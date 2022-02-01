Championship
SwanseaSwansea City0LutonLuton Town1

Swansea City 0-1 Luton Town: Harry Cornick wins it for Hatters

By Michael PearlmanBBC Sport Wales at the Swansea.com Stadium

match action as two players challenge for the ball
Luton had won just two of their previous 15 Football League away trips to Swansea, while manager Nathan Jones had lost five of his past six Championship games against Welsh sides

Substitute Harry Cornick's goal lifted Luton to within three points of a Championship play-off spot as Swansea's poor recent form continued.

Cornick finished smartly on 72 minutes as Luton were rewarded in a game where they created the better chances.

The hosts had come close to opening the scoring, but defender Ben Cabango was denied when his header struck the post.

The win lifts Luton up to ninth, while Swansea slip to 19th, albeit with a 12-point cushion above the drop zone.

Swansea boss Russell Martin reacted decisively to his side's 2-0 defeat at Hull, making five changes to his starting line-up, including giving a debut to goalkeeper Andy Fisher and resting top scorer Joel Piroe.

Welshman Nathan Jones made two changes to the side that held Blackburn Rovers, with Danny Hylton recalled, while new signing Jed Steer was on the bench.

Luton started brightly with Hylton just failing to connect with James Bree's threatening free-kick, but it was Swansea who should have opened the scoring as goalkeeper James Shea did brilliantly to deny Michael Obafemi with his feet after Matt Grimes' defence-splitting pass.

The second half then began to meander other than a blocked effort from Olivier Ntcham, before Luton missed three good chances to take the lead just before the break.

The Hatters were a real threat from set-plays and Hylton was close to an opening goal as he headed just over from another Bree free-kick.

Reece Burke also came close before the interval with a dipping shot from outside the area that was just over, before Allen Campbell headed over, unmarked with the final action of the half.

Swansea - who lost defender Kyle Naughton to a groin injury - increased their tempo after the break and came close to scoring on 55 minutes when Cabango's header hit the post, with defender Ryan Bennett only able to turn the rebound wide after Hannes Wolf's cross.

Wolf also came close with a shot across goal on 70 minutes, but Swansea were behind moments later.

Substitute Cornick was the man to break the deadlock on 72 minutes and he did so with a fine first-time finish after Cameron Jerome's neat pass inside.

Swansea tried to respond and substitute Piroe headed straight at Shea from Ryan Manning's cross, but the Welsh club are not in good form, having collected just five points in the Championship since 27 November and were booed off by their supporters at full-time.

Swansea City manager Russell Martin said:

"I think we were the better team. We had three huge chances and don't score. They don't cause us much harm. They're really good at what they do, you can see why they're doing so well in the league.

But we have to score when we're on top.... so I'm really disappointed.

"I didn't see many problems with the performance in general. I thought we were dominant. When we beat the press we looked really dangerous. The lads are giving us everything they've got.

"We concede such a poor goal. It's so disappointing. You can't concede a goal like that."

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones said:

"It's a massive win, Swansea are such a tough side to play against, so hard to get the ball back against.

"The tactical awareness was wonderful. We were strong, aggressive, disciplined and clinical.

Game-changers came on and won us the game, so it was a complete away performance.

"To come here and win 1-0 is a wonderful. I loved our performance tonight."

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 33Fisher
  • 26NaughtonSubstituted forSmithat 22'minutes
  • 2BennettSubstituted forJosephat 89'minutes
  • 5Cabango
  • 23Christie
  • 4DownesBooked at 10minsSubstituted forPiroeat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Grimes
  • 3Manning
  • 10Ntcham
  • 13Wolf
  • 9Obafemi

Substitutes

  • 6Fulton
  • 7Smith
  • 14Joseph
  • 17Piroe
  • 18Hamer
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 30Burns

Luton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Shea
  • 16BurkeBooked at 88mins
  • 32Osho
  • 4Naismith
  • 2Bree
  • 22Campbell
  • 23LansburyBooked at 75minsSubstituted forBerryat 81'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 29Bell
  • 24OnyedinmaSubstituted forCornickat 63'minutes
  • 9HyltonBooked at 34minsSubstituted forJeromeat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Potts
  • 7Cornick
  • 8Berry
  • 14Mendes Gomes
  • 15Lockyer
  • 25Steer
  • 35Jerome
Referee:
Oliver Langford
Attendance:
16,598

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home16
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Swansea City 0, Luton Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Swansea City 0, Luton Town 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hannes Wolf.

  4. Booking

    Joël Piroe (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Joël Piroe (Swansea City) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  6. Post update

    Cyrus Christie (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Jerome (Luton Town).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Swansea City. Kyle Joseph replaces Ryan Bennett.

  9. Booking

    Luke Berry (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Booking

    Reece Burke (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Michael Obafemi (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Reece Burke (Luton Town).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Ryan Manning.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joël Piroe (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Manning with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Obafemi.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Berry replaces Henri Lansbury.

  18. Post update

    Korey Smith (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Allan Campbell (Luton Town).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Olivier Ntcham.

Comments

Join the conversation

97 comments

  • Comment posted by steve973, today at 22:53

    The Premier league must block Luton from promotion should they get it as their ground is small and outdated and not big enough

    • Reply posted by Rodney chops, today at 22:58

      Rodney chops replied:
      Yes like they should have kicked out the super league traitors

  • Comment posted by Roger, today at 22:52

    Anybody give a $hit?

  • Comment posted by Jesus Christ almighty , today at 22:43

    Well done Luton 👏 👍 👌

    • Reply posted by Celtic Jack, today at 22:51

      Celtic Jack replied:
      Ha ha fair play chunky, hope your head explodes👍😀

  • Comment posted by SLR, today at 22:34

    The Welsh teams are really struggling this season and just to think that they enjoyed premier league success not that long ago.

    • Reply posted by Jack Army, today at 22:38

      Jack Army replied:
      Newport and Wrexham fans would disagree.

  • Comment posted by I am fit, today at 22:32

    Great result for all hatters! Huge respect from the Swansea fans who clapped our man who rode to the flipping game! Mad bugger but fair play 👍

  • Comment posted by Perry Scope, today at 22:28

    Feel sorry for Swansea. Brighton stole Potter, Forest stole Cooper. Perhaps they could smell the rot. Not much left now but to reflect on times in the recent past.

    • Reply posted by Gareth, today at 22:32

      Gareth replied:
      I think both those managers moved on because of the poor support shown by the absent owners at Swansea, cut their losses & left for teams who would show them more respect & proper funding

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 22:28

    I agree with Russball, proud of the bravery.

  • Comment posted by bbc, today at 22:27

    Well done luton. Massive statement on your progress. See you at the Abbey on Saturday when you get knocked out the FA cup

  • Comment posted by Chungus, today at 22:27

    Haha jack army

    • Reply posted by Jack Army, today at 22:32

      Jack Army replied:
      Cheers 😀

  • Comment posted by NotSingingAnymore, today at 22:23

    The boy Jones knows how to shuffle his pack. As soon as I saw the line-up I thought "nailed on 1-0 to Luton!"

    And anybody who didn't see the needless yellow for Hylton doesn't know and love the man as we do. Good to see a yellow for the dive at the end too, not clever.

  • Comment posted by Chungus, today at 22:19

    Irony is jackarmy we had a player who didn’t want to say so we sold him , you have one as well and you can’t even give him away lol your stuck with lol

    • Reply posted by Jack Army, today at 22:25

      Jack Army replied:
      You’re. Spell correctly and people may actually take you seriously. Got it all wrong with Pato though, we had a figure for him not matched. Your lot thought Moore was worth £10m and sold him for peanuts.

  • Comment posted by Chungus, today at 22:18

    Swansea hahah I mean ,Swansea lol

  • Comment posted by Howard Warren, today at 22:12

    It's a pity matches are decided by goals and not passes, otherwise we would be in Europe instead of worrying about relegation.

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 22:10

    good result for us - possibly a bit against the run of play.

    Good luck Swans for the rest of the season

    • Reply posted by JT of Worcestershire, today at 22:21

      JT of Worcestershire replied:
      Not against run of play over all . Deserved 0-1 .

  • Comment posted by Chungus, today at 22:06

    Wonderful entertain bite all. I mean nite all

    • Reply posted by Jack Army, today at 22:14

      Jack Army replied:
      Looks like mummy needed the computer huh?

  • Comment posted by Jim Upton, today at 22:00

    Swansea being bled dry by parasitical American owners. Fans must act now before it's too late.

    • Reply posted by Chungus, today at 22:02

      Chungus replied:
      It is too late. The Moneys gone, assets gone, academy ruined and crowds not enough to generate wealth….love it

  • Comment posted by Guy B, today at 21:59

    Wow. That's a serious win for LTFC. Keep this up lads.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 21:58

    Russball. Rule 1. At no point in a season anywhere near the playoffs. Rule 2. Uncomfortably near the relegation places. 3. Most transfer targets are current or former MK Dons players.

    • Reply posted by Chungus, today at 21:59

      Chungus replied:
      Yep at last you see it. Dire

  • Comment posted by dn240488, today at 21:55

    Like Cornick's never been away. Typical hard fought Luton 1 0 away, we're very good at them. COYH

    • Reply posted by Rodney chops, today at 22:24

      Rodney chops replied:
      Luton Town have team spirit money can't buy!

  • Comment posted by Scribe, today at 21:55

    Lack of investment for a quality striker will lead to League 1

    • Reply posted by Chungus, today at 21:56

      Chungus replied:
      Yep dire

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham28177474264858
2Blackburn29158645301553
3Bournemouth28157644242052
4QPR28156744311351
5West Brom29129834241045
6Middlesbrough2813693226645
7Huddersfield2912983834445
8Nottm Forest29127103931843
9Luton2811983932742
10Coventry2711793531440
11Sheff Utd2611693532339
12Stoke28116113330339
13Preston2991193335-238
14Millwall2891092929037
15Blackpool28107112933-437
16Bristol City2997133851-1334
17Birmingham2989123244-1233
18Hull2895142531-632
19Swansea2788112835-732
20Cardiff2775153048-1826
21Reading2884163355-2222
22Peterborough2755172355-3220
23Derby2881282828015
24Barnsley2728171742-2514
View full Championship table

