Last updated on .From the section Championship

Tom Bradshaw has scored a goal in each of his last four appearances for Millwall

Tom Bradshaw's late goal saw a depleted Millwall come away from Coventry City with a 1-0 Championship victory.

The Lions were down to their final 14 first-team players and included 15-year-old Zak Lovelace as a substitute after injury and positive Covid-19 tests hit their squad.

But the Lions weathered a strong first-half performance from the Sky Blues before Bradshaw converted from close range after Benik Afobe flicked on a free-kick.

Coventry almost levelled with three minutes left but Ian Maatsen blazed an effort over the bar after being found unmarked at the back post.

Millwall - who needed permission to play 93rd-minute substitute Lovelace from both his parents and school headteacher - move up to 11th place in the Championship table, a point and a place below Coventry.

Both sides had not played for 18 days, but it was the Sky Blues who looked the better unit as Millwall boss Gary Rowett had to make do with a patched-up squad compared to the hosts, who had fewer Covid-19 cases.

Callum O'Hare forced a good save from Millwall keeper Bartosz Bialkowski mid-way through the first half before Michael Rose's header from the resulting corner was saved and Dominic Hyam's acrobatic effort from the rebound went just over the bar.

Aged 15 years and 340 days Zak Lovelace is 100 days older than Millwall's youngest-ever player, Moses Ashikodi, who made his debut in February 2003

Tyler Walker and Kyle McFadzean headed over for the Sky Blues as they continued to have the better of the game before Shaun Hutchinson and Murray Wallace went close for the Lions as the half drew to an end.

Jake Cooper, Sheyi Ojo and Mason Bennett all missed the target for Millwall in the opening 20 minutes of the second half as Coventry struggled to match their first-half endeavour.

And they were made to pay when a free-kick just inside the Coventry half was floated into the area and Bradshaw was on hand to convert after Cooper and Afobe had headed the ball on.