Salford City v Carlisle United

SalfordSalford City19:45CarlisleCarlisle United
Line-ups
Salford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1King
- 32Shephard
- 5Eastham
- 16Turnbull
- 6Ndaba
- 4Lowe
- 17Kelly
- 37Thomas-Asante
- 7Watson
- 10Hunter
- 19Smith
Substitutes
- 8Lund
- 18McAleny
- 22Golden
- 31Torrance
- 33Loughlan
- 42Vassell
Carlisle
Formation 4-4-2
- 33Howard
- 32Senior
- 6Simeu
- 5McDonald
- 3Armer
- 27Gibson
- 8Guy
- 12Mellish
- 11Dickenson
- 9Alessandra
- 30Patrick
Substitutes
- 1Norman
- 7Riley
- 16Feeney
- 17Whelan
- 25Fishburn
- 28Roberts
- 29Omotoye
- Referee:
- Simon Mather
Match report will appear here