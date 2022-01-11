Championship
ReadingReading0FulhamFulham7

Reading 0-7 Fulham: Harry Wilson stars as Whites hit seven for the second time this season to go second

By Adam WilliamsBBC Sport at the Select Car Leasing Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Aleksandar Mitrovic scores
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored Fulham's second from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time

Harry Wilson scored twice and was involved in four other goals as Fulham hit seven at Reading to return to second place in the Championship.

It was the second time Marco Silva's side had scored seven this season, matching November's win at Blackburn.

Wilson scored in either half, either side of an Aleksandar Mitrovic penalty in first-half injury time.

Kenny Tete, Neeskens Kebano, Tosin Adarabioyo and Mitrovic with his second then added to the second-half rout.

It was a first win in six matches for Fulham who were in league action for the first time since a home defeat by Sheffield United on 20 December having had their three festive season fixtures postponed because of Covid-19 cases.

This victory saw them move to within a point of leaders Bournemouth with a game in hand and with a greatly superior goal difference following their second emphatic away win of the season.

A damaging defeat for Reading saw their winless home run stretched to seven league matches in the process as they remain perilously close to the relegation zone having now won just once in seven league games.

It also came just three days after an embarrassing FA Cup third-round exit at the hands of non-league Kidderminster Harriers, with pressure mounting on manager Veljko Paunovic.

Seventh-heaven again for Fulham

His side were on the back foot as early as the seventh minute when centre-back Scott Dann had to be substituted through injury.

Captain Josh Laurent, who moved to makeshift right-back as a result, unintentionally played in Wilson for Fulham's opener soon after as he tried to make a pass across his own penalty area towards goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

Wilson nipped in to intercept, with Laurent seemingly unaware of his presence, and it was a simple finish into an almost empty net for his first of the night.

Reading rallied and tried to mount a response and early substitute Mamadi Camara nearly drew them level with a neat backheel inside the area that Marek Rodak pushed behind for a corner.

Andy Carroll did have the ball in the net twice for the hosts, but both efforts were ruled offside, the first a spectacular overhead kick from Junior Hoilett's cross and the second a well-struck half-volley from outside the box.

But that was pretty much the end of their attacking momentum as Fulham doubled their lead seconds before the break.

Tom Holmes was adjudged to have tripped Wilson in the area and Mitrovic converted for his first goal with a finish into the bottom left corner to make it 2-0.

If Fulham shaded the first half, they completely dominated the second with five more goals and Wilson heavily involved.

The Wales international made it 3-0 on the hour as he tapped home Antonee Robinson's neat overlapping cross from the left.

Full-back Tete then flicked on Mitrovic's powerful header from Wilson's cross for the fourth and two minutes later he was the provider again when his low ball along the six-yard line was tapped in at the far post by Kebano for Fulham's fifth.

Not to be done there, they still had the time and the appetite to add two more.

Centre-back Adarabioyo was left unmarked to head in a Wilson corner and then Mitrovic arrived to take his season tally to 24 Championship goals as he slotted in on the rebound after Rodrigo Muniz's initial effort had been parried away by Southwood.

That goal meant Fulham became the first side since the 1895-96 season to score seven goals twice in a league season.

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Southwood
  • 16TetekSubstituted forRinomhotaat 52'minutes
  • 3Holmes
  • 24DannSubstituted forCamaraat 7'minutes
  • 41Bristow
  • 15DrinkwaterBooked at 41minsSubstituted forPuscasat 64'minutes
  • 28Laurent
  • 23Hoilett
  • 10Swift
  • 19Dele-Bashiru
  • 9Carroll

Substitutes

  • 8Rinomhota
  • 32Camara
  • 33Cabral Barbosa
  • 38Stickland
  • 39Clarke
  • 47Puscas

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 2Tete
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 10Cairney
  • 6ReedSubstituted forChalobahat 79'minutes
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 76'minutes
  • 28CarvalhoSubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 72'minutes
  • 7Kebano
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 3Hector
  • 4Odoi
  • 12Chalobah
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 35Francois
Referee:
Tony Harrington

Match Stats

Home TeamReadingAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home3
Away22
Shots on Target
Home1
Away13
Corners
Home2
Away11
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Reading 0, Fulham 7.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Reading 0, Fulham 7.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Reading. Andy Carroll tries a through ball, but David Junior Hoilett is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (Reading) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by John Swift with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Antonee Robinson.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Antonee Robinson (Fulham).

  7. Post update

    David Junior Hoilett (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Reading 0, Fulham 7. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a fast break.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Cairney.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham).

  11. Post update

    Thomas Holmes (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Reading. Andy Carroll tries a through ball, but George Puscas is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Luke Southwood.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Neeskens Kebano with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Mamadi Camara.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Nathaniel Chalobah (Fulham).

  17. Post update

    Tom Dele-Bashiru (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Nathaniel Chalobah replaces Harrison Reed.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Rodrigo Muniz replaces Harry Wilson.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Reading 0, Fulham 6. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Wilson with a cross following a corner.

