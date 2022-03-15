League One
CharltonCharlton Athletic19:45GillinghamGillingham
Venue: The Valley

Charlton Athletic v Gillingham

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham37238662214177
2Wigan35227660332773
3MK Dons382110763382573
4Oxford Utd382081073482568
5Sunderland381991066481866
6Plymouth36198959392065
7Sheff Wed361810859401964
8Wycombe371711961471462
9Ipswich3816121057391860
10Portsmouth3616101053381558
11Bolton381671559491055
12Accrington36147154658-1249
13Cheltenham371114125260-847
14Burton38138174858-1047
15Cambridge371112144658-1245
16Lincoln City36118174249-741
17Charlton36117184249-740
18Shrewsbury37912163237-539
19Fleetwood36712175066-1633
20Wimbledon37615163958-1933
21Gillingham37712182958-2933
22Morecambe37711194670-2432
23Doncaster3885252873-4529
24Crewe3767243068-3825
