Championship
ReadingReading20:00FulhamFulham
Venue: Select Car Leasing Stadium

Reading v Fulham

Match report will appear here.

Tuesday 11th January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth25147441202149
2Blackburn25137543281546
3Fulham23136451193245
4West Brom25119531191242
5QPR2412573730741
6Huddersfield2611783229340
7Middlesbrough2511682924539
8Stoke2410592825335
9Nottm Forest259793228434
10Coventry239772927234
11Millwall248972727033
12Blackpool2696112732-533
13Sheff Utd229582928132
14Preston238782629-331
15Bristol City2586113039-930
16Luton227873127429
17Swansea227692631-527
18Birmingham2476112332-927
19Hull2465132029-923
20Cardiff2465132643-1723
21Reading2384112936-722
22Peterborough2354142044-2419
23Barnsley2428141636-2014
24Derby2571172324-111
View full Championship table