Comments

Join the conversation

54 comments

  • Comment posted by Braddy, today at 22:45

    Oh dear 'Alien John' oh broody dear :) x

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 22:45

    Ouch! A case of lazy majesty from the Royals? Painful, at least, to be racked so. Still, at least it wasn't at Craven Cottage - they might have started playing Iron Maiden... ;-)

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 22:43

    Waylon won a wedge before Christmas when Middlesbrough beat Boremouth, so that’s where Waylon is going this weekend.
    It’s a tough decision where to place Waylon’s wager…Boro or the Royals………..Boro could be 4th come Saturday ha ha, work it out
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by Boxinghagler1980, today at 22:43

    Hopeless,spineless and zero fight in Reading,going down for sure with this form.

  • Comment posted by S and T Man, today at 22:42

    We needed this win - our goal difference was in danger of dropping below 30.

  • Comment posted by Ellis, today at 22:41

    Still Tinpot.

  • Comment posted by vinnie, today at 22:40

    A proud night for my club and I've been there in the dark days of 80's...division 3. Felt sad for Reading. Not nice seeing that at home. Two 7-0 away wins in one season has not been done since Liverpool in 1896. Wow. We could be ready for the Premier league. The owner has money. New stand nearly built. Happy days are here again.

    • Reply posted by Scotsman88, today at 22:43

      Scotsman88 replied:
      Agreed mate. Well done to your Team. Marco is doinga great job

  • Comment posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 22:39

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 22:39

    Congratulations Fulham fans.

  • Comment posted by Lozzer75, today at 22:33

    It’s Select Car Leasing I feel sorry for.

  • Comment posted by Scotsman88, today at 22:33

    Mitrovic - Half a Season in Championship 17/18
    Full Season 19/20
    Half Season so far 21/22 - 62 goals 80 apps
    This man is made for this league

    • Reply posted by Knighton Palace, today at 22:36

      Knighton Palace replied:
  • Comment posted by Highly rated poster, today at 22:31

    I see Drinkwater and Carroll are making al the difference at the MadJetSki Stadium !!

    Has Paunovic gone yet ?

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 22:38

      kennycanuck replied:
      Carroll's contract ends on Jan 15th.
      Should he stay ( if offered new deal ) or should he be let go?

  • Comment posted by stephen peacock, today at 22:31

    I think Fulham and Bournemouth will run away with this league.Odd,1st half fulham didnt seem that special but better than Reading.2nd half they looked like Man City.As for my Royals it’s unprintable what I think. We looked like a pub side. At the weekend we found our level. I know Injuries and covid have killed us and 2 players in the African cup, so I think that’s 16 players out, at least. Crazy.

    • Reply posted by sdoubleu6er, today at 22:40

      sdoubleu6er replied:
      It took us a while to get going ( Down to the royals endeavors ). Sometimes a step back can do wonders. Also just think what could be in store for us next year. keep believing

  • Comment posted by Waving Flags, today at 22:31

    Surprise surprise Cilla ere. It looks as if my visits to your ground has left a massive hoodoo.

  • Comment posted by JonatH, today at 22:29

    I watched Reading lose 7 - 0 in an FA Cup replay at Elm Park against Manchester City in the 1960's. It wasn't very comfortable but the gulf between the teams was huge. Tonight's result should convince the owners where Reading are heading.

    • Reply posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 22:37

      WAYLON MERCY replied:
      The place to be heading is Reading bedding
      Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by Funkpimp72 , today at 22:29

    This is very disappointing. It should of been 8.

    Marco Silva should be fired for this.

    • Reply posted by sdoubleu6er, today at 22:35

      sdoubleu6er replied:
      Yeah. Get rid of Mitro too nothing but a slacker, should average at least two a game over 24 games. Might as well sack the board as well

  • Comment posted by stu, today at 22:27

    Take anyone of those taxis outside the mad stad and go directly to Heathrow and never come back,next!,,,

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 22:24

    Waylon wanted to place a wager on Reading winning tonight, the person at the counter didn’t understand Waylon was joking as I threw the slip to the floor & said I don’t think so, Waylon is slapping a bag of sand on a Fulham win, he said we don’t take sand as payment
    But this person has more of a future than the Royals future in the Championship. What a disgrace, League 1 bound
    Ya know what I mean!

  • Comment posted by Ben Zona, today at 22:23

    I am no Fulham fan but to win 7 - 0 away from home is an astonishing and fantastic result. If you don't get promoted I'll eat my hat. Well done.

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 22:32

      kennycanuck replied:
      The Championship is probably the best league for
      uncertainty. 7-0 gets you 3 pts., just like 1-0.
      Fulham may be in the mix, but there's a long way to go yet.
      P.S. What flavour is your hat?

  • Comment posted by GameGoSalfordBlueM40, today at 22:22

    Not seen this 0-7 but regardless of FC, BIG or small Club ....Top or Bottom , reading into One Result can work Positively or Negatively on decisions & changes (or not ? ) thereafter - as history proves.

    *Southampton 0- 9 Leicester City (25 Oct 2019)

    * Ralph Hassenhuttl (S'ton Manager) retained his job, indeed masterminded Southampton 4-1 Brentford tonight, they've P20 pos. 11th

    Interesting....

