Match ends, Blackpool 1, Middlesbrough 2.
Duncan Watmore's stoppage-time winner gave Middlesbrough victory at Blackpool in a dramatic finish at Bloomfield Road.
Watmore turned in a cross from the impressive Isaiah Jones just moments after Shayne Lavery had pounced on Dael Fry's error to stroke in a 91st-minute equaliser.
Andraz Sporar had earlier put Boro ahead in the second half as he met a low pass from Jones with a clever backheel flick across home goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw.
But the late winner was tough on Blackpool, who twice struck the post after the break through Gary Madine and Callum Connolly's glancing header.
Blackpool were further depleted by injuries and a positive Covid-19 test following their late Boxing Day defeat at Huddersfield, and Chris Wilder's in-form side duly bossed the first half.
Grimshaw saved from Onel Hernandez when one-on-one, Lee Peltier somehow directed an effort wide from just yards out as he ran on to Jones' drilled low cross, and Sporar was denied by a block.
Yet the Tangerines, who have lost five of their past six in the Championship, bounced back well and Sporar's opener came against the run of play.
Fry deflected Connolly's low drive inches wide of his own goal after the break, while Marvin Ekpiteta headed straight at Boro goalkeeper Joe Lumley from five yards as the hosts chased an equaliser.
Lavery looked to have earned a deserved point after Fry failed to deal with a long ball into the box - ending a run of four clean sheets - only for second-half substitute Watmore to stun the hosts.
Boro, unbeaten in six matches, remain fifth in the Championship but closed the gap to second-placed Fulham to six points, while Blackpool, who have just one win in their last 10, stay six points outside the play-off places in 13th.
Line-ups
Blackpool
Formation 5-3-2
- 32Grimshaw
- 35Sterling
- 21Ekpiteta
- 26KeoghSubstituted forMitchellat 89'minutes
- 23GrétarssonSubstituted forBowlerat 73'minutes
- 3HusbandBooked at 44mins
- 2ConnollyBooked at 32mins
- 12Dougall
- 10Anderson
- 14Madine
- 9YatesSubstituted forLaveryat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Bowler
- 13Moore
- 15Mitchell
- 19Lavery
- 20Casey
- 22Hamilton
- 37Mariette
Middlesbrough
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Lumley
- 22Bamba
- 2Dijksteel
- 6FryBooked at 40mins
- 35Jones
- 25CrooksBooked at 71mins
- 17McNair
- 7Tavernier
- 14PeltierBooked at 89mins
- 11SporarBooked at 61minsSubstituted forIkpeazuat 73'minutes
- 8HernándezSubstituted forWatmoreat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 4Hall
- 9Ikpeazu
- 10Payero
- 18Watmore
- 23Léa Siliki
- 28Daniels
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 30,428
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 1, Middlesbrough 2.
Attempt saved. Callum Connolly (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Keshi Anderson.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 1, Middlesbrough 2. Duncan Watmore (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Isaiah Jones.
Foul by Shayne Lavery (Blackpool).
Anfernee Dijksteel (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 1, Middlesbrough 1. Shayne Lavery (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution, Blackpool. Demetri Mitchell replaces Richard Keogh.
Lee Peltier (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Kenneth Dougall.
Attempt missed. James Husband (Blackpool) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Keshi Anderson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Sol Bamba.
Callum Connolly (Blackpool) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Josh Bowler with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Sol Bamba.
Attempt blocked. Marvin Ekpiteta (Blackpool) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Josh Bowler with a cross.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Dael Fry.
Attempt blocked. Callum Connolly (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Uche Ikpeazu (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Richard Keogh (Blackpool).
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Uche Ikpeazu replaces Andraz Sporar.
