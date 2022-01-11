Last updated on .From the section Championship

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored Fulham's second from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time

Harry Wilson scored twice and was involved in four other goals as Fulham hit seven at Reading to return to second place in the Championship.

It was the second time Marco Silva's side had scored seven this season, matching November's win at Blackburn.

Wilson scored in either half, either side of an Aleksandar Mitrovic penalty in first-half injury time.

Kenny Tete, Neeskens Kebano, Tosin Adarabioyo and Mitrovic with his second then added to the second-half rout.

It was a first win in six matches for Fulham who were in league action for the first time since a home defeat by Sheffield United on 20 December having had their three festive season fixtures postponed because of Covid-19 cases.

This victory saw them move to within a point of leaders Bournemouth with a game in hand and with a greatly superior goal difference following their second emphatic away win of the season.

A damaging defeat for Reading saw their winless home run stretched to seven league matches in the process as they remain perilously close to the relegation zone having now won just once in seven league games.

It also came just three days after an embarrassing FA Cup third-round exit at the hands of non-league Kidderminster Harriers, with pressure mounting on manager Veljko Paunovic.

Seventh-heaven again for Fulham

His side were on the back foot as early as the seventh minute when centre-back Scott Dann had to be substituted through injury.

Captain Josh Laurent, who moved to makeshift right-back as a result, unintentionally played in Wilson for Fulham's opener soon after as he tried to make a pass across his own penalty area towards goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

Wilson nipped in to intercept, with Laurent seemingly unaware of his presence, and it was a simple finish into an almost empty net for his first of the night.

Reading rallied and tried to mount a response and early substitute Mamadi Camara nearly drew them level with a neat backheel inside the area that Marek Rodak pushed behind for a corner.

Andy Carroll did have the ball in the net twice for the hosts, but both efforts were ruled offside, the first a spectacular overhead kick from Junior Hoilett's cross and the second a well-struck half-volley from outside the box.

But that was pretty much the end of their attacking momentum as Fulham doubled their lead seconds before the break.

Tom Holmes was adjudged to have tripped Wilson in the area and Mitrovic converted for his first goal with a finish into the bottom left corner to make it 2-0.

If Fulham shaded the first half, they completely dominated the second with five more goals and Wilson heavily involved.

The Wales international made it 3-0 on the hour as he tapped home Antonee Robinson's neat overlapping cross from the left.

Full-back Tete then flicked on Mitrovic's powerful header from Wilson's cross for the fourth and two minutes later he was the provider again when his low ball along the six-yard line was tapped in at the far post by Kebano for Fulham's fifth.

Not to be done there, they still had the time and the appetite to add two more.

Centre-back Adarabioyo was left unmarked to head in a Wilson corner and then Mitrovic arrived to take his season tally to 24 Championship goals as he slotted in on the rebound after Rodrigo Muniz's initial effort had been parried away by Southwood.

That goal meant Fulham became the first side since the 1895-96 season to score seven goals twice in a league season.