Sheff UtdSheffield United0HullHull City0

Sheffield United 0-0 Hull City: Blades frustrated by determined Tigers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Morgan Gibbs-White
Morgan Gibbs-White (right) saw a first-half shot deflected narrowly over as Hull frustrated the Blades at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United missed a host of chances as they were held to a second goalless draw in four days, by a resolute Hull City.

Jack Robinson headed wide from an early free-kick and Morgan Gibbs-White saw a shot deflected over as the Blades were frustrated in the first half.

Oli McBurnie was guilty of spurning several openings and Hull goalkeeper Matt Ingram saved well from Iliman N'Diaye on the break.

The Tigers almost snatched the points late on but Ryan Longman's shot flashed narrowly wide.

The point was enough for the Blades to move above West Brom into eighth and they are now unbeaten in six matches, while Hull's solid performance ended a run of three consecutive defeats.

Paul Heckingbottom's side made the early running, with Oliver Norwood firing a shot over the crossbar after 10 minutes before sending in a free-kick which Robinson headed off-target.

Hull were on the back foot but a searing Keane Lewis-Potter run almost created an opening for Marcus Forss, before McBurnie headed wide from another Norwood delivery at the other end.

Gibbs-White saw his close-range shot deflected over just before the half-hour mark and Ingram ensured the half ended goalless with a good save from McBurnie just before the break.

It was a similar story in the second half as the Scottish striker headed off-target when well-placed, before Ingram saved well from N'Diaye after a swift break.

Conor Hourihane flashed a free-kick narrowly wide before Heckingbottom sent on top scorer Billy Sharp with 22 minutes remaining, but even he was unable to find the key to unlock the Tigers backline.

Longman's 83rd-minute shot had Wes Foderingham scrambling across his line and the United goalkeeper was relieved to see it miss the target.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"We're disappointed but we can't beat ourselves up over that. We know why we've not won - we didn't take one of the many, many chances.

"On another day if a team tries to sit behind the ball like that and make it difficult for us and we play like that we win the game, but today wasn't one of those days simply because we didn't take our chances.

"That was the story of the game - all those little moments where you'd take a scruffy goal but the ball doesn't drop and the pattern of the game gets even more set, which is them sitting in and playing on the counter. They defended the box well. It's another point."

Hull head coach Shota Arveladze told BBC Radio Humberside:

"I think we defended very well, better in the second half because we had a chance to give a message at half-time.

"The players did well and in the second half I think they (United) only had one chance. The rest was all blocks and corners and not really clear.

"We knew it was going to be very hard, we should stay in the game and would get small chances, if only we could finish them.

"I'm delighted we got this point as it's a very hard away game. I'm really pleased."

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 19Robinson
  • 2BaldockBooked at 83mins
  • 16Norwood
  • 24HourihaneSubstituted forBergeat 79'minutes
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 27Gibbs-White
  • 29NdiayeBooked at 67minsSubstituted forSharpat 68'minutes
  • 9McBurnie

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 4Fleck
  • 8Berge
  • 10Sharp
  • 22Davies
  • 26Goode
  • 36Jebbison

Hull

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ingram
  • 2CoyleSubstituted forElderat 19'minutes
  • 17McLoughlinBooked at 75mins
  • 4Greaves
  • 21Fleming
  • 16Longman
  • 6Smallwood
  • 27SlaterSubstituted forJonesat 71'minutes
  • 11Lewis-Potter
  • 10HoneymanBooked at 45mins
  • 44ForssSubstituted forEavesat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Elder
  • 5Jones
  • 8Docherty
  • 9Eaves
  • 18Moncur
  • 24Bernard
  • 32Cartwright
Referee:
Oliver Langford
Attendance:
27,601

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamHull
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home22
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home12
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield United 0, Hull City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Hull City 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Callum Elder.

  4. Post update

    Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Tom Eaves (Hull City).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Egan (Sheffield United) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rhys Norrington-Davies.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by George Honeyman.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Hull City. Callum Elder tries a through ball, but Tom Eaves is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Eaves (Hull City) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Ryan Longman with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Alfie Jones.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Callum Elder.

  16. Booking

    George Baldock (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Longman (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Keane Lewis-Potter.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Sean McLoughlin.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Brandon Fleming.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham30197478265264
2Bournemouth30177649262358
3Blackburn32159845331254
4QPR31157946361052
5Huddersfield32131184034650
6Middlesbrough3014793829949
7Nottm Forest311381043331047
8Sheff Utd3013893933647
9West Brom31121093426846
10Luton3012994136545
11Preston32111293535045
12Coventry30128103936344
13Stoke30127113832643
14Millwall311110103333043
15Blackpool31118123437-341
16Swansea30108123239-738
17Bristol City32107154258-1637
18Birmingham3299143749-1236
19Cardiff31105163850-1235
20Hull3296172636-1033
21Reading3084183660-2422
22Peterborough2955192360-3720
23Derby31912103235-318
24Barnsley3038191945-2617
View full Championship table

