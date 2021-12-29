League One
IpswichIpswich Town19:45WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Wycombe Wanderers

Match report will appear here.

Wednesday 29th December 2021

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham23145443162747
2Sunderland23144542261646
3Wigan21143440202045
4Plymouth24127538251343
5Wycombe22126436261042
6Oxford Utd22116536241239
7MK Dons22115642291338
8Sheff Wed2291033021937
9Portsmouth2210662822636
10Accrington23103103039-933
11Ipswich237883834429
12Charlton2385103028229
13Burton2284102428-428
14Cheltenham237792942-1328
15Bolton2275102933-426
16Cambridge236893238-626
17Wimbledon206773032-225
18Shrewsbury2374122529-425
19Fleetwood2357113643-722
20Lincoln City2257102431-722
21Morecambe2255122944-1520
22Gillingham2238111834-1617
23Doncaster2244141339-2616
24Crewe2236131938-1915
View full League One table

