Andraz Sporar netted for the third match running at Blackpool

Duncan Watmore's stoppage-time winner gave Middlesbrough victory at Blackpool in a dramatic finish at Bloomfield Road.

Watmore turned in a cross from the impressive Isaiah Jones just moments after Shayne Lavery had pounced on Dael Fry's error to stroke in a 91st-minute equaliser.

Andraz Sporar had earlier put Boro ahead in the second half as he met a low pass from Jones with a clever backheel flick across home goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw.

But the late winner was tough on Blackpool, who twice struck the post after the break through Gary Madine and Callum Connolly's glancing header.

Blackpool were further depleted by injuries and a positive Covid-19 test following their late Boxing Day defeat at Huddersfield, and Chris Wilder's in-form side duly bossed the first half.

Grimshaw saved from Onel Hernandez when one-on-one, Lee Peltier somehow directed an effort wide from just yards out as he ran on to Jones' drilled low cross, and Sporar was denied by a block.

Yet the Tangerines, who have lost five of their past six in the Championship, bounced back well and Sporar's opener came against the run of play.

Fry deflected Connolly's low drive inches wide of his own goal after the break, while Marvin Ekpiteta headed straight at Boro goalkeeper Joe Lumley from five yards as the hosts chased an equaliser.

Lavery looked to have earned a deserved point after Fry failed to deal with a long ball into the box - ending a run of four clean sheets - only for second-half substitute Watmore to stun the hosts.

Boro, unbeaten in six matches, remain fifth in the Championship but closed the gap to second-placed Fulham to six points, while Blackpool, who have just one win in their last 10, stay six points outside the play-off places in 13th.