Burton Albion v Bolton Wanderers

Goal! Burton Albion 3, Bolton Wanderers 0. John Brayford (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Hughes following a corner.
Line-ups
Burton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 24Garratt
- 12Hughes
- 2Brayford
- 16Shaughnessy
- 37Hamer
- 25Gilligan
- 38Mancienne
- 22Kokolo
- 8Powell
- 15Saydee
- 9Ahadme
Substitutes
- 1Kovar
- 10Chapman
- 18Blake-Tracy
- 23Taylor
- 26Leak
- 29Maddox
- 40Lakin
Bolton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 19Trafford
- 15Aimson
- 5Almeida Santos
- 6Johnston
- 13Fossey
- 4Williams
- 32Dempsey
- 3John
- 22Sadlier
- 9Bödvarsson
- 11Bakayoko
Substitutes
- 10Charles
- 14Amaechi
- 16Morley
- 17Afolayan
- 25Thomason
- 27Baptiste
- 29Gordon
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Will Aimson.
Post update
Foul by George Johnston (Bolton Wanderers).
Post update
Ciaran Gilligan (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Burton Albion 2, Bolton Wanderers 0. John Brayford (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Powell with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by George Johnston.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kieran Sadlier (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Burton Albion 1, Bolton Wanderers 0. Joe Powell (Burton Albion) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Conor Shaughnessy with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Conor Shaughnessy (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Thomas Hamer.
Post update
Attempt blocked. John Brayford (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Conor Shaughnessy (Burton Albion).
Post update
Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Burton Albion. Joe Powell tries a through ball, but William Kokolo is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers).
Post update
Christian Saydee (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
