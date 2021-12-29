Championship
CoventryCoventry City0MillwallMillwall1

Coventry City 0-1 Millwall - Tom Bradshaw's late goal seals win for depleted Lions

Tom Bradshaw celebrates
Tom Bradshaw has scored a goal in each of his last four appearances for Millwall

Tom Bradshaw's late goal saw a depleted Millwall come away from Coventry City with a 1-0 Championship victory.

The Lions were down to their final 14 first-team players and included 15-year-old Zak Lovelace as a substitute after injury and positive Covid-19 tests hit their squad.

But the Lions weathered a strong first-half performance from the Sky Blues before Bradshaw converted from close range after Benik Afobe flicked on a free-kick.

Coventry almost levelled with three minutes left but Ian Maatsen blazed an effort over the bar after being found unmarked at the back post.

Millwall - who needed permission to play 93rd-minute substitute Lovelace from both his parents and school headteacher - move up to 11th place in the Championship table, a point and a place below Coventry.

Both sides had not played for 18 days, but it was the Sky Blues who looked the better unit as Millwall boss Gary Rowett had to make do with a patched-up squad compared to the hosts, who had fewer Covid-19 cases.

Callum O'Hare forced a good save from Millwall keeper Bartosz Bialkowski mid-way through the first half before Michael Rose's header from the resulting corner was saved and Dominic Hyam's acrobatic effort from the rebound went just over the bar.

Zak Lovelace
Aged 15 years and 340 days Zak Lovelace is 100 days older than Millwall's youngest-ever player, Moses Ashikodi, who made his debut in February 2003

Tyler Walker and Kyle McFadzean headed over for the Sky Blues as they continued to have the better of the game before Shaun Hutchinson and Murray Wallace went close for the Lions as the half drew to an end.

Jake Cooper, Sheyi Ojo and Mason Bennett all missed the target for Millwall in the opening 20 minutes of the second half as Coventry struggled to match their first-half endeavour.

And they were made to pay when a free-kick just inside the Coventry half was floated into the area and Bradshaw was on hand to convert after Cooper and Afobe had headed the ball on.

Line-ups

Coventry

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Wilson
  • 15Hyam
  • 5McFadzean
  • 4RoseSubstituted forJonesat 87'minutes
  • 20KaneBooked at 71mins
  • 6KellySubstituted forAllenat 69'minutes
  • 14Sheaf
  • 18Maatsen
  • 10O'Hare
  • 24GoddenSubstituted forGyökeresat 68'minutes
  • 19Walker

Substitutes

  • 3Clarke-Salter
  • 7Jones
  • 8Allen
  • 17Gyökeres
  • 26Shipley
  • 28Eccles
  • 44Tyler

Millwall

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 15Pearce
  • 5Cooper
  • 2McNamara
  • 24Mitchell
  • 17Saville
  • 3M Wallace
  • 14OjoSubstituted forMaloneat 78'minutes
  • 9BradshawBooked at 56minsSubstituted forLovelaceat 90+3'minutes
  • 20BennettSubstituted forAfobeat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 10Smith
  • 11Malone
  • 23Afobe
  • 38Boateng
  • 40Topalloj
  • 49Lovelace
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham
Attendance:
18,500

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Coventry City 0, Millwall 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Coventry City 0, Millwall 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Murray Wallace.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Todd Kane (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jodi Jones.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Millwall. Zak Lovelace replaces Tom Bradshaw.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jodi Jones (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Todd Kane.

  7. Post update

    Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Benik Afobe (Millwall).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Coventry City. Jodi Jones replaces Michael Rose.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ian Maatsen (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Callum O'Hare with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Benik Afobe (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Callum O'Hare (Coventry City).

  13. Post update

    Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Rose (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Todd Kane with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Jake Cooper.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Coventry City 0, Millwall 1. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ben Sheaf (Coventry City).

  18. Post update

    Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Millwall. Scott Malone replaces Sheyi Ojo.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Todd Kane (Coventry City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum O'Hare.

Comments

12 comments

  • Comment posted by T28ColdBlowLion, today at 22:19

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Kingfisher, today at 22:18

    Well done Millwall even with a depleted squad you have done well.

  • Comment posted by sky blue sam, today at 22:18

    I think the reality check has just kicked in. Due to our brilliant first half of the season we dreamed we could go up. It is not to be and we need to score goals again. PUSB

  • Comment posted by henchman, today at 22:16

    the best side lost, but they will bounce back, the best footballing team in the league by far.

    • Reply posted by silentsh4dows, today at 22:21

      silentsh4dows replied:
      Think you had too much 2 drink this christmas

  • Comment posted by JONBOY, today at 22:15

    I think every fan of a premier league team wants Millwall in the prem for MILLWALL AWAY! MUFC

  • Comment posted by sambo, today at 22:10

    Anybody believing City can finish in top4 believe in fairies rom top 3 or 4 earlier down to 10th now heading for the relegation zone now

  • Comment posted by nosher, today at 22:05

    Millwall wanted to postpone the game... we decided to be pathetic

  • Comment posted by frazer, today at 21:56

    Well done millwall with limited squad away from home - The sky blue bubble has well and truly burst -cue the city apologists saying “I’d have taken our position at the beginning of the season “ - wake up sky blues !!

  • Comment posted by Greatermanc, today at 21:54

    Time for Sky Blues fans to focus on the bottom of the table now, because we can forget the top slots. Pity, but for the best I think.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 21:53

    Same old Millwall! Taking the ****. Let down at Peterborough then pull one out of the bag. Come on you Lions!

  • Comment posted by jam1, today at 21:51

    Well done Millwall. Nice to see the elephant badges floating down the table.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 29th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth24137438201846
2Fulham23136451193245
3Blackburn24136543281545
4West Brom24118530181241
5Middlesbrough2511682924539
6Huddersfield2410683129236
7QPR2210573328535
8Stoke2210572621535
9Nottm Forest249783227534
10Coventry239772927234
11Millwall238962524133
12Sheff Utd229582928132
13Blackpool2586112632-630
14Luton227873127429
15Preston227782428-428
16Swansea227692631-527
17Birmingham2376102230-827
18Bristol City2376102635-927
19Hull2365122028-823
20Cardiff2264122539-1422
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2354142044-2419
23Barnsley2428141636-2014
24Derby2361071921-27
View full Championship table

