Charlton Athletic v Gillingham

CharltonCharlton Athletic19:45GillinghamGillingham
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rotherham
|37
|23
|8
|6
|62
|21
|41
|77
|2
|Wigan
|35
|22
|7
|6
|60
|33
|27
|73
|3
|MK Dons
|38
|21
|10
|7
|63
|38
|25
|73
|4
|Oxford Utd
|38
|20
|8
|10
|73
|48
|25
|68
|5
|Sunderland
|38
|19
|9
|10
|66
|48
|18
|66
|6
|Plymouth
|36
|19
|8
|9
|59
|39
|20
|65
|7
|Sheff Wed
|36
|18
|10
|8
|59
|40
|19
|64
|8
|Wycombe
|37
|17
|11
|9
|61
|47
|14
|62
|9
|Ipswich
|38
|16
|12
|10
|57
|39
|18
|60
|10
|Portsmouth
|36
|16
|10
|10
|53
|38
|15
|58
|11
|Bolton
|38
|16
|7
|15
|59
|49
|10
|55
|12
|Accrington
|36
|14
|7
|15
|46
|58
|-12
|49
|13
|Cheltenham
|37
|11
|14
|12
|52
|60
|-8
|47
|14
|Burton
|38
|13
|8
|17
|48
|58
|-10
|47
|15
|Cambridge
|37
|11
|12
|14
|46
|58
|-12
|45
|16
|Lincoln City
|36
|11
|8
|17
|42
|49
|-7
|41
|17
|Charlton
|36
|11
|7
|18
|42
|49
|-7
|40
|18
|Shrewsbury
|37
|9
|12
|16
|32
|37
|-5
|39
|19
|Fleetwood
|36
|7
|12
|17
|50
|66
|-16
|33
|20
|Wimbledon
|37
|6
|15
|16
|39
|58
|-19
|33
|21
|Gillingham
|37
|7
|12
|18
|29
|58
|-29
|33
|22
|Morecambe
|37
|7
|11
|19
|46
|70
|-24
|32
|23
|Doncaster
|38
|8
|5
|25
|28
|73
|-45
|29
|24
|Crewe
|37
|6
|7
|24
|30
|68
|-38
|25
