Championship
BlackpoolBlackpool1MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough2

Blackpool 1-2 Middlesbrough: Late Duncan Watmore winner gives Boro victory

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments21

Andraz Sporar
Andraz Sporar netted for the third match running at Blackpool

Duncan Watmore's stoppage-time winner gave Middlesbrough victory at Blackpool in a dramatic finish at Bloomfield Road.

Watmore turned in a cross from the impressive Isaiah Jones just moments after Shayne Lavery had pounced on Dael Fry's error to stroke in a 91st-minute equaliser.

Andraz Sporar had earlier put Boro ahead in the second half as he met a low pass from Jones with a clever backheel flick across home goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw.

But the late winner was tough on Blackpool, who twice struck the post after the break through Gary Madine and Callum Connolly's glancing header.

Blackpool were further depleted by injuries and a positive Covid-19 test following their late Boxing Day defeat at Huddersfield, and Chris Wilder's in-form side duly bossed the first half.

Grimshaw saved from Onel Hernandez when one-on-one, Lee Peltier somehow directed an effort wide from just yards out as he ran on to Jones' drilled low cross, and Sporar was denied by a block.

Yet the Tangerines, who have lost five of their past six in the Championship, bounced back well and Sporar's opener came against the run of play.

Fry deflected Connolly's low drive inches wide of his own goal after the break, while Marvin Ekpiteta headed straight at Boro goalkeeper Joe Lumley from five yards as the hosts chased an equaliser.

Lavery looked to have earned a deserved point after Fry failed to deal with a long ball into the box - ending a run of four clean sheets - only for second-half substitute Watmore to stun the hosts.

Boro, unbeaten in six matches, remain fifth in the Championship but closed the gap to second-placed Fulham to six points, while Blackpool, who have just one win in their last 10, stay six points outside the play-off places in 13th.

Line-ups

Blackpool

Formation 5-3-2

  • 32Grimshaw
  • 35Sterling
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 26KeoghSubstituted forMitchellat 89'minutes
  • 23GrétarssonSubstituted forBowlerat 73'minutes
  • 3HusbandBooked at 44mins
  • 2ConnollyBooked at 32mins
  • 12Dougall
  • 10Anderson
  • 14Madine
  • 9YatesSubstituted forLaveryat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Bowler
  • 13Moore
  • 15Mitchell
  • 19Lavery
  • 20Casey
  • 22Hamilton
  • 37Mariette

Middlesbrough

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 22Bamba
  • 2Dijksteel
  • 6FryBooked at 40mins
  • 35Jones
  • 25CrooksBooked at 71mins
  • 17McNair
  • 7Tavernier
  • 14PeltierBooked at 89mins
  • 11SporarBooked at 61minsSubstituted forIkpeazuat 73'minutes
  • 8HernándezSubstituted forWatmoreat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 4Hall
  • 9Ikpeazu
  • 10Payero
  • 18Watmore
  • 23Léa Siliki
  • 28Daniels
Referee:
Steve Martin
Attendance:
30,428

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamMiddlesbrough
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Blackpool 1, Middlesbrough 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Blackpool 1, Middlesbrough 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Connolly (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Keshi Anderson.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Blackpool 1, Middlesbrough 2. Duncan Watmore (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Isaiah Jones.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Shayne Lavery (Blackpool).

  6. Post update

    Anfernee Dijksteel (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Blackpool 1, Middlesbrough 1. Shayne Lavery (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackpool. Demetri Mitchell replaces Richard Keogh.

  9. Booking

    Lee Peltier (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Kenneth Dougall.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Husband (Blackpool) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Keshi Anderson with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Sol Bamba.

  13. Post update

    Callum Connolly (Blackpool) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Josh Bowler with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Sol Bamba.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marvin Ekpiteta (Blackpool) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Josh Bowler with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Dael Fry.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Connolly (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Uche Ikpeazu (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Richard Keogh (Blackpool).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Middlesbrough. Uche Ikpeazu replaces Andraz Sporar.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by Soronprfb, today at 22:23

    Wow! Not the best display and very much lived dangerously at times... But another fantastic result!

  • Comment posted by JONBOY, today at 22:14

    Was Warnock right to leave? This is a Boro side capable of a play-off push

  • Comment posted by clodagh rubbish, today at 22:01

    Who will Gibson blame when boro blow it this time , can’t be Derbys fault every season

    • Reply posted by Redcar Rock, today at 22:14

      Redcar Rock replied:
      🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Crusoe, today at 22:00

    On a roll with right guy in charge

  • Comment posted by philip edwards, today at 21:59

    Is that attendance figure correct? If it is right a marvellous crowd of 30, 428 for a game against Middlesbrough on a miserable Wednesday night!!

    • Reply posted by Sir Tom Finney, today at 22:04

      Sir Tom Finney replied:
      Even though the capacity is only about 13000+ for the lashers tinpot stadium, they will still claim this as their highest attendance.

  • Comment posted by Sir Tom Finney, today at 21:59

    Well done Boro!

    Looks like Wilder is doing the job for you.

    The donkey lashers' will slide back down the lower leagues again.

    • Reply posted by steve, today at 22:06

      steve replied:
      2-0.... and we haven't bottled any games to inch closer to the transfer window.

  • Comment posted by Tudders, today at 21:58

    Not the perfect performance, but its the result that counts. Jones is looking like a super player, and Sporar is certainly starting to get to grips with the EFL. Hope Wilder can stave off any PL clubs from snatching any of the squad.

  • Comment posted by whenskiesrgrey, today at 21:57

    Dare to believe..

    #UTB ❤️

    • Reply posted by Michael, today at 21:59

      Michael replied:
      #believe

  • Comment posted by BLACKPOOLFATBLOKE, today at 21:55

    Attendance 30,428??? I think not

    • Reply posted by Sir Tom Finney, today at 22:00

      Sir Tom Finney replied:
      Maybe over two whole seasons you lot will get that!

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 29th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth24137438201846
2Fulham23136451193245
3Blackburn24136543281545
4West Brom24118530181241
5Middlesbrough2511682924539
6Huddersfield2410683129236
7QPR2210573328535
8Stoke2210572621535
9Nottm Forest249783227534
10Coventry239772927234
11Millwall238962524133
12Sheff Utd229582928132
13Blackpool2586112632-630
14Luton227873127429
15Preston227782428-428
16Swansea227692631-527
17Birmingham2376102230-827
18Bristol City2376102635-927
19Hull2365122028-823
20Cardiff2264122539-1422
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2354142044-2419
23Barnsley2428141636-2014
24Derby2361071921-27
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport