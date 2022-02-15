League One
BurtonBurton Albion3BoltonBolton Wanderers0

Burton Albion v Bolton Wanderers

Line-ups

Burton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 24Garratt
  • 12Hughes
  • 2Brayford
  • 16Shaughnessy
  • 37Hamer
  • 25Gilligan
  • 38Mancienne
  • 22Kokolo
  • 8Powell
  • 15Saydee
  • 9Ahadme

Substitutes

  • 1Kovar
  • 10Chapman
  • 18Blake-Tracy
  • 23Taylor
  • 26Leak
  • 29Maddox
  • 40Lakin

Bolton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 19Trafford
  • 15Aimson
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 6Johnston
  • 13Fossey
  • 4Williams
  • 32Dempsey
  • 3John
  • 22Sadlier
  • 9Bödvarsson
  • 11Bakayoko

Substitutes

  • 10Charles
  • 14Amaechi
  • 16Morley
  • 17Afolayan
  • 25Thomason
  • 27Baptiste
  • 29Gordon
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match Stats

Home TeamBurtonAway TeamBolton
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Burton Albion 3, Bolton Wanderers 0. John Brayford (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Hughes following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Will Aimson.

  3. Post update

    Foul by George Johnston (Bolton Wanderers).

  4. Post update

    Ciaran Gilligan (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Burton Albion 2, Bolton Wanderers 0. John Brayford (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Powell with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by George Johnston.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieran Sadlier (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Burton Albion 1, Bolton Wanderers 0. Joe Powell (Burton Albion) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conor Shaughnessy with a headed pass.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Conor Shaughnessy (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Thomas Hamer.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Brayford (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Conor Shaughnessy (Burton Albion).

  12. Post update

    Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Burton Albion. Joe Powell tries a through ball, but William Kokolo is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers).

  15. Post update

    Christian Saydee (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham31215557183968
2Wigan29186550272360
3MK Dons32169751341757
4Sunderland32167956441255
5Wycombe31159747351254
6Plymouth30158752361653
7Oxford Utd32158956411553
8Sheff Wed31141074234852
9Ipswich321391049381148
10Bolton32136134744345
11Portsmouth30128103831744
12Burton32127134140143
13Accrington31127124147-643
14Charlton31116144139239
15Cheltenham31912103849-1139
16Cambridge31911114045-538
17Lincoln City3199133640-436
18Shrewsbury32810142833-534
19Fleetwood31711134453-932
20Wimbledon31613123747-1031
21Morecambe3279164361-1830
22Gillingham32511162653-2726
23Crewe3258192656-3023
24Doncaster3365222263-4123
View full League One table

