611964132942
8Exeter261011537261141
9Port Vale25116837271039
10Salford28107113128337
11Bradford2781273432236
12Bristol Rovers2510693436-236
13Crawley26105113136-535
14Harrogate2596103838033
15Leyton Orient25711737241332
16Hartlepool2787122537-1231
17Stevenage28710112842-1431
18Rochdale2561183032-229
19Walsall2778123037-729
20Carlisle2769121935-1627
21Barrow2768132735-826
22Colchester2668122336-1326
23Oldham2647152242-2019
24Scunthorpe28310152149-2819
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC