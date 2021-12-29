Match ends, Coventry City 0, Millwall 1.
Tom Bradshaw's late goal saw a depleted Millwall come away from Coventry City with a 1-0 Championship victory.
The Lions were down to their final 14 first-team players and included 15-year-old Zak Lovelace as a substitute after injury and positive Covid-19 tests hit their squad.
But the Lions weathered a strong first-half performance from the Sky Blues before Bradshaw converted from close range after Benik Afobe flicked on a free-kick.
Coventry almost levelled with three minutes left but Ian Maatsen blazed an effort over the bar after being found unmarked at the back post.
Millwall - who needed permission to play 93rd-minute substitute Lovelace from both his parents and school headteacher - move up to 11th place in the Championship table, a point and a place below Coventry.
Both sides had not played for 18 days, but it was the Sky Blues who looked the better unit as Millwall boss Gary Rowett had to make do with a patched-up squad compared to the hosts, who had fewer Covid-19 cases.
Callum O'Hare forced a good save from Millwall keeper Bartosz Bialkowski mid-way through the first half before Michael Rose's header from the resulting corner was saved and Dominic Hyam's acrobatic effort from the rebound went just over the bar.
Tyler Walker and Kyle McFadzean headed over for the Sky Blues as they continued to have the better of the game before Shaun Hutchinson and Murray Wallace went close for the Lions as the half drew to an end.
Jake Cooper, Sheyi Ojo and Mason Bennett all missed the target for Millwall in the opening 20 minutes of the second half as Coventry struggled to match their first-half endeavour.
And they were made to pay when a free-kick just inside the Coventry half was floated into the area and Bradshaw was on hand to convert after Cooper and Afobe had headed the ball on.
Line-ups
Coventry
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Wilson
- 15Hyam
- 5McFadzean
- 4RoseSubstituted forJonesat 87'minutes
- 20KaneBooked at 71mins
- 6KellySubstituted forAllenat 69'minutes
- 14Sheaf
- 18Maatsen
- 10O'Hare
- 24GoddenSubstituted forGyökeresat 68'minutes
- 19Walker
Substitutes
- 3Clarke-Salter
- 7Jones
- 8Allen
- 17Gyökeres
- 26Shipley
- 28Eccles
- 44Tyler
Millwall
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 33Bialkowski
- 4Hutchinson
- 15Pearce
- 5Cooper
- 2McNamara
- 24Mitchell
- 17Saville
- 3M Wallace
- 14OjoSubstituted forMaloneat 78'minutes
- 9BradshawBooked at 56minsSubstituted forLovelaceat 90+3'minutes
- 20BennettSubstituted forAfobeat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 10Smith
- 11Malone
- 23Afobe
- 38Boateng
- 40Topalloj
- 49Lovelace
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 18,500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 0, Millwall 1.
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Murray Wallace.
Post update
Attempt missed. Todd Kane (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jodi Jones.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Zak Lovelace replaces Tom Bradshaw.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jodi Jones (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Todd Kane.
Post update
Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Benik Afobe (Millwall).
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Jodi Jones replaces Michael Rose.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ian Maatsen (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Callum O'Hare with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Benik Afobe (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Callum O'Hare (Coventry City).
Post update
Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Michael Rose (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Todd Kane with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Jake Cooper.
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 0, Millwall 1. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Ben Sheaf (Coventry City).
Post update
Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Scott Malone replaces Sheyi Ojo.
Post update
Attempt saved. Todd Kane (Coventry City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum O'Hare.
