Match ends, Sheffield United 0, Hull City 0.
Sheffield United missed a host of chances as they were held to a second goalless draw in four days, by a resolute Hull City.
Jack Robinson headed wide from an early free-kick and Morgan Gibbs-White saw a shot deflected over as the Blades were frustrated in the first half.
Oli McBurnie was guilty of spurning several openings and Hull goalkeeper Matt Ingram saved well from Iliman N'Diaye on the break.
The Tigers almost snatched the points late on but Ryan Longman's shot flashed narrowly wide.
The point was enough for the Blades to move above West Brom into eighth and they are now unbeaten in six matches, while Hull's solid performance ended a run of three consecutive defeats.
- Cardiff too strong for play-off chasing Coventry
- Millwall win to dent QPR promotion hopes
- Relive Tuesday's EFL action as it happened
Paul Heckingbottom's side made the early running, with Oliver Norwood firing a shot over the crossbar after 10 minutes before sending in a free-kick which Robinson headed off-target.
Hull were on the back foot but a searing Keane Lewis-Potter run almost created an opening for Marcus Forss, before McBurnie headed wide from another Norwood delivery at the other end.
Gibbs-White saw his close-range shot deflected over just before the half-hour mark and Ingram ensured the half ended goalless with a good save from McBurnie just before the break.
It was a similar story in the second half as the Scottish striker headed off-target when well-placed, before Ingram saved well from N'Diaye after a swift break.
Conor Hourihane flashed a free-kick narrowly wide before Heckingbottom sent on top scorer Billy Sharp with 22 minutes remaining, but even he was unable to find the key to unlock the Tigers backline.
Longman's 83rd-minute shot had Wes Foderingham scrambling across his line and the United goalkeeper was relieved to see it miss the target.
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"We're disappointed but we can't beat ourselves up over that. We know why we've not won - we didn't take one of the many, many chances.
"On another day if a team tries to sit behind the ball like that and make it difficult for us and we play like that we win the game, but today wasn't one of those days simply because we didn't take our chances.
"That was the story of the game - all those little moments where you'd take a scruffy goal but the ball doesn't drop and the pattern of the game gets even more set, which is them sitting in and playing on the counter. They defended the box well. It's another point."
Hull head coach Shota Arveladze told BBC Radio Humberside:
"I think we defended very well, better in the second half because we had a chance to give a message at half-time.
"The players did well and in the second half I think they (United) only had one chance. The rest was all blocks and corners and not really clear.
"We knew it was going to be very hard, we should stay in the game and would get small chances, if only we could finish them.
"I'm delighted we got this point as it's a very hard away game. I'm really pleased."
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 18Foderingham
- 6Basham
- 12Egan
- 19Robinson
- 2BaldockBooked at 83mins
- 16Norwood
- 24HourihaneSubstituted forBergeat 79'minutes
- 33Norrington-Davies
- 27Gibbs-White
- 29NdiayeBooked at 67minsSubstituted forSharpat 68'minutes
- 9McBurnie
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 4Fleck
- 8Berge
- 10Sharp
- 22Davies
- 26Goode
- 36Jebbison
Hull
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Ingram
- 2CoyleSubstituted forElderat 19'minutes
- 17McLoughlinBooked at 75mins
- 4Greaves
- 21Fleming
- 16Longman
- 6Smallwood
- 27SlaterSubstituted forJonesat 71'minutes
- 11Lewis-Potter
- 10HoneymanBooked at 45mins
- 44ForssSubstituted forEavesat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Elder
- 5Jones
- 8Docherty
- 9Eaves
- 18Moncur
- 24Bernard
- 32Cartwright
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
- Attendance:
- 27,601
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home12
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Hull City 0.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Callum Elder.
Post update
Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Eaves (Hull City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.
Post update
Attempt missed. John Egan (Sheffield United) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rhys Norrington-Davies.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by George Honeyman.
Post update
Offside, Hull City. Callum Elder tries a through ball, but Tom Eaves is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tom Eaves (Hull City) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Ryan Longman with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Alfie Jones.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Callum Elder.
Booking
George Baldock (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Longman (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Keane Lewis-Potter.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Sean McLoughlin.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Brandon Fleming.
7 league goals in nearly 80 games isn't a striker's ratio.
Blades should have won that but it just didn't go for us tonight
Hull chucked everybody behind the ball and sat back they got lucky but that's football
No score no win
Anyway another point and clean sheet onwards and upwards still in there long way to go yet
UTB
From a Hull City fan.
They got away with murder today in their own penalty box
What was the red & Lino looking at ???
It’s exactly the tactics they used in the home game where they actually did actually eventually get penalised for the grabbing & pulling players down
From a Manchester City fan.
Hull are safe and thankful for the 4 inept teams completely cast adrift below them
Ya know what I mean